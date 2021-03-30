Osoyoos facility can help house homeless
Dear Editor:
I must commend Penticton City Council in sticking up for our city. The decision they made about closing the temporary shelter in the old Victory Church was the correct decision.
But that decision had already been made, hence temporary. They were just carrying through with it. Housing Minister David Eby is wrong and a bully, in my opinion. Penticton was once a safe, fun community. It’s still a great community, but we are going down a slippery slope, and fast.
Bad publicity about one of the highest amount of sheltered beds, high-crime rates, etc. is not helping Penticton. Shame on Eby for threatening a tent city when we’ve done far more for the homeless than other communities.
It’s time for Penticton to stop offering. It’s time for other municipalities to do something. It’s not passing the buck, it’s sharing the load.
It’s not fair to our seniors to be held captive in their homes.
When a senior goes on the health region’s waiting list for a care facility, when their name comes up, they can be placed wherever a bed is available. For instance, if you live in Penticton, you could be placed in Princeton. If you refuse, you go back to the bottom of the list.
So why is it that when we find another facility for our homeless it can be turned down? There is a 51-bed facility in Osoyoos that was closed only due to the Campbell government going into a partnership with the private sector.
It has a 20-bed secure section for people with dementia. There is also a 31-bed unit in the building. These are all individual rooms with their own bathrooms. This building is owned by Interior Health and I believe only uses four rooms to house offices for the health unit, which could move anywhere.
This building should be utilized for McKinney Place residents where they have four-bed wards which thus caused the spread of COVID more rapidly.
But I don’t think Interior Health is going to do that. So why not use it for the homeless?
The Province can address the issue of mental health, drug and alcohol situations. Two units mental health on one side, drug and alcohol on the other. This could be a treatment centre. So, no need to build another facility in Penticton, as we have one in Osoyoos.
Eby does not have to build or look further. Utilize what you have.
Walter Pohl
Penticton
Survey results seem flawed and slanted
Dear Editor:
It would seem that city council is trying to railroad something through — again without total input from the community. The joke of interpretation of survey returns from a frequent issuance is just that — a joke. The City has stated that of the 467 responses, 81% (plus or minus) were “somewhat supportive or very supportive.” Simple math tells us that of the 467 responses, 378 were somewhat or very supportive.
How do we know how many were very supportive and how many were somewhat supportive? The survey on the outside would seem to be flawed as: the sampling does not truly represent the feelings of all taxpayers. It would seem that the questions were obviously vague or misleading if the tally considered “somewhat supportive” as being pro.
How many of the net total of 378 were truly pros? We only have the City’s word for that. In the past, some councils have revelled in telling what might be termed a “slanted truth.” Could history be repeating itself here? Hmm, I wonder.
By allowing a license for use for 25 years, does it mean that the licensee(s) would be on the hook for maintenance and upkeep? We don’t know because we weren’t told. It seems somewhat silly to spruce up the park, marina building, et al. just to let a licensee have the benefits and the City be responsible for total upkeep.
For the record, I am not referring to such things as the concession or the café currently established..
The mayor would have us believe, through his press release, that things are ideal and that 378 statements were “somewhat supportive or very supportive” of the proposed plan speaks for the whole community in a definitive way.
If only the City had thought out and directly set up a survey whose outcome might not be slanted in Council’s favour, the mayor’s feelings of approval might be germane.
The whole process appears to be somewhat flawed in its modus operandi. Council seems to have tried “the old smoke and mirrors trick.” Again. Apparently, the issues with Trio have not been cast off.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Alcohol on beaches, could pot be next?
Dear Editor:
This is the only powerful opportunity you have to send Coun. Campbell Watt and the rest of Penticton City Council your feelings on the progression of liquor usage and sales on the beach and in the parks.
You need to act fast, if you want to see a referendum question on the ballot dealing with this subject matter to be voted on at the byelection in mid-June, 2021. Council needs to disclose the wording of the referendum question to the residents now, not later. Force council members to the table, to discuss your concerns on this matter.
Talk to your neighbours, parents of young families and pensioners on their feelings of the progression of liquor sales into open public areas. This will probably be your only chance to stop Coun. Watt, who’s obsessed with the ability of residents and tourists to consume alcohol on the beaches and in the parks in our great city.
Pot will probably be next on the agenda for Coun. Watt, to fight for the use of this of this now legal drug, for personal use, on your beaches and parks.
Procrastinate, and you can’t change thefuture. Coun. Watt’s trial period for alcohol on the beach will soon be cast in stone, if no opposition is registered by the residents.
Email: council@penticton.ca With this email address, you are addressing Mayor John Vassilaki and all current councilors and probably all city administrative staff members as well.
The future quality of life in your community, is now in your hands.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Getting tired of all the hidden charges on utility bills
Dear Editor:
Thank you Ron Seymour for the article “Albas voted for motion,”(Herald, March 25).
I’m pleased that Dan Albas’s former ties to Penticton, as well as noting that his federal riding does include Summerland, Keremeos, Hedley Olalla and Princeton, were referenced. These areas are all in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.
Thanks to local candidate Helena Konanz for summarizing that Conservatives “will come up with a better plan to address it, one that doesn’t punish Canadians by driving up the price of gasoline and groceries.”
I’m appreciative of her comment.
Though I no longer own a vehicle, I’ve really been hit with food bills triple what I budgeted for prior to COVID. I’ve personally watched my Fortis gas bill (incidentally paid by me) to heat my “household” which is just me. It has now reached an all-time high — $72.09 for 30 days.
The basic charge has gone up and up and up; as has the delivery charge.
They charged me $6.71 for storage and transport, though to me that’s charging twice to move the product; all for $13.65 worth of actual gas.
But of the $72.09 total, what gets my dander up is Penticton collects $1.77; carbon tax gets $9.53 and GST costs $3.42.
With $14.72 in hidden fees, I feel more and more like I’m getting shafted, particularly when B.C.’S NDP Premier John Horgan election promise doesn’t figure I’m even a household.
Quite often at the space below the numbers, Fortis will give us tips or reminders, but this month’s really takes the cake: “Energy leaders distance learning lessons and select regular lesson materials for Grades 1 to 10 are now available in French. These free ready-to-use lessons about all energy types are based on B.C.’s current curriculum.”
This is my personal heating bill from Fortis gas! Do I need to know this? Is the Province of B.C. now using its residents’ personal business to advertise?
I hope Canada’s Conservatives will be taking a look at how some of our most vulnerable people are being further punished, via our heating providers.
Please no condescending comments from the NDP — either federal or provincial — about how I can spread my payments out over a year, which, by the way, my bill has a graph of daily gas usage over 13 months. Do tell.
I’m not stupid. My budget for heating costs is deliberately for the months I use heating. My savings in summer is buckshee to me.
Jean Mitchell
Penticton
Martin Street bike lane opens Pandora’s Box
Dear Editor:
Despite the 100% opposition to the Martin Street bike route, the City ignored the concerns of those affected. Proposed “band-aid” solutions to move the one-way traffic lane to the west side and the bike lanes to the east are a hair-brained Pandora’s Box.
In order to use the many east parking lots, traffic must turn across the bike lanes for access and egress, causing traffic jams in a south traffic lane, also used by emergency and first aid responders at all the lots. Traffic lights would be required.
The Martin Street route continues to a tri-prong-fork knoll” at Eckhardt Ave. where several traffic lanes intersect. The bike lanes must turn right and left again to enter a single lane South Martin entrance used by traffic to end at a dangerous Fairview Road crossing.
The Martin Street route would require huge redesign/construction costs, cause hardship to the businesses and Charles Manor’s senior residents. It would remain the achilles heel of the whole project and possibly derail it. The controversial Martin Street route aggressively pursued by the City over the more sensible Winnipeg Street route is beyond comprehension.
It also used different biased criteria and suspect statistics at the detriment of the Martin Street route.
The Winnipeg Street route is considered less costly, a safer and more direct route and a lesser impact on business.
Overall, the Martin Street bike lane is not considered a rational, practical or prudent choice. It should be rejected in favour of the Winnipeg Street route.
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Pathways should use Go Fund Me
Dear Editor:
If someone close to the Pathways Addictions Centre would like to set up a Go Fund Me account to keep the centre open, I would be happy to donate and show Interior Health that they cannot arbitrarily make decisions like this.
Barry Matfield
Penticton
IH offers fancy words, with zero substance
Dear Editor:
In reading the two recently publishedcolumns from Interior Health and Pathways, I was struck by their differences in language and tone. My linguistic background perked up its ears and said, “take a closer look.”
First the language. There’s little space for detail, but the letter from the IH CEO used imprecise words that a philologist once called “plastic words,” “change,” “barrier-free” — ones with so many possible meanings that they mean nothing. Phrases describing the services IH intends to supply to people with addictions were vague jargon; aptly called ‘bafflegab’ or ‘psychobabble’.
Two prime examples: “ …it is about adopting the evidence-based, client-centred approach of the future;” and “…a game-changer for supporting people with mental health and addiction challenges...”
The IH column’s tone was subtly condescending, implying without evidence that Pathways didn’t provide the services needed and that its staff used outdated methods from an inadequate past. The opening sentence conveys this message, but similar undercutting occurs in almost every paragraph such as “By bringing these counselling services in-house (?) we can follow up with people more effectively... And, “We will improve care planning, medication support, wound care (!) psychosocial rehabilitation(?). By the end, I was tempted to accompany with my violin the heady, if somewhat empty, sentiments.
In contrast, the Pathways executive director’s response uses words with specific meanings and refreshingly uncliched phrases. The tone is professional, if slightly irritated, in answering very specific details of the IH column and asking IH direct questions on their delivery plan. In straightforward language and tone, the letter details Pathway’s 47 successful experience in helping people with addictions.
Daryl Meyers nails IH on a couple of factual errors regarding current and proposed client access which if true make Pathways appear incompetent. That aside, the IH approach seems very regimented compared to Pathways and inadequate for people in crisis.
Apart from these differences in the two column’s language and tone, which alone make me feel much more confident of Pathways than of IH for this work, a new and unproven program carries no guarantee that it will be better than the old and well-proven one. Actions speak louder than words and the IH column has lots of fancy words, but nothing but “trust us” promises. Pathways’ letter by contrast has no fancy promises, just the weight of almost five decades of successful community program delivery.
Eva Durance
Penticton
Clean-shaven male replaced by bearded
Dear Editor:
Beards. Being in my 90s, I have seen fashions come and go: one of the most noticeable being male facial hair. Initially beards signaled seniors, mustachios fops.
As well, over this time women’s place in the world has risen from being virtual slaves, (as in present day Saudi Arabia) to our present day where they vie quite successfully with men in all ways.
Suddenly the former “clean-shaven” male populace is replaced by the “bearded,” the one accomplishment women cannot better them at.
Bradley Houston
Penticton