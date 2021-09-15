Trudeau handled COVID well
Dear Editor:
Hello Canadian citizens, why are you blaming Justin Trudeau for not carrying out all his promises?
Cast aside your jealousy and envy. Are you perfect? Have you never done anything wrong or didn’t follow through with something? As a wise man said, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
When the world pandemic started, many people could no longer work. Do you know how much Justin Trudeau had to go through to come up with a plan to help save Canadians? He was not concerned which party you supported, his priority was to help everyone.
His plan worked. People didn’t have to worry about mortgage payments or what to do when rent was due at the end of the month.
Justin Trudeau is a good Canadian man.
Justin c’est le bon homme due Canada.
Please, think before talking. Think before spending. Think before giving. Think before judging. Think before blaming. And please, thing before voting.
From the old fashioned patriarch man.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Not combative, but cooperative
Dear Editor:
I am voting for Richard Cannings for MP again.
I have known Richard since I was in Grade 9 and know he is in politics to be a voice for science.
We were in the same biology and zoology classes at UBC as well, and he has been an advocate for the environment all his life. I know this from personal experience and he has always worked to preserve the beautiful valley we live in.
Richard also has the ability to work across party lines. He is very thoughtful and is respectful of others and listens to their concerns. He is able talk to other MPs of other parties and told me how collegial other government MPs can be when he talks to them about his concerns.
I believe that he can be persuasive and help keep the environment and climate change on the agenda of our government, because he is not combative but cooperative when he needs to be.
He has introduced three private members bills in Parliament while he has been a back-bench MP, which is remarkable. One of the bills, Bill C-354 which would amend the Public Works and Government Services Act which would promote the use of wood in federal public works projects. It passed in the House of Commons, but was blocked in the Senate by the Conservatives.
Richard has dedicated his life work and learning about the natural history, geology and species of birds and other living creatures in B.C. He has lived most of his life in the Okanagan and knows the rest of the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding very well. He has written, or co-written, more than 10 books on birds, the geology and natural history of B.C.
After the summer we have had, this year and other years, with devastating fires costing millions of dollars in firefighting, destruction of critical grazing land and habitat and disruption of hundred of lives in our riding, we need a voice in Ottawa that can understand what needs to be done. Climate change is here and we need scientists who can help advise what we need to do and to work with affected peoples including our indigenous people, to help reduce the threat of fires every summer.
I believe Richard Cannings is someone who has the ability and critical thinking skills we need in this precarious time we are living in.
Barbara Henniger
Okanagan Falls
Distrusting in party politics
Dear Editor:
Festival boasts? (Herald, Page 1, Sept. 11)
Is James Miller the only one on council with common sense?
Council needs to work with all residents — not against them — and Travel Penticton appears to also lack common sense.
A few other recent issues.
Who was on the “expert panel” in B.C. that decided basic income is not workable? Were they all politicians, rich, and/or businesspeople?
I am highly suspicious of the very supportive letters in support of Richard Cannings and Helena Konanz, but especially Konanz whose campaign stuck a huge election sign on a closed fruit market building on Highway 97.
It’s not because I am cynical about people who enter politics, but because I have endured over 30 years of two party politics in “Kanata” (Canada or Turtle Island.)
Two parties, the Liberals and the Conservatives, have done little or nothing for lower income, working people, and especially not for First Nations.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Tories not serious on climate crisis
Dear Editor:
When major climate tipping points start falling later this decade, what will our children and grandchildren say should have been the one most important issue in this election?
The 160-page Conservative platform is long enough that relatively few voters will read it. It was created after party resolutions on climate change were voted on earlier this year.
The proposed words: “We recognize that climate change is real. The Conservative Party is willing to act”, was rejected by 54% of the Conservative delegates. Does this sound like a party serious about the climate emergency?
The platform contains their climate plan which is heavy on partnering and light on leadership. The Conservatives say they will partner with the provinces. As their party is strongest in Alberta, will they be partnering with Jason Kenney who is currently pushing for coal mining in the Rockies? They also promise to partner with the Americans. If the U.S. elects President Ted Cruz or Donald Trump Jr in three years, will he be our climate partner?
In 1997, Canada signed on to the Kyoto Protocol. It was an international treaty designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Stephen Harper, our last Conservative PM and most famous conspiracy theorist disagreed. In 2002, he stated that it was “a socialist scheme to suck money out of wealth-producing nations.” He killed Canadian participation in the treaty.
Harper would go on to muzzle our climate and environmental scientists because a.) he had the power of the state and b.) his many anti-science actions (i.e. cancellation of the Experimental Lakes) were indefensible.
During the 2003 Conservative Party leadership convention, Don Orchard and Peter McKay agreed in writing that there would be no merger with the Canadian Alliance Party. With that agreement, McKay became the leader of the party and promptly merged with the Alliance Party anyway. The current Conservative Party of Canada was created on the foundation of dishonesty.
The only thing worse than trusting a Conservative to make good climate policy for Canada, would be trusting a Republican partner.
Randall Northwood
Penticton
Konanz/Cannings: a two-horse race
Dear Editor:
Voters of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, the main contest in our district is between Richard Cannings and Helena Konanz.
These are truly scary times.
Climate change has become an imminent crisis of biblical proportions; the pandemic surges again; the opiate crisis is killing more youth; affordable housing is now an urban crisis. And on it goes.
Our electoral district needs a representative who will speak for us in Ottawa with a strong, clear and reasoned voice. A voice that understands the science behind the issues. A voice that applies critical thinking to get at the root cause of complex challenges. A voice for action to save lives and save our planet.
Richard Cannings is the only candidate that combines these skills with a long and successful career in biology and environmental science and a lifelong knowledge of the region. We need him in Ottawa.
Who is Helena Konanz? Her career achievements are a retired tennis pro and city councillor. She admits she’s not a scientist, but the question is: Does she learn from science? She assures us she will “work hard” for the riding. But the problem is hard work won’t get you very far if you don’t know where you’re going. Helena is in over her head.
Richard knows Canadian political discourse has to change. This demand transcends partisan politics. It’s about survival. It’s about real leadership.
Help get Canada moving in the right direction in this time of great need. Vote for Richard Cannings. We need him. Our Parliament needs him.
Gerry Karr
Penticton
No shoes, no shirt, no passport? No probelm
Dear Editor:
No Shoes, No Shirt, No Passport... what part of this is hard to understand?
The last thing I would ever do is hold a protest against our wonderful health care workers who work their butts off serving the sick.
I personally have had 10 successful operations in my lifetime and have had nothing but the most wonderful care.
And, I must say, I feel for the El Rancho residents who are being displaced after many years because of a development that is looking at six-storey high unit replacements. I might suggest that council take a close look at those six-storey high units being possibly in the way of the flight path of incoming and out going airliners servicing Penticton.
For example, the firefighting air tankers loaded down can't climb out as steep. I was noticing that the east side of the El Rancho buildings seems to be under the flight path to and from the north side of the Penticton runway.
Good luck to the El Rancho residents in finding accommodation. Some might have to go to smaller towns in order to find reasonable rent.
Troubled times these days.
Mike Bugyl
Penticton
Federal election all about power
Dear Editor:
Have you ever examined why we are having this election? In simple terms, it is all about power and nothing else. In fact, pursuit of power is the main driver of our political system; not the country or its people.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has to rely on the NDP to stay in power, but he wants absolute power.
And as history so vividly shows, power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
He is betting that the populace will be afraid to change government during a crisis.
Our political operating system has corrupted itself over time by the methodical concentration of all government power in the Prime Minister’s Office and its unelected staff, so much so that constitutional academics and researchers have studied it and declared it the most restrictive of advanced democracies by a booming margin.
It has devolved parliamentary democracy over time under a system called Doctrine of Party Discipline in which our elected representatives are reduced to expensive voting machines and nothing else. They are treated like meaningless digits and are even told by the PMO staff by written directions what they must say.
Just look at the cold ruthlessness of the Jody Wilson-Raybould case of a cabinet minister who would not accede to corruption as directed by the prime minister in the SNC Lavalin affair.
This all seems to violate the Charter, which guarantees people’ rights to freedom of though, conscience and expression, among other things.
Perhaps someone could petition courts to enforce free speech and free votes in Parliament, and the parties would have to stop their tyranny against our elected representatives.
Parties would have to change to accommodate the law, but it could be done. They would have to completely reinvent themselves for the better, and would perhaps feel all the better for it.
To the many under the choke of the system, it would be the help they need to bring about change. Have confidence that we, as Canadians, can do this.
Is there anybody or group out there with the craw to take this on? I have put this strategy before many dozens of eminent people and not a single one ever said this is not a correct and viable argument. One B.C. cabinet minister said it was “technically correct.”
Or is this idea a bridge too far for Canadians? Or do we even care enough?
Roy Roope
Summerland
Serious issues were neglected for six years
Dear Editor:
As a former MLA for the Boundary Country, South Okanagan and Penticton, I am fully endorsing Helena Konanz as the next Member of Parliament for the South- Okanagan-West Kootenay.
There are many very serious issues that we need to address in this riding that have been neglected in the past six years.
We need to have someone in office who has the energy and passion to work hard and will give you a voice in Ottawa.
Please vote for the future of our community and our country. Please vote for Helena Konanz on Sept. 20.
Bill Barisoff
Oliver
Evangelicals helping spread misinformation
Dear Editor:
Anti-vaxxers you are right. You absolutely have the right to make decisions about your own bodies. If you prefer not to be vaccinated, then please don’t.
But please stop quoting the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and all your other “rights” to the rest of us. Nobody, at no stage, ever forced you to get vaccinated.
Remember, you can make your own choices, but then on the other hand, so can the rest of us.
If a restaurant manager refuses you entry because you are not vaccinated, remember that’s his/her right too, or the airline if you want to fly somewhere, or the business who has the right to make vaccination a requirement for its employees safety and the health of the public they will be dealing with.
That is also the right of the government to require vaccination for everybody that’s in government service. You see, we all have rights, but you think you have more than the rest of us or a government should capitulate under your threatening demands.
You obviously still live in the dark ages and do not believe in modern medicine and science.One thing I do not understand, is why do you go to a hospital when you are sick with COVID. You have such obvious resentment for modern medicine and especially the science behind it, why don’t you go and rather die in the bushes and save us all the strain on our health system.
Oh I get it, you have rights. About 90% of admissions in hospitals and ICUs in the United States and Canada are anti-vaccinated people. Don’t you get it?
You are putting a huge strain on our medical system, financially and the cost of losing doctors and nurses in the process.
But now, we don’t have a choice because we have to pay for it with our tax dollars. You are selfish and ignorant. Why don’t you stop reading all the conspiracy theories and poison from QAnon and the likes of it and read the real science for a change.
I blame all these evangelicals in America who are preaching anti-vaccination from their pulpits.
“They have the blood of thousands of un-vaccinated people on their hands,” quoted from a recent Joe Biden speech.
Libby Berger
Penticton
Website to check out if you love history
Dear Editor:
I always enjoy Brian Butler’s letters to the editor, and his recent one regarding “England’s first King” was right on (Herald, Sept. 14). May I add some things, please.
My English historical fiction author friend confirmed all Brian’s information as “100% correct” and added further facts for my interest (and Brian’s, all other history buffs).
“King Harold II was the first English King to be crowned in Westminster Abbey, London on Jan. 6, 1066, not Duke William of Normandy (who was crowned there on 25th December 1066).
I will also add that William of Normandy had no right, by Anglo-Saxon law to the English throne, and that Harold II was the last English King to die nobly defending his Kingdom against foreign invasion.
Oh, and he wasn’t killed by an arrow in the eye, but was hacked to pieces by four of William’s cronies.”
She followed this gory bit with a comical notation to me: “Well... you did ask!”
If you enjoy great history-based stories, and haven’t yet met Helen Hollick, please treat yourself to her blog, website, etc., where you’ll find a line-up of her work,
in several countries and languages, and get invited to share cozy photos of life on the Devon farm, with her family and critters.
You can sign up for her newsletter, if so inclined. She’s very happy to add more folks from Penticton, and it’s a fun thing to look forward to — especially in these locked down times.
Finally, I am hopelessly hooked on Helen’s rollicking, rowdy and raw, pirate series where Jesamiah gets into one hair-raising situation after another. Each of his voyages are a separate good-sized volume.
I was a fan by Page 5 of the first, not only because it was fun, with mystical bits, but tells of hair-raising factual life, times and territory of those days. Volume Six is in the making. Don’t like history? Try the new gal-detective story, all mystery, no history.
And before any naysayers grumble, “Mavis Hartford must be on commission,” nope, just wanting to spread some cheer in these gloomy virus days. And you don’t even need to leave the house to join in.
Mavis Hartford
Penticton
Canada is in jeopardy, who do we turn to?
Dear Editor:
“I will take the Canadian federal election for $2,000, please Alex.”
“This party, the Conservatives or the NDP will be the choice to oust the present prime minister...”
“What is neither?”
But credit given for wishful thinking.
I will provide a hammer and saw so they can start building those one million homes that are promised.
The best of the three evils is managing Canada through trying times, thus, no new tool or mouthpiece is needed.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Grieving mother remembers son
Dear Editor:
Taig’s dog, Cooper, lays saddened by the door. Head hung and no amount of consoling or bribing has helped. He lost his boy.
Our world lost a great person, someone who would have helped anyone.
The most non-judgmental being I had ever encountered. As a mom, this was a good thing and a bad thing... generous beyond belief. He offered his family home to people who had nothing or needed help. Like his friend George, who lost his mother in a bike accident and Tom, whose family home became unsafe.
Tom confessed, “Taig saved my life.”
His friend Eric said, “He was sometimes my only friend.”
As a mom, I worried his non-judgemental generous ways put him at risk.
His money was the first to be spent in the group and I worried sometimes he was taken advantage of.
Taig never cared. He loved people and good times — not the money. If you took it, it meant you needed it more than him. He would have protected any girl or dog from mistreatment unconditionally. He definitely defended the underdog.
Hard working, dedicated and loyal.
His construction jobs were the heartbeat of his adult life. He used to say, “Mom, I just get it.”
He loved his job with Gary Stocker and worked hard to be a craftsman. Resourceful and hard working would be words any of his workmates would attest.
No amount of tears and sympathy can bring back the life and events that happened that early morning.
Family is putting every effort into healing and praying someone saw something that will help the investigating officers.
I am a mother that lost a son. We are a family that lost a brother. We are a community who lost a friend.
My thought go to another mother too... the one that loves a murderer.
Tracey Savage
Summerland
Tracey Savage’s son, Taig Savage, was identified Monday as the victim in the Sept. 5 homicide in Penticton.