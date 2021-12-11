Things were just starting to get back to normal. Restaurants and drive-ins were open again. Sports events could have fans in the stands. People trapped in Canada for 18 months were frantically booking flights to exotic locations.
And then the Omigod variant appeared. (Sorry, the OmiCRON variant). Some old rules were re-instated. Some new rules were imposed.
Suddenly, a return to “normal” — whatever that is — looked a lot farther away.
I suggest that we’re kidding ourselves if we expect that the world is ever going to go back to whatever we once considered normal.
On a personal note, I know that, since my wife’s death last year, going back to any
former “normal” is impossible.
And even if you haven’t suffered a comparable loss, there is no going back for you either.
We are living in the new normal.
Right now. Today.
Until the whole world has been double, or triple, or quadruple vaccinated, until there are no longer any hosts that the coronavirus can use for making copies of itself, COVID-19 will keep on producing new variants.
And the countries of the world will keep devising new procedures for keeping it under control. Or at least, trying to.
We’re currently at the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet: Omicron. There are only nine letters left. Does anyone seriously believe that the virus will quit mutating just because it gets to Omega?
The fact is, a virus cannot replicate itself, by itself. A virus is a parasite. It has to take over cells in the body of a host who has not been protected against it. It then turns the host’s cells into factories to produce multiple copies of itself, and to breathe those copies into other potential victims.
Currently, more than half the world’s
population is still available as incubators for new virus variants.
In India, 35% have been vaccinated. In North Africa and the Middle East, under 20%. In Uganda and Ghana, less than 3%.
Those figures say that this coronavirus will not be contained and conquered for a very long time.
Besides, we can’t go back to a fondly-imagined previous normal for one very simple
reason — there never was one. The history of homo sapiens is about new normals replacing existing normals.
Hunter-gatherer societies gave way to agriculture.
Peasant farmer societies gave way to machine power. Luddites smashed industrial machinery, hoping to revert to a more familiar normal.
The machine age morphed into the electrical age, which in turn slid seamlessly into the wireless age,
Which of those “normals” would you choose to return to? Would your parents choose the same “normal”? Your children?
My generation thinks of the 1950s and ‘60s as the norm. My daughter’s generation thinks the same for the ‘80s and ‘90s. My grandchildren assume that Adam and Eve had iPhones.
Every generation, every individual, has their own conception of what “normal” should be. They cling desperately to what they consider essential elements of normalcy. They wonder when things would return to normal.
They never will.
The so-called arrow of time moves only in one direction — forward. Never sideways, never backward. And what we consider to be “normal” moves with it.
We won’t go back to “normal”. The only question is, what kind of normal will we move into next.
The only sure thing is that it will be based on the normal that we’re experiencing right now. Which means that the only certainty for the future is uncertainty. More groping our way through previously unknown factors.
Donald Rumsfeld might have been talking about the new normal when he said, “There are things we know that we know. There are things that we know we don't know. But there are also things we don't know we don't know.” Yet.
Each step forward in our knowledge of life’s unknowns has changed our understanding of what’s normal.
Not long ago, the AIDS/HIV virus was killing thousands around the world. Especially the mothers of Africa.
When I was young, school children routinely lined up for chest X-rays every year to test for tuberculosis.
Until we got a vaccine, polio, commonly called infantile paralysis, was a pandemic. Before that, the Spanish flu. Before that, the bubonic plague…
Each new treatment, each new vaccine, each new technological advance, opened a new state of living that was not the same as what went before.
So don’t expect any new normal to look like any old normal. It won’t.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Email: rewrite@shaw.ca.