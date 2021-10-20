In the Dorn family, I do the grocery shopping. My charming wife does not like to shop at all, which is a blessing as she is not very good at groceries.
Full disclosure, Walmart and Costco are not included in this discussion as I refuse to shop there for my own private (obscure) philosophical reasons.
No matter what store you shop in, nor what time of year, bananas are always 79 cents or close to it. Never much more or much less.
One would think the price would be subject to weather disasters in the tropics, changes in the seasons and fluctuating freight charges. Nope, always 79 cents.
Almost like there is a banana cartel fixing the price.
Mushrooms are consistently $3.99 a pound. Since we probably get 95% of them from Fraser Valley greenhouses, there would be fewer variables, so we could expect stable pricing.
Speaking of “by the pound,” why are we still selling groceries in imperial measurements 45 years after the nation converted to metric? Meat and vegetables are priced by the pound to prevent sticker shock, but seafood and deli meats are priced per 100 grams, for the same reason.
Maybe when we baby boomers have faded away, so will imperial pricing.
I speculate that butter is packaged by the pound because there are thousands of recipes needing a portion of a pound of butter. It spills over to tubs of margarine, as they come in 454 or 908 gram sizes. To their credit, other dairy products (yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese) have figured it out and seem to come in increments of 50 or 125 grams. Who decided bacon should be in 375gram packages?
The metric system is a 10Base system. Why do we still sell a dozen eggs, or buns in packages of 8, 12 or 16? Why not 10?
Please package wieners to match the bun packaging.
Have you ever tried to compare prices of different sizes of cereal? Cheerios comes in both 428- or 552-gram packages and sizes in between.
The Dorns preference for coffee is a popular instant coffee brand. Every couple of weeks it is available from a national retailer for $2.99 to $3.99 a jar as a loss leader. Same product costs in the range of $7.99-$8.99 at mainline food stores. Quite a profit margin.
Beer comes in six, eight, 12, 15, 18, 24, 30, 36 and 48 packs. Ever gone to the liquor store for a 2-4 and come back with two 10-packs? Is there such a thing as a 26er or a forty pounder of liquor anymore? I will check the cabinet. I’m back. Yes, there is.
In conclusion, readers may think I have too much time on my hands and they are correct.
PS: Charming wife and proof-reader weighing in. I spend more money and have brand loyalty which John does not.
No wonder he shops!
Truthfully though, I do hate shopping.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur living in Summerland.