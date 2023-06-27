High school students shine in Chicago
Dear Editor:
Last night was the final show of Chicago held at the Cleland Theatre and put on by Penticton Secondary School.
It was an awesome show with lots of energy by the cast and the audience.
The music, choreography, vocals, acting and stage management were all excellent.
The actresses playing Velma and Roxie on Friday, Nina Bourassa-Iannone and Hayden Anthony were both outstanding (Aleena Proteau and Luci Strandquist on Thursday) and I enjoyed the band and many of the male and female dancers.
Thank you to the students’ dedication for putting on a showstopper.
What is next?
Judy Preen
Penticton
Taxpayer money used for a family vacation
Dear Editor:
“No apologies needed over UBCM conference,” by Keith Lacey (Herald, June 24).
There are crucial facts that have been omitted in this article. Coun. Erin Trainer spent $449 a night paid for by the taxpayers of Summerland to accommodate five additional family members versus the cost of all other attendees of $179 per night. Policy No. 100.6 for expenses with the district is singleroom accommodations only.
Essentially taxpayers money was used for a family vacation.
It’s disappointing these facts were not presented as the article feels like it was sponsored by the City of Summerland versus an investigative report.
Gina Bernier
Summerland
The worst presentation I have ever viewed
Dear Editor:
The City planners of past developed the South Main area with a nice, wide, unrestricted street to accommodate: vehicle traffic for two lanes, bicycle traffic for two lanes and parking.
This street functioned efficiently for many years, allowing for flexibility between the different users. To my knowledge there have been no accidents or safety issues. Cyclists and vehicles interacted safely and efficiently and shared the roadway.
Emergency vehicles needing to get through were not impeded and traffic would safely move over into bike lanes and stop, bicycles would also stop. Snow plowing was never a challenge nor street sweeping in the spring as there were no physical impediments or restrictions. Now snow plowing will be severely restricted. Where will the snow windrow go?
Traffic lanes are a standard 10 feet wide to allow for truck traffic. Now add cement or treed barriers on each side. Where do vehicles move over as required by law for emergency vehicles to get through?
Parking will be severely restricted, trees will now cover infrastructure beneath the street surface. What are floating bus stops? No verbal explanation.
Floating bus stops will apparently be moved into the street, from the boulevard where they currently are (as per the city’s diagram).
How does the bike lane get around or past the bus stop? I can’t tell from the city’s diagram.
Where will the buses stop in the traffic lane? Do the passengers have to get off on the street and then step up on to the sidewalk? I encourage you to go online to: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and view the presentation online. It is probably the worst presentation I have viewed.
I can’t figure out where the bike lanes are or where the traffic lanes are or even the sidewalk. How could city council vote on this project when they had no specific details?
It appears that they have downloaded Google Earth and then placed minute drawings on them which I can’t decipher. Has the City agreed to meet with the committee to leave the street as is who have more than 2,500 signatures for consultation?
They just want to ram this through just like Skaha Lake Park waterslides. Again the city used the buzz word “underutilized.”
We all know where that ended up.
Ken Hobbs
Penticton
The term ‘person’ is a moral and legal category
Dear Editor:
Re: “Life’s beginning remains a question” (June 24, P. A10)
In his June 24 column, Jim Taylor delivered his discourse on human reproduction. He asks, “when does a human being become human?”
Zygote is the name given to the new cell formed after the union of the sperm and egg, containing all 46 chromosomes: 23 from the sperm and 23 from the egg.
But is it human life?
Around the ninth week, the fetal period begins.
Taylor: “From a surgical point of view, I don’t understand why removing a fetus —which is, for the time being, an organ of the woman’s body — should be more heinous than removing her appendix.”
Medicinenet.com lists 78 organs of the human body. To say a fetus is an organ of the woman's body is scientifically inaccurate because the fetus has a different genotype (unique sequence of DNA) regardless of its dependence on the woman.
Dr. Michael R. Egnor is a Professor of Neurosurgery and Pediatrics at State University of New York, Stony Brook. In the May 11/22 online article (If a Fetus Isn’t a Human Being, What Is It?) Egnor writes, “There is a simple scientific answer to the basic question at the heart of the abortion debate. Whatever a 'person' is, a human zygote is most certainly a human being.”
“The term ‘person’ is a moral and legal category, not a scientific category, and it is a category open to moral discussion and debate. But ‘human being’ is a scientific term, and it is not open to debate,” he added.
From the online document “When Human Life Begins” (American College of Pediatricians, March 2017): “The predominance of human biological research confirms that human life begins at conception--fertilization. ....The difference between the individual in its adult stage and in its zygotic stage is one of form, not nature. This statement focuses on the scientific evidence of when an individual human life begins.”
Crick & Watson are the co-discoverers of the thread-like DNA molecule. Thousands of years ago the psalmist wrote: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb...your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
(Psalm 139: 13;16).
The phrase “you knit me together” anticipates that we are literally knitted or woven together at the molecular level.
David Buckna
Kelowna
Catholics are not the only Christian faith
Dear Editor:
Re: “Catholic church is last enemy to be conquered,” (Herald, June 23).
With all due respect to Fr. Harry Clarke, his recent letter comes off as being from someone who is in seclusion from the rest of the world, especially when stating that the Catholic church is the last enemy to be conquered by forces of Pride groups.
He seems to think that there are no other Christians aside from Roman Catholics which has been discredited of late due to revelations, not just about its conquering history, but the acts of individuals who were “forced unnaturally” into celibacy for “God’s kingdom.”
There are some Christians, not in the Catholic faith, who do not forget what it says in the Bible about the first man and the first woman. The problem is that we are not in a theocracy though God’s rule is still intact (if hidden from those who will not see, such as evolutionary-pushing scientists).
Human rights trump religion in this country which is sort of good because a lot of religious people can be self-serving or cruel.
Christianity is not the native religion of “Turtle Island” and apparently “two-spirit people” are accepted by First Nations, they are not among the so-called Pride groups with an alleged “agenda.”
As for those that promote the learning of the realities of two spirit people, etc. are you so afraid that they will “convert” children to their cause?
I will not dive into the controversy of whether sexuality is inborn or chosen because people run with arguments like that. For my part, I never questioned that I was male and I never questioned my attraction to females.
Some people doubt or come to believe differently about their orientation, I cannot speak for them even though the Bible can offer arguments if you want them.
For centuries, the Catholic church has done more bullying and agenda promotion in the name of religion than all of the combined anti-religion groups.
The church arguably had one mission and failed it, the promotion of the gospel.
They ran churches and schools for people they refused to understand or be compassionate to, they divided provinces like Quebec with their power lust.
Yes, this douses all Catholics with the same brush, perhaps unfairly, yet the history of the wretched church is clear as clear as the Anglican church that I was born into, was abandoned by, yet I found and was brought to a far better, if imperfect, church.
Though born here, I experienced what it was like to be part of a minority in that church in positive ways for the most part.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Why we have such a boorish civilization
Dear Editor:
Recent news reports tell of a group of whack jobs who have been protesting any and everything for months now on an overpass in Richmond.
The B.C. Supreme Court has granted an injunction to stop this insanity because of safety issues and messages of hate.
The RCMP appear hesitant to enforce the embargo because it “would mean infringing on protesters’ rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
I am fervently yearning for some sanity to return to how people act out in this day and age. This bashfulness to reign in pernicious and stupid behavior is why we have such a boorish civilization today. The inmates are definitely running the asylum.
Paul Crossley
Penticton