Nanaimo Street bridge is necessary for safety
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton is planning to remove the Nanaimo Street bridge this spring. This bridge was built many years ago to provide residents east of it a quick and easy access to downtown. It was obviously deemed essential at that time. Now the City, in all its wisdom, deems it no longer essential. It has no plans to replace it.
Since it was built, the area serviced by the bridge has densified and continues to do. The number of people living in the area has increased a great deal. The number of vehicles has increased even more because most residents now have two cars per household. This was not the case when it was built.
The City of Penticton has decided that access to downtown is acceptable even without this bridge. It is not.
Apparently, traffic counts were done during the pandemic and the counts were relatively low. Gee, I wonder why.
Exiting the neighbourhoods east of the bridge will be much more difficult. Some geniuses in City Hall have said that a left turn could be made at Pickering Street and Haven Hill Road, an intersection with very poor visibility. Visibility at this intersection is very poor because traffic comes down the hill at almost the same angle as Pickering Street and one can only see a small distance up the road. Making a right turn at this intersection is very difficult as it is. Making a left turn would be even harder and more dangerous. There are already backups in traffic at busy times.
Another suggestion would be a left turn at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Ellis Street. Traffic would increase substantially at an intersection which also has partially limited visibility.
The other suggested exit is Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street, another intersection with poor visibility.
I would strongly recommend that city staff and council drive to these intersections and see for themselves before making a foolhardy decision. Removing this bridge would hamper access to downtown and beyond for one of the most rapidly densifying neighbourhoods in the city.
Al Martens
Penticton
Trudeau, not Poilievre acts more like Trump
Dear Editor:
Greg Perry’s political cartoon was an unjustified slap in the face of democracy (Courier/Herald, April 28). If there is anyone who should be casting a Donald Trump shadow it should be Justin Trudeau, our current belligerent, tyrannical dictator who has and is doing his utmost to impoverish Canada with his neverending taxes while drowning us with a multitude of mandates, many of which are unnecessary and cause more harm than good.
This country has never been more divided and it is time for a new government that will actually make living in Canada affordable while reducing the world’s reliance on resources from murdering regimes like Russia, China, North Korea and others.
I for one applaud Pierre Poilievre for his intestinal fortitude to stand up for Canada and Canadians even if it means taking a hard stance against the far-left-wing antagonists and supremacists who are doing everything they can to disrupt and disregard the ability to live a reasonably free life in Canada. Perhaps Greg Perry should take a closer look at whose face(s) he should direct his slaps to.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Interesting mayoral contest in Penticton
Dear Editor:
It’s interesting that almost all of city council is planning on a re-run in the October election; a couple even hoping for mayor.
Also, for John Vassilaki, the current mayor, he had better get on his running shoes, and run up the bike path.
(This entertaining thought courtesy of my funny friend, Peter.)
Joy Lang
Penticton
Billions in small arms disappear in black hole
Dear Editor:
The U.S. announced an additional $1.3 billion in military aid, to Ukraine and when combined with Canada and other NATO countries totals are reaching over 5 billion, — mostly small arms and handheld rocket launchers.
Once we send them, the West can not track where these guns and munitions actually end up. Billions of dollars in small arms are disappearing down a big black hole in Ukraine, and this should give pause to even the most callous.
Video blogger Gonzalo Lira, an American citizen of Chilean decent, living in Kharkiv says now, even though the Russians are more than 25 km away from the city, the arms and munitions already in the hands of locals has led to nightly gun fights erupting in the streets, brazen home robberies have increased and reports of rapes at gun point, — some of this weaponry will end up on the international black market.
Ukraine inherited much of the old Soviet Union’s munitions industry, after the 1991 Soviet collapse, making Ukraine the ninth- largest small arms manufacturer in the world.The Kyiv government opened the warehouses and handed out hundreds of thousands of Kalashnikovs, to any Ukrainian who wanted to fight, including teenagers. They are still out there, being used, or sold or bartered for bread, with more distributed everyday.
The West has more than 80 years of experience weaponizing proxy wars — Vietnam, Nicaragua and El Salvador, Iraq (twice), Yugoslavia, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan and now Ukraine. As the West sanctimoniously moralizes about democracy, a moment of rare clarity came when, U.S. Republican Congressman Mo Brooks, representing the 5th District was surreptitiously videotaped explaining to his supporters in a closed door meeting why Congress representatives never do what they tell their supporters they will do and instead vote the way lobbyists want.
Because in Washington, sitting on committees is where the laws are actually written and if you are not chairing, co-chairing one or two committees, then your ability to effect any change for your constituents is next to zero.
Brooks identified an internal ranking system for each committee that comes with a price tag. To chair important committees, like the Ways and Means committees or the Defense Procurement committee — chairmanships start at $1 million.
Brook explained that representatives can not get that kind of money from ordinary Jane and Joe voters, instead must turn to industry lobbyists, who, will eagerly give the upfront fees — as long as the Congressperson promises to vote the way lobbyists wants.
This jaw-dropping hypocrisy is stunning, as we go around the world smugly moralize how our system is the best model for democracy and good government.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Workers should be able to work without fear
Dear Editor:
No worker should be injured, made sick, or die just because they had to make a living.
Current workplace health-and-safety provisions are failing us. The pandemic has helped to expose the lack of protections, and I’m concerned for my family, friends, and coworkers.
Too many Canadians have suffered preventable injury, illness, and death because politicians and leaders have failed to act in time, or with enough force. We can’t let their stories die with them.
We can’t let them become statistics. We can’t let their deaths be in vain.
Every worker should be able to go to work without fear.
Every worker should return safely from their shift.
Judy Wiggins
West Kelowna
Whatever happened to stand your ground?
Dear Editor:
Re: The cavalry arrives for RCMP, bylaw: (Herald, April 29).
An all-party committee of B.C. MLAs is calling on the province to get rid of the RCMP in the province and replace it was a provincial police force.
Where will we get these police officers? Some will come from other municipal police forces. Officers in Vancouver, etc. might decide to make the move to advance their career or as a retirement move.
But most will likely come from the current crop of RCMP. So what will that solve?
Penticton has just received four more officers. Will that make us safer on the streets? Will my lady friend no longer have her purse ripped from her hands or her scooter forcibly taken from her: both incidents on Penticton’s downtown streets as the punk said: Stay back or I will hurt you; before he pushed it down an alley and loaded it into a pickup truck?
Not likely.
Not as long as the courts continue with their catch and release policy which has effectively turned the RCMP into a babysitting agency.
It is too easy to blame the police and too easy to blame the courts though some responsibility must be owned by both. Both had the responsibility to hold the line instead of choosing the easy way out.
Whatever happened to stand your ground?
Basically the real reason the courts are playing the catch and release game is the fault of the provincial and federal governments that do not strengthen programs to include real penalties and jail time as crimes are committed over and over again by the same people.
When speaking on the new increase in numbers for Penticton, Supt. Brian Hunter said: “The addition of the four new RCMP members will enhance the amount of proactive time our officers have which will increase our ability to target and hold our prolific offenders to account.”
Good luck with that.
We don’t need more babysitters. We need accountability and when are we going to get it?
U.S. President Harry Truman said long ago. “The buck stops here.”
He was referring to the idea that the president makes decisions and must accept responsibility for those decisions.
In the present case that means the courts and the politicians. Both of which bear the responsibility of keeping our streets safe and have failed those responsibilities by taking the easy way out at our expense.
Elvena Slump
Penticton