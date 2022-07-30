I’m proud to be a Penticton citizen
Dear Editor:
I had the most positive day yesterday.
I was able to observe a number of Pentictonites showing compassion, caring and leadership for their fellow citizens.
My first encounter was at Valley First Credit Union’s Cherry Lane branch. It was pension day, so the line was long. The manager, Warren, approached and asked if anyone needed a chair. I was feeling dizzy because of the heat so I accepted his offer. He also brought me a large cup of water.
As the line moved, Warren would move my chair forward and he also refilled my water. This is how leaders behave.
Another example f good leadership came from Mike, manager of Save On Foods. He was out in the heat helping to bring in shopping carts.
I later went to City Hall to pay my utilities and was impressed with the way Crystal, one of the cashiers, patiently interacted with an elderly lady for whom English was a second language. There was also free water bottles at reception with the invitation to sit if I needed to.
My proudest moment was the care shown by our city in opening four cooling stations throughout the city. I watched an interview with Anthony Haddad, general manager of community services on Global News the previous evening outlining the four cooling stations throughout the city.
The City provided extended hours and staffing at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton Community Centre, Penticton library and the seniors centre on South Main. As Mr. Haddad noted, these are all civic venues so it wasn’t hard and it was the very least that the city could do for the citizens of Penticton.
The world looked a lot brighter for me and I can definitely say “I’m proud to be a Penticton citizen.”
Sincerest thanks to everyone who takes the time to make someone else’s day brighter.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
There’s global sizzling, but don’t look up
Dear Editor:
Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2021 film “Don’t Look Up,” written and directed by Adam McKay, depicted the looming destruction of civilization by an asteroid from Deep Space on a collision course with Earth, was correctly titled.
Don’t look up, indeed.
There is no need to “look up,” waiting for a wandering asteroid to hit the Earth. It has already arrived, named and classified in archives — global warning
In case there are still doubts as to the consequences of its presence in our midst, perhaps a quick gander at temperature reports across the entire planet during the last few weeks might wake up the most ardent opponents of the idea that we are slowly sizzling ourselves to death.
Maybe 2 billion cows munching on grasses and emitting methane are the reason for “global sizzling,” but my money’s on fossil fuel emissions.
Not to worry however, even though there are hundreds, if not thousands of heat records being set on a daily basis around the globe, thousands of airplanes are taking off at this very moment, carrying passengers, from Moscow to Trinidad, from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
Some of the birds are carrying professional sports teams of all kinds to face each other from every conceivable time zone. If that wasn’t enough, the roars from Lamborghinis and Ferraris easily drown out all voices from concerned environmentalists crying from the forests, mulling over unfulfilled political promises.
If fossil fuels are not sizzling the Earth, then perhaps the actors in “Don’t Look Up” had it right.
We will solve the prospect of the potential for global sizzling when the asteroid comes home to roost, not before, but later... much much later. No worries, the New York Mets will win today.
John Turcot
Kelowna
I always depended on the kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
With all the negative things happening in our world today, I would like to share something positive that happened to my husband and I this week.
We were grocery shopping in the Save On Food Store in Rutland. At the check-out stand we were behind a lady and as the clerk was ringing up her order I noticed he was putting some of our groceries in her bag.
I tried to tell him, but because of all the plexiglass around us, he did not hear me. I was able to get to him to tell him, but by the time I got to him he had already charged our groceries to her.
He started to make the necessary correction to her bill when she noticed what was happening and she said, “Leave it be, this will be my good deed for the day.”
We thanked her profusely. but unfortunately we did not get her name. If she happens to read this letter, once again thank you for being so kind.
Norma and Dennis Thibault
Kelowna
Forensic audit needed on bike-lane project
Dear Editor:
In my opinion, the next city council in Penticton must appoint a forensic auditor to review the saga and real costs of the bike lanes since its inception and conclusion and examine evidence of council’s lack of internal controls.
Evidence not limited to the following:
• Failure of Shape your City personnel to assess the impact on the proposed bike lane users based on the demographic of 35,000 Penticton residents composed of 35% aging seniors and 35% professional entities who need their car to conduct their work.
• Examination of all the financial records, council votes.
• Refusal by council to show transparency, (except for Coun. James Miller), to hold a referendum to take a pause, and reestablish their priorities.
• Concealing/misappropriation of funds from other budgets electrical reserve, unspent COVID-19 funds, funds for other projects moved to fund the bike lanes.
• “Hemorrhaging” of spending by adopting an unethical piecemeal approach to “inveigle” residents by hiding costs such as winter-sweeping equipment for bike lanes (rarely used in winter), city personnel wages in all aspects of planning, construction and operation; single contract for the divided, steel, signs, extra costs well over $2-4 million.
• Rationale by Shape your City for selecting the infamous, dangerous and erratic Martin Street/Fairview sections based on cooked statistics; ignoring the approved Master Recreation Plan to engage with the Penticton Indian Band to beautify, provide their bike/recreation lanes along the Channel Parkway saving some $5 million of taxpayer money. Blatant disregard of valid issues raised by concerned residents.
• Any potential conflict of interest between, Shape your City, some councilors and a third vocal party at the detriment of the majority of residents.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Mayor using city’s PR machine for his benefit
Dear Editor:
Our mayor in Kelowna has launched a social media re-election campaign. He has videos of himself in City Hall, videos of him with city staff, and even the City of Kelowna is featuring him prominently in their new videos.
For some reason, he thinks it’s OK to be using our taxpaying money — taxes that have gone up 29% under his watch — to campaign.
That’s not OK.
Is the reason our taxes have gone up so much just to pay for his communications staff to make all these videos?
If he wants to campaign, he should announce and start fundraising like the rest of the candidates. This is just one more ethical lapse under this mayor.
Jacqie Shartier
Kelowna
Kelowna mayor seems to be in campaign mode
Dear Editor:
I noticed this week that our mayor has started using City of Kelowna resources to make and post campaign videos of himself.
One week Tom Dyas announces he’s running for mayor and posts about crime and safety on his Facebook page and suddenly the next week there’s a professional video of our mayor talking about what the city has done to fight crime over the last four years on the City of Kelowna’s Facebook page.
Kelowna residents are not dumb. We know that we’re paying for the mayor’s campaign videos.
It’s wrong and needs to stop. If he wants to campaign, announce he’s running, raise money, and make videos just like everyone else has to do.
Teresa Teschner
Kelowna
Canada’s not a caring, loving, helpful country like we think it is
Dear Editor:
In my opinion, the expensive papal visit by a man who is no closer to a God than you or I bears no truth whatsoever.
I tried looking up the word “pope” in the Canadian School Dictionary which gave no clear answer.
For the Indigenous people to forgive and forget such a tragedy — the memory is there forever more — a written apology does not come from the heart.
No human is holier than another and disguised as such is pure baloney.
I had my moment in a Catholic School where I had never seen so many grown men wanting to be my father. I ran at the first opportunity.
Tom Isherwood is a white person exiled to Canada alone at the age of eight.
British, and especially the Canadian governments, have never recognized the hardships the 32 exiled, orphaned children have gone through and some are still alive nearly 80 years later.
Exiled surviving kids are still seen, but never heard, and I personally despise the political side of Canada till the end of my time.
Canada is not the caring, loving, helpful country they’ve been brainwashing people into thinking it is.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Rules at public parks need to be enforced
Dear Editor:
This letter is to address a growing issue in the parks between Penticton and Trout Creek.
When you enter these parks, there is a sign stating the rules and regulations of the park. The three most-common rules broken are no overnight parking or camping, dogs must be on a leash, and no animals on the beach.
This morning when I went to Soorimpt to launch my kayak at 7 a.m., there were two vehicles that were already parked with people sound asleep in them
A few days ago at Pyramid, there were no less than two large RVs and about four other vehicles, including tents that were set up obviously overnight, because their picnic stuff was still set up from the night before.
I have had to clean up mess after mess, including driftwood that was dragged back onto the beach, trash, and rocks that have been removed from the retaining wall at Soorimpt and laid along the waterline, completely blocking access to the beach.
Last year, a family from Alberta pulled into Soorimpt with their horse trailer. They proceeded to unload their horses right near the north beach. I told them it was not permitted, and was promptly ignored.
They allowed their horses into the public swimming area, and of course, the horse defecated in the water. They were going to leave it there, and I asked them to clean it up. One member of the family scooped it up in her hands, and simply tossed it ashore.
Some of the behaviour I see is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable.
The park operators need to get a handle on this and start handing out fines, in my humble opinion.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Wow, Trudeau wasn’t wearing ‘Holy’ socks
Dear Editor:
Given Justin Trudeau’s need for attention, I’m surprised he didn’t stage-manage a photo-op with him sitting in the Pope’s lap.
There’s little doubt he would be clutching a wish list of things he wanted the Holy Father to grant him.
It’s a safe bet that a new assortment of garishly-colourful ‘Holy’ socks would be at the top of the list.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon