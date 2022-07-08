If Rick Webber is elected to Kelowna city council he would be the latest media personality on Kelowna’s council. At present, if you count Maxine DeHart, who pens a weekly column for The Capital News, four of the nine members have media experience: DeHart, Charlie Hodge (The Cap News), Mayor Colin Basran (Global Okanagan) and Mohini Singh (Global Okanagan).
—————
Just to make everyone feel old… Ringo Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday this week. Ringo and his All-Starrs are returning to Penticton for a South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 9. His band will include Steve Lukather… the guy from Toto. I highly recommend this show for any fan of The Beatles. A splendid time is guaranteed for all. (I think that was a Lennon song I just quoted.)
—————
Hit records that guitarist Steve Lukather played on as a session musician: “Physical” (Olivia Newton John), “Turn Your Love Around” (George Benson), “Hard to Say I’m Sorry/Get Away,” (Chicago), “Take Me Home” (Cher’s disco number), “Running With the Night,” (Lionel Richie), “She’s a Beauty,” (The Tubes), “Gloria” (Laura Branigan), “All Right” (Christopher Cross), “Dirty Laundry” (Don Henley), “Stand Back” (Stevie Nicks) and most of the tracks on the Michael Jackson “Thriller” album. Just to name a handful.
—————
If the federal Conservatives can’t get along with each other, how can they expect the rest of the country to take them seriously? Nothing divides a political party — every party, just not Conservatives — more than a leadership contest.
—————
Good luck and best wishes to Pat Bulmer, the Kelowna Daily Courier’s city editor and a colleague of mine for the past 14 years. Pat, whose last day on the job is today, was a rock for The Courier for more than three decades and an absolute pleasure to work with. If you don’t recognize his name it’s because he was often behind the scenes. I wish Pat and his wife a happy retirement and thank him for his steadfast loyalty to print journalism for all these years.
—————
When I run short of ideas for this column, I often mention my dog because more people ask how he’s doing than how I’m doing. Milo recently turned 15 and he’s now a grouchy senior citizen. He’s lost most of his hearing and he sleeps a lot more but, according to the vet, his heart, kidneys and spine (something important for daschunds) are all fine. His appetite is as good as it’s always been. And he’s happy, which he should be. I don’t know a lot of other dogs with a full-time babysitter or who have full run of their master’s office.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald