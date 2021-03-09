‘Falling’ accurate in portrayal of dementia
Dear Editor:
James Miller, you really held the ladder steady describing “Falling” (Herald, Feb. 27).
It’s a day by day, by month, by year account of living with dementia, probably the most trying years for a caregiver, along with living with someone with physical disabilities, this was never brought to light except recently. Now it’s a topic often mentioned in the media and film.
It’s an open book to us who live it quietly 24/7. The movie’s portrayal of dementia, in particular, is very accurate if not beyond realistic. Shocking as the movie “Falling” and others like it are, it’s the norm. To us caregivers, and to me the film “Away From Her,” and all the ones pertaining to the subject, are almost an invasion of privacy.
Not many of us souls are immune to this dilemma or aging consequence, but when you have a support group or someone like Mary Beth Ruddiford steering you through the gauntlet and giving you the tools for coping with day to day tasks, it make the job so much lighter. Thank you everybody for your caring for us caregivers.
Andy Homan
Penticton
The clock is ticking on future of Pathways
Dear Editor:
It was recently announced that Interior Health will be withdrawing its funding to Pathways Addiction Centre in Penticton as of May 31. That funding makes up 95% of Pathway’s operating budget. My initial reaction was one of total disbelief.
For more than 45 years, Pathways has provided an unwavering commitment to provide education and counselling to those impacted by alcohol and drug addiction. They provide hope to clients and their families. Their clients include some of the community’s most vulnerable; sometimes they are our sons and daughters, our wives and husbands, and our mothers and fathers. A thousand people a year use their services.
I have seen firsthand how important Pathways support can be to someone whose life is impacted by addiction. For my nephew, Pathways was a safe place with a friendly face, wise counsel and hope. Justin’s counsellor helped him explore options for rehab, lobbied on his behalf with rehab and medical personnel, helped him regroup when he relapsed, conducted an intervention to get him back into rehab, and all the while reminding him of his true worth. That is the kind of compassionate work Pathways staff does day in and day out.
Pathways also provides crucial support for caregivers. Living with someone whose life is impacted by addictions is not easy. My time with Pathways was invaluable to my own overall mental health. I know I am not alone in expressing my gratitude.
Justin is no longer with us; he passed in February 2020, one of too many caught up in this addiction epidemic. Part of my commitment to those who have lost the battle is to shine a light on the problem of addictions and push for solutions.
What happens now? If Pathways is to keep the doors open, they will need financial support. Where will that money come from? How can we help?
And, what about the IH model? It has been reported that Interior Health has a plan to put all the addictions services in-house to establish “a single point of access” to develop team-based care with IH clinicians. It is a lofty goal.
They talk about being a nimble response to the changing needs of a client.
I hope that is true.
Will that “single point of access” be located in Penticton? What services will they provide?
How accessible will they really be? Will clients sense it will be the safe place that Pathways is known to be?
Before we jeopardize Pathways’ future, we need answers.
May 31 is less than 100 days away and the clock is ticking.
Marian Rudisill
Summerland
Eby has no clue what it’s like in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Good job, standing up for Penticton, Mr. Mayor!
B.C. Housing Minister David Eby has no idea what it’s like living in a small town such as ours.
Eby appears clueless that none of our surrounding towns, north or south, have any facilities helping the homeless so we get all the problems.
The idea that he would threaten to provide tents and sleeping bags to essentially create a tent city in Penticton, is outrageous.
Thank you John Vassilaki for being our mayor!
Doug Stark
Penticton
Vaccine politics slowing the process
Dear Editor:
The recently approved AstraZeneca vaccine is 62 percent effective, versus 95 percent for Pfizer and Moderna.
South Africa stopped administering it because it lacks protection against the South African variant. Belgium is restricting it to people under 55, but others are giving it to people over 65. This needs more illumination by Health Canada.
Thankfully, we aren’t stuck with the 51 percent vaccine solution from China. We’ll have to watch for vaccine envy and claims of discrimination from people getting the ones with lower-efficacy ratings. Deviations from manufacturer’s recommended shot intervals are contentious. Medical decision or political decision; time will tell?
There are vaccines, and there’s vaccine politics. It’s a race against time to quickly vaccinate as many as possible. That’s a good idea, for both the health and political benefits, which shouldn’t be confused.
The Russian vaccine is supposedly 95 percent effective and is being widely distributed. The Russians appear to be using it to regain international recognition and influence. Maybe that’s why they called it Sputnik. Ukraine, which has spent much of its history under the Russian heel, has declined it in spite of its efficacy.
I experienced vaccine politics and vaccine hesitancy on a smaller scale while serving with the UN in Syria when there was an outbreak of viral meningitis. The government denied it, like they denied the existence of AIDS. We decided to vaccinate our troops and international staff and procured vaccines from Canada and Switzerland based on immediate availability. Although the Syrian government had no vaccination plans, we also offered vaccinations to our local staff and their families.
After initial vaccines ran out, the next available source became Israel, a sworn enemy, who the Syrians refuse to deal with. The staff representative expressed concerns to me about deliberate contamination, and fears of the consequences of participating in any sort of transaction with the enemy.
I explained to her that, in view of her government’s denial policy, we had no obligation to provide vaccinations. I further explained that Israel was the only source available, and that vaccination was entirely by choice. Most went for it, but some didn’t.
Experts claim that a 70 percent vaccination rate is necessary to achieve herd immunity. 24 percent of our population is under age 18, and won’t be vaccinated under current plans. Canadians are a pretty compliant bunch, but what happens if vaccination acceptance levels are less than desired?
John Thompson
Kaleden
Eby, NDP haven’t lived up to promises
Dear Editor:
I would like to start by voicing my support for Penticton City Council, Mayor John Vassilaki and Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
I admire their commitment to the City of Penticton and its taxpayers by standing up to the provincial government and demanding they be held accountable to their promises and not allowing Housing Minister David Eby to bully us.
Many people in the community are choosing to make this stand about the homeless using the temporary shelter, but it’s about a much bigger picture and Vassilaki, Ashton and City Council can see that clearly.
The City stepped up at the Province’s request and allowed a temporary winter shelter in a location that was clearly not ideal, some might even say it was irresponsible to allow that location to be used as a shelter at all.
And now, when Eby has not delivered on his promises, and Penticton is demanding he live up to those promises, Eby tries to change the narrative by asking for things he knows he can’t have, forcing the city to say no, and then throwing it back at us to push his own agenda.
Eby’s success in his position is measured by how many people he can get “off the street.” A temporary shelter is not what off-the-street was meant to be.
The goal is to manage mental and health issues, break addiction, find employment, and then become a contributor to the community to help others find their way out of the cycle.
And that’s what Vassilaki, Ashton and the City Council want and demand Eby provide as promised. Eby, however, is trying to use scare tactics to foster fear of what might happen without this temporary shelter.
A shelter that was only needed because he and his government have not produced the results promised for years.
Eby has not only tried to foster fear, he then said that he would become elicit in making this fearful situation a reality.
So thank you Dan Ashton, John Vassilaki, and the City Council for holding the government accountable and for standing up to a bully.
Matthew Dennis
Penticton
Let’s hop on board and stop the stupidity
Dear Editor:
In June, we will be holding byelection in the City of Penticton to replace Coun. Jake Kimberley, who has resigned due to health reasons.
We need to send a strong message to BC Housing and the Honourable David Eby (who are both genuine dictators), that the Penticton electorate is not prepared to accept the construction of any further supportive housing building within our boundaries.
It is up to BC Housing and David Eby to build a separate supportive housing community, away from the general public. It is obvious the that BC Housing is oblivious to the harm that they are inflicting on the residents of the City of Penticton and all residents in the Province of B.C.
Somehow, we need to stop the murders of our residents by the drug dealers who are peddling deadly drugs in our communities in B.C.
Penticton’s officer in charge has admitted that the judiciary is ignorant of the problems created by the current judiciary. The revolving door system of justice needs to stop immediately.
I will let the experts word the referendum question to be placed before the electorate in our city, to be voted on at the same time of the byelection to replace Kimberley.
Penticton residents, please hop on board and stop the stupidity of building supportive housing projects within the boundaries of municipalities in B.C., this nonsense needs to stop, and the time to stop it is now.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Housing, shelter basic necessities to survival
Dear Editor:
Housing and shelter are necessity to survival, here in our town and globally. An emergency shelter is already in place. We have a pandemic circulating in the world and more specifically in our region.
The B.C. government has requested City Council to extend the shelter service, but they voted against it, effectively putting vulnerable people on the street and making our community dangerous. People without shelter and support are more likely to create problems — vandalism, aggression, criminal activity — than those with a roof and washroom facilities.
Mr. Mayor, you said on the radio that you want a long-term solution and the government hasn’t given Penticton one.
It has.
The B.C. government has asked approval to build a housing unit on South Skaha that council denied. So you want them to solve the problem and then don’t allow them to move forward to take care of our citizens and solve the problem.
Please keep the Victory Church shelter open, allow the provincial government to build more housing — supportive, affordable, and inclusive — and work with them on a constructive level to care for our at risk residents appropriately and compassionately.
Thank you for opening your hearts and minds to our crisis.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Laws, right, privileges, freedoms of choice
Dear Editor:
Canada is a multi-cultural country, governed by all its laws, rights, privileges and freedoms. It is important we all remain tolerant, and law abiding so that everyone can enjoy the rights, privileges and freedoms granted to all peoples within Canada.
Heads of governments, be it federal, provincial or municipal, have been elected by the people, to govern and uphold the laws, rights, privileges and freedoms of all the people in their respective jurisdictions.
Also, it is important that the various levels of government work together to accomplish these objectives.
Those of us who live in Canada and more specifically in Penticton, have not all been raised with a silver spoon in our mouths. We were told if we worked hard and respect the privileges and rights of others, certain rewards would eventually be the result of all our effort.
Mayor John Vassilaki and the council, in the opinion of the undersigned, have proven to be extremely reasonable, unless there is good reason not to be.
An application was made to the city council, to grant a use permit for a period ending March 31, 2021 so transients and less-fortunate persons could obtain shelter during the winter months.
Given the number of complaints received from various sources within the community and the community’s experiences since issuing the permit, the mayor and council has not approved an extension to March 31, 2022..
Unfortunately, David Eby, the B.C. Attorney General and minister responsible for housing, has taken issue with the refusal to renew the use permit (Herald, March 4).
Unfortunately, the rules of good negotiation are being compromised by the one with the big stick, which will place more strain on sound judgment.
I would suggest all persons of Penticton need to support our town council and Mayor Vassilaki.
Mervin Jones
Penticton
