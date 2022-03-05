Variety lacking in today’s media
Dear Editor:
Re: the Charter of Rights and Freedoms
It is important to note that freedom of the press does not apply to reporters, it applies to owners. A writer or broadcaster cannot write or say whatever they want and force their employer to print or broadcast it.
Once upon a time, this glaring empowerment of ownership was addressed by a form of Chaos Theory, in that the large number of independently-owned newspapers, radio and TV stations ensured a variety of both voices and employment options.
Admittedly, the vast proving grounds of pre-amalgamation media led to the ascension of high school dropouts such as Peter Mansbridge and Peter Jennings, but it never created a Donald Trump.
As for bias in today's media, there was always bias, it's variety that's been lost.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Favourite Kelowna restaurant closing
Dear Editor:
It broke my heart to find out that one of the only good places to go to in Kelowna — The Company Restaurant up in Glenmore — has been shut down.
There are some good memories from there spending time with my mover helpers after some jobs. They always had sports on and the right games featured without having to ask, as is the case with most of the pubs in Kelowna.
And most of the time, they played good tunes! Good food always and half-decent service too.
Now one less place yet again to enjoy here. RIP Company. You will be missed.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
Replacing indoor turf is money well spent
Dear Editor:
Re: “City approves $300K for turf replacement,” (Herald, Nov. 3).
I know not everyone agrees with spending money to maintain the indoor multi-sport facility in Penticton, so be it.
Full disclosure: I, as a soccer player, am biased. The Adidas Sportsplex facility has been a wonderful addition to our community for many reasons.
With the emergence of a Canadian national team that is currently doing so well — both the women and men — this sport is only going to become more popular.
Soccer is one of the least expensive sports for all age groups. I don’t have the numbers, but I would think that the Sportsplex can’t be more costly than an ice rink to operate.
Just as hockey became a year-round sport years ago, soccer has become a winter sport. In Penticton, we have four indoor ice surfaces and one indoor turf. That one indoor facility services the entire South Okanagan.
The $300,000 that city council approved this week will be money well spent.
And I think the indoor soccer facility definitely gets more community use than the lake-to-lake bike lane. Ouch!
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Demonize Russia’s leader, not the people
Dear Editor:
As emotions are running high all over the world, it is my hope that the Russian people, who are no different than the Ukrainians and only want peace, will not be demonized, by some hotheads, because of the criminal act incited by Putin.
I’m ashamed of my species.
Gunther Ostermann
Parksville
Keep using gas is not the path to clean energy
Dear Editor:
Re: Fortis Okanagan capacity upgrade project
I am a resident of Penticton and have experienced a heat dome and smoke from wild fires as well as floods and drought.
Just in 2021.
We know that climate change is upon us and that it is critical to reduce fossil fuel emissions urgently. The IPCC has made it abundantly clear that we humans must urgently change our ways of getting energy and heating our homes.
The Fortis Okanagan capacity upgrade project pipeline extension going from Ellis Creek in Penticton 30 km to past Chute Lake will only encourage homeowners to stay on gas, increasing emissions. And new building owners will possibly choose natural gas over electric heat pumps or other energy systems for heating, cooling and hot water, especially with lure of “clean” RNG.
This Fortis plan does not fit with the RDOS and City of Penticton’s plans to reduce emissions, and it will not help the province to meet its GHG reduction targets. The B.C. government's plans, CleanBC and Roadmap 2030, are clear that reductions must reach certain levels. But keeping citizens using gas is not the path to a clean future.
This expansion project will cost over $270 million (estimated in 2020 — possibly higher now), funds that could be better spent developing more electrification systems and helping residents and businesses to transition off fossil fuels and into a cleaner future.
Damaging sensitive wildlife areas is also a huge concern for us in the Okanagan. Our biodiversity is unique in Canada and we must preserve species and water sources as well as repair areas that have been already damaged. Crossing many streams as this plan proposes puts many streams at risk.
I hope that citizens can raise their voices against this project and work to find other, cleaner methods of heating and cooling, protecting our valley for our children's future.
Go to BCUC.com to submit a comment to FEI CPCN for the Okanagan Capacity Upgrade Project.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Feet stomping against an inconvenience
Dear Editor:
I was appalled by Julia Valenti’s letter to the editor accusing the Penticton Herald of bias by placing the Ukrainian flag on the Page 1 masthead (Herald, March 1).
That was one of the worst letters of all time, ignorant beyond belief. I have been a subscriber for nine years and this is only my third letter so I can’t be accused of being in “the tired old bunch” that she is tired of.
However, I believe in giving her a chance so I looked up the three websites that she likes. The first had a photo of Donald Trump so that was gone in two seconds. The third “Common Ground” may have something useful. However, she seems to be big on the “Freedumb Convoy” so therefore probably anti-vax and mask. She maybe was in the parade through Oliver several times and possibly got one of my one-finger salutes.
In the ‘80s there was a metal band called Twisted Sister whose biggest hit was “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Lead singer Dee Snider is happy that Ukraine has adopted his song. However, last year the anti-vaxxers used it much to his chagrin. When asked by a reporter why the difference, Snider replied: “One use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is an infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”
After reading Kris Shepherd’s letter (Herald, March 3), I now know that Julia Valenti is in a band... which I’ll never see.
These people haven’t a clue what freedom is. It certainly isn’t the opportunity to spread disease. Maybe she needs to go try her convoy in Russia and see how much respect they get from Mr. Putin.
Ross Lillie
Oliver
More important things to spend money on
Dear Editor:
I am compelled to write to voice my opposition over Penticton city council’s latest nonsensical proposal to make Lakeshore Drive one way.
I remember several years ago the mayor wanted to close Lakeshore altogether. That fell flat and this should too. If you think that is going to reduce traffic, think again.
With the parking on the beach, people will just be looping around and around as they try to find a spot.
And with everyone forced into going the same way, it will double the traffic going through, not lessen it. With all the problems our city is facing, this is where they want to put out tax dollars.
The current bike lanes have not even been put to the full test yet, and they want to rush to put more in. Maybe the money could be better spent with more bylaw officers (on top of the new ones), creating overnight shifts, when so many crimes seem to happen. Crime is up, homeless is up, but hey, let’s spend money on a bike lane.
Or maybe use the money to preserve the Memorial Arena or expand the current library instead of tearing them down. Nope, let’s create more traffic issues along a very popular route.
Instead of trying to push a city with a high senior population into riding bicycles, how about you start protecting them from thieves, purse snatchers and assaults?
It’s shameful and disingenuous that this was not part of the original proposal and council tries to do it now. This must have public input. Why hasn’t it been sent out through Shape Your City Penticton?
It would seem that this is part of the North Gateway, but somehow has been carved out and it makes me wonder why.
Stop worrying about spending our tax dollars on bike lanes and start dealing with the really serious issues Pentictonites are facing every single day.
And as an aside, while you’re approving all these high-density buildings, take a look at how that affects people trying to grow their own gardens under your food security and sustainability plans.
No sun, no food, it’s idiotic.
Barb Burke
Penticton
Canada must show we have ideals
Dear Editor:
For the first time ever, I am ashamed to be Canadian and living in a democracy. Like the rest of the world, I can see a true patriot and leader in Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
For the past six years, Canada has failed our veterans, seniors, security allies, Afghan support staff, Afghan refugees and now the country of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.
Sanctions and sports boycotts take weeks, months and years to take effect. Ukraine needs defensive weapons now. Russian tanks, air strikes and troops are advancing inside every part of Ukraine because they have infiltrated the country over the past eight years while the western NATO defence alliance and the European Union have bowed down to Putin’s threats and denied Ukraine membership.
While most citizens will agree with the sanctions against Russia, agree with the limited military equipment sent to Ukraine, but most would agree it is too little, and too late.
The democratic world is in a crisis along with Ukraine, as Russia continues its war on democracy. Putin will attack another and another defenceless country until he is stopped by force.
One suggestion to begin to correct our failures for Ukraine is to use what saved the Soviets in the Second World War.
The Allies used a lend/lease program to deliver to Russia and others, military aid in the form of guns, tanks, aircraft, ships, and equipment of all sorts.
Canada could easily offer up from our equipment already in Europe — tanks, troop carriers, artillery, ships, aircraft, and their supporting armaments and maintenance supplies under similar conditions.
I further suggest if that lend/lease were done, and volunteers were sought to ferry them to the Ukraine border, hundreds of retired or soon-to-retire pilots, engineers, armourers and navigators would step up to do that; some of those would also join the Ukraine foreign legion to join in the fight for democracy.
The Canadian people recognize the danger to world peace and democracy posed by Putin and Russia today; unlike the left thinking, socialist leaders of Canada, all with a quite a bit of Neville Chamberlain in them.
Canada must show we have ideals, principles and convictions above that shown by the Liberal, Socialist cabal governing in Canada today.
Doug Waines
West Kelowna