Joy loved writing letters to the editor
Dear Editor:
I’m writing this to you in memory of Joy Lang, a long-time writer who passed away on Valentine’s Day.
I’m not sure what to write, but I know her letters were a part of her routine and she loved seeing her opinions printed. Even as her body was breaking down and failing her, she made sure to drop off her letters to the editor.
My favourite thing about Joy was that she could talk to anyone about anything. She was never a bother or a chore to talk to. She just made it easy to bounce ideas off.
She was a huge animal lover and loved supporting any animal cause.
I just wanted to take some time to acknowledge how important the newspaper was to her and that if you, perchance, got to read all of her letters, and enjoyed them, that there won’t be anymore.
I guess what I’ve taken away from her passing is that the community is important. There’s so much divide that it seems we’ve all left behind a bit of our humanity to survive isolated and alone in our own worlds, forgetting that unity and community can, and does, help us thrive.
I’d like to encourage you to look around and ask, how can I help nurture this community? How can I help?
Charmaine Wade
Penticton
Soup fundraiser begins this week
Dear Editor:
Discovery House is back with its yearly offering of homemade soup as a fundraiser for the organization.
For five weeks, in the time of Lent, Discovery House offers a wide variety of soups accompanied by a tasty Cobb’s bun and a delicious cup of McDonald’s coffee. Hearty and filling, the soup offerings change each week and provide a chance for local citizens to help fill the coffers for ongoing programs and services for the participants in their programs.
Information can be found at the Discovery House website and orders need to be placed by Wednesday for Friday pick-up.
Before COVID-19, there was a sit-down at one of the Catholic churches. The mayor, council members and community luminaries were often found together with local folks enjoying the best soups to be offered at a very reasonable price. Since COVID, soup pick-up is provided at Orchard House.
Come, have a delicious, healthy and nourishing lunch and support the worthwhile efforts of a necessary organization in our community.
Leslie McGrath
Penticton
Don’t mess with lyrics of O Canada
Dear Editor:
Re: “Even when you’re right, leave anthem’s wording alone,” (Herald letters, Feb. 25).
I agree with Pat Bulmer, it’s not your choice Jully to change the lyrics to our national anthem. It’s “our home and native land” period!
Also “O Canada... not “Canida” as she and many Canadian and U.S. singers pronounce it. Would the Americans be upset if their national anthem started as “Jose can you see?”Just checking.
John Kobylnik
Osoyoos
Protests in Ottawa were unlawful
Dear Editor:
The definition of anarchy is “political and social disorder due to absence of government control” and that is exactly what transpired last winter, when numerous malcontents swooped into various locations throughout Canada (mainly Ottawa) because of a misguided belief that COVID restrictions were encroaching on their freedom.
How anyone can conclude that the lawlessness we experienced was acceptable behaviour is just plain wrong. We do have the right to protest, but not the right to harass, impede, and torment those who disagree with the adolescent motives of convoy participants.
I’m not a Justin Trudeau fan by any stretch, but evoking the Emergencies Act was the correct thing to do. He had no other choice.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
