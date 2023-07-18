Poilievre offers nothing except image makeover
Dear Editor:
Just an observation.
Your newspaper gave Page A2 coverage to Pierre Poilievre’s first visit to Penticton (Herald, July 13). It would appear that the paper is on the payroll of the Conservative leader’s campaign.
I wonder if Mr. Poilievre really is “the man with all the answers,” as asserted — ironically, I hope — by Ron Barillaro (letters, July 14).
Your reporter, James Miller, might have asked these questions:
• Pathways has announced its closure. Would he support federal funding to keep these critical facilities open?
• How would he address the incredible housing crisis in this city, this province, this country? Does he really believe that removing rent controls is the answer?
• Can he provide some kind of empirical evidence to support his promise to cut taxes? Who, exactly, would benefit?
The leader is offering nothing but an image makeover (nice cowboy hat!) and a return to far-right initiatives which have been proven to damage citizens and enrich a very limited number of individuals at the top end of the wealth spectrum.
It’s fine to incessantly depict Justin Trudeau as some dark force, while ignoring — for example — the impact of COVID on world economies.
The man poses a clear threat to the very principles which differentiate Canada from (for example) the United States.
One hopes the voters see this Trumpian strategy for what it is.
Peter Giaschi
Penticton
Counting the users of Preston & Fairview lane
Dear Editor:
From my home on Preston Avenue I have a clear view of the intersection of Preston Avenue and Fairview Road and the bike lanes on the east side of Fairview. I kept track of the non-car and truck traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. This is what I observed during this four-hour period:
• 89 pedestrians used the sidewalks.
• 94 bicycles used the bike lanes. In addition, the following people and machines used the bike lanes: 15 accessibility scooters, 12 scooters and one electric wheelchair.
John McGladdery
Penticton
Penticton has more complainers than doers
Dear Editor:
I have been in Penticton as a worker since 2010 and as a less-than-enthusiastic resident only more recently. As long as I can remember, Penticton seems to have more complainers than doers or those who change things rather than just complain about them like some of the prominent letter writers.
Bicycle safety has never been much of a priority for drivers who speed and crowd around cyclists. Those same drivers cut off pedestrians at crosswalks and speed through yellow and red lights.
How many drivers have been killed due to cyclists or pedestrians or more likely other drivers?
Pedestrians and cyclists are more likely to be endangered by drivers than the other way around. Drivers endanger other drivers as well as cyclists and pedestrians.
Pedestrians may be vulnerable but they are often rude to each other and to cyclists and drivers. Some cyclists appear to have a death wish given how they operate their bicycles. Motorcyclists are very vulnerable yet are as arrogant as drivers or pedestrians.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Pathways closure is a real loss to community
Dear Editor:
Kudos to James Miller! I fully agree with all his words about losing Pathways. (Herald, Miller Time, July 14).
What a shame. As an ordinary citizen, I think it’s tragic that this could occur. People need help. Pathways was one way they could access much-needed assistance. There’s no way IH can provide that same support. Just the difference in open hours alone and immediate attention shows that.
I am so sorry this has happened.
Marj Plitt
Summerland
Okanagan Gleaners helping out world wide
Dear Editor:
Greetings from the Okanagan Gleaners in Oliver. Our purpose is to transform produce that might otherwise be wasted into nourishment for the millions of the world’s hungry. In 2022, we sent over 10 million servings (one bag of soup mix feeds 100 people) to 14 countries. Four shipments were sent to the Ukraine.
We heard first hand how Ukrainians still living near the war zone (mostly seniors) were thrilled to receive our nutritious food.
The summer season is here. The campsite and RV park are full of volunteers eager to help in the morning and enjoy the Okanagan in the afternoon. Produce is plentiful.
Our storage facility is finished, but additional funding is still needed. We are very grateful to a generous donor who is matching donations for our building project until Sept. 8.
Please check out our website at: okanagangleaners.com to donate or volunteer, or drop by for a visit Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon at 507 No.3 Road Oliver.
Val Fenn, Promotions
Okanagan Gleaners
Oliver
Is church a safe place for kids to grow up?
Dear Editor:
Re: Church must keep youngsters safe (Herald letters, July 6).
I appreciate Peter Giaschi’s comment that the church needs to “ensure that young members of (its) congregation are safe.”
I wish to remind parents that abuse of minors in the past was almost always committed by persons that were most trusted by the family. Given the partial and hidden truths of what is known about clergy or other responsible person abuses, would I leave my grandchild, male or female, unattended in a church or any other helping institution? No, definitely not. Not until the institution and individual clergy stop publically acting as complicit deniers and protectors of the felons involved.
The denial of healthier sexual outlets, i.e. marriage, was begun by Pope Benedict VIII in 1018. For a thousand years it was not the mandate of the Roman Catholic Church to forbid marriage to priests. Of the 12 apostles chosen by Jesus, half were married men. (source: Urantia book, paper 139).
I think it is also the responsiblity of parents to consider the psychological and spiritual health of young children exposed to images in the church of the pain and suffering of Jesus hanging on the cross in graphic life-like idolatry. Again, would I expose my grandchild to a counterproductive message at a time when its developing brain absorbs information like a sponge but has no ability to filter or assess a correct meaning to what it is seeing? Definitely not!
It takes a very mature adult to study and understand all the implications of the crucifixion story, its historical, political and spiritual background and most adults don’t even venture into such questions and study themselves.
If any institution is delivering conflicting and confusing messages, both in action and atmosphere that will affect the future decisions of a child’s spiritual life, then is that a safe place for a child to grow up in?
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Unknown person does an act of kindness
Dear Editor:
A good news letter, and how proud I was to visit Kelowna.
After a very sad email yesterday informing me of the death of a dear friend, I got myself dressed up and drove to Kelowna for some shopping (always makes me feel good) and to have lunch at the Cactus Club.
I had the usual great lettuce wrap and when asked for the bill, I was told that it had been paid already by a very generous couple at a neighbouring table. They told me how lovely I looked and deserved someone doing something nice for me. I thanked them profusely, but didn’t go into any detail of my day so far.
How I hope you print this letter and that they read it and know just how much that gesture meant, and how my day was improved by it. Thank you so much.
I’m now wondering if they were locals or visitors to Kelowna.
Millie Wilding
Oliver