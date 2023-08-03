Festivals should follow Vancouver’s model
Dear Editor:
I just returned from Vancouver where my wife and I visited friends and attended the Saturday events at the Vancouver Folk Fest.
This is the third time at this event and I am always impressed with the condition of the grounds where thousands and thousands of people are in attendance. The Folk Fest society has volunteers at the many trash/ recycling stations on the grounds and they help direct the festival goers where to dispose of their garbage and recyclables.
Their system works wonders on keeping the grounds clean and tidy. We have also been to the Burnaby Blues Fest and Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest multiple times with similar systems that work well.
We also attended the July 1st festivities in Penticton this year as well as the last 28 years of numerous events and festivals here in our hometown. We are disappointed that the trash cans at the festivals and the surrounding areas are often overflowing with trash and recyclables in the same bin. The solution seems to be to follow what these other festivals are already doing on the festival site — don't reinvent the wheel.
In addition, I suggest that a schedule change, throughout the tourist season, for city staff so some work Saturdays and Sundays with different days off would fix the problem of garbage overflowing in the areas around the festival grounds. Seems this would be an easy solution so Penticton could, once again, be the best place in B.C. to vacation, hold an event or visit.
I have included a picture of the system at work at the Vancouver Folk Fest and have permission from the two volunteers in this picture to share it with you.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Gas prices are up due to oil company profits
Dear Editor:
A recent letter writer objects to columnist David Bond using the term “pollution” for fossil fuel emissions. He also believes that the carbon tax is a Liberal tax grab.
Let’s look at the facts.
It’s true that CO2 is not as immediately dangerous to our health as other byproducts from burning fossil fuels like sulphur-dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. But far from being “the key to improving the quality of life for billions of people in the developing world” these fossil fuel pollutants sicken and kill millions of people in the developing world.
Sure, CO2 is a natural atmospheric gas that’s good for plants. But too much of it has created a greenhouse atmosphere where global temperatures are rising and oceans acidify.
By burning fossil fuels, we’ve raised temperatures enough to destabilize weather systems all over the globe. Heatwaves, fires, floods, and cyclones are not only killing more people each year but costing us billions. Although fossil fuels might be cheaper today, continuing their use will ultimately cost us everything if we don’t confront this truth.
While it’s difficult to assess the direct impacts of the federal carbon tax, studies on B.C.’s carbon tax (brought in by Gordon Campbell 15 years ago) show that the tax worked by stalling rising emissions.
The Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre insist on blaming everything on the federal carbon tax. They hide the truth that 100% of carbon tax revenues are returned to the provinces from which they are collected. Ninety per cent goes to individual rebates (rural households get more). The remaining 10% goes to municipalities, hospitals and institutions that pay the tax but don’t get direct rebates. Most families get more rebates from the federal carbon tax than they pay in carbon tax. Doesn’t sound like a cash grab to me.
And if you want to complain about high prices at the pumps, don’t blame the carbon tax — even the oil companies agree that last year their profits added more to the price of gas than any tax increase.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
Booze on the beach can lead to impaired boating
Dear Editor
Re: More police presence out on the waters looking for boat operators who may have consumed alcohol.
Duh. With booze now allowed on the beaches, it stands to reason that some sunbathers who drink also own and operate a boat when impaired. It appears to me that some people who make up the rules from stupid ideas believe they are so smart when in fact they are completely stupid.
Our entire world has many problems without adding more. Isherwood is no angel, but does know right from wrong as we all are from time to time.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Obesity rates among young people alarming
Dear Editor:
Yesterday I waited outside Walmart, my wife said, “I won’t be long.”
I sat in the car with the windows down right outside the main door. I was relaxed just watching people go by. And then I noticed something that I couldn’t believe. Most people were all the same.
My wife came out after about 15 minutes and I told her what I had seen. She went quiet... and then said, “Are you kidding?”
I said, “No honestly, I am not.”
Everyone going in and out of the store was overweight, I only counted nine people who were not obese. It was astonishing, even the kids were overweight. What’s happening? Is it the fashion now? What’s our excuse?
Holy cow I kid you not, and two of the nine people who were not overweight were very elderly and clearly with medical issues. What are we doing people? We are setting a terrible example for our children. OMG!
These kids’ life span will be so short. Is it a growing epidemic?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Lack of evidence-based decision making
Dear Editor:
I attended last week’s open house at the seniors’ centre. Five City staff were in attendance to answer questions. Very disappointed (but not surprised) that only one city councillor, James Miller, showed up.
I asked each of the three engineering staff what data the City relied on to include the concrete barriers on the bike lanes. All three staffers admitted there is no data to back up the City’s decision. This lack of evidence-based decision making is very unfortunate, especially with the significant cost of the bike lanes.
I am an avid cyclist and have used South Main Street as part of my cycling route since the 1970s. I have never felt there was a need for a divided bike lane. Never had a close call either.
Why is the City going ahead with such a costly project that is both unnecessary and not backed by any data?
Shawn Brown
Penticton
Transportation is the major cause of air pollution
Dear Editor:
A recent public hearing regarding development permits on Government Street in Penticton generated interesting comments. It is wonderful that Tony Giroux of Giroux Design Group has chosen to forgo huge profits to build 2-, 3-, and 4-plexes for families here.
He was clear they aren’t “affordable,” but he is adding to the housing stock to meet the need according to CMHC. He mentioned how people critical of his many projects have no better solutions to the housing affordability and climate crises we face. Citizens and experts actually have many solutions that are not difficult for council and the industry to implement.
Parking and traffic issues were mentioned a few times and dismissed as not relevant.
Transportation is the greatest contributor to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in Penticton, seeing a 16% increase in emissions in the years before 2020 from passenger vehicles. Encouraging more cars in the city by providing double garages and requiring a certain number of parking spaces per home is not incentivizing homeowners to adopt active transportation or to use public transit. Providing more public transit, reducing the fees and improving accessibility to buses while expanding the safe bike route could get people to ditch their cars.
Buildings are the second largest GHG emitters.
Penticton’s Climate Action Plan states that one action is, “Changes to City of Penticton policy and regulation that lead to energy and emission reductions in the community, such as requirements and incentives for enhanced energy efficiency in new buildings.”
Building to Step 3 (and soon Step 4) is simply inadequate in the face of looming climate disaster, and Penticton should not be so proud of only aspiring to that level. The B.C. government has adopted the Zero Carbon Step Code as of May 1, 2023, in new homes that address greatly reduced emissions. Safe Cities, a group of government leaders and citizens, notes that Saanich, Victoria, West Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver, Whistler, Squamish, Rossland, and others have already begun to work on requiring new buildings to be all-electric and zero emissions at an accelerated pace. Or at least build to the highest Step Code No. 5. Penticton can do the same and lead our developers to embrace better building practices immediately before burdening the buyers with the high cost of retrofitting later.
Passive house design was used in the new UBCO residences building, has been used at Okanagan College and on Penticton Indian Band land, is a building practice used by local builders, and can be implemented without a huge increase of costs up front but huge heating costs savings over the long term.
There are many groups, builders, designers, and engineers sharing their knowledge on creating healthier, safer communities. Climate Caucus, 8 80 Cities, Strong Towns, and Passive House Accelerator are just a few of the organizations that share resources, knowledge, and expert guidance on developing structures, streets, and communities to be livable, affordable, equitable, sustainable, and fun with people living healthier.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Wind turbines killing bats and other wildlife
Dear Editor:
Remember that “Paved Paradise” song? Well the B.C. “GreenDB” government has prompted B.C. Hydro to encourage First Nations to litter their territory with ground killing, solar farms and bird, bat, bee and whale killing wind turbines just so folks can power up that Tesla and save the environment.
This in spite of their opposition to the 2002 B.C. Liberals boondoggle in exorbitant power contract to insiders for run-of-river and wind farms.
This in spite of their opposition to the Site C Dam, saying the power was not needed.
Now, however, wind and solar is what the cool kids are doing and although they would never mess up the site lines of the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island, they would be most happy for First Nations to infect their traditional territories with these nature-destroying eyesores, not to mention the crisscross of power lines needed to carry the power.
I encourage First Nations Guardians to reject these projects and tell them to stick them on Grouse Mountain or Stanley Park. Save the birds, bats and bees, and guard the natural beauty of your territories.
There will be other opportunities that aren’t as destructive.
Andy Richards
Summerland