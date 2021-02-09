This is the third column in succession that I have drawn on the wisdom of Richard Carlson from his book, “Don’t sweat the small stuff.”
In a chapter entitled, “Resist the urge to criticize”, he writes: “If you attend a gathering and listen to all the criticism that is typically levied against others, and then go home and consider how much good all that criticism actually does to make our world a better place, you’ll probably come up with the same answer that I do: Zero! It does no good.”
But Carlson goes on to say that besides not bing helpful at all, criticism just adds to the anger and distrust in the world.
I believe no one likes to be criticized, or to have others find fault in them. Carlson suggests that when we are attacked, one is likely to do one of two things. “…either retreat in fear or shame, or attack or lash out in anger.”
As he writes, ”How many times have you criticized someone and had them respond by saying, “Thank you so much for pointing out my flaws. I really appreciate it?”
He adds, “Criticism, like swearing, is nothing more than a bad habit. It’s something we get used to doing; we’re familiar with how it feels. It keeps us busy and gives us something to talk about.”
However, if we reflect on how we feel after we’ve criticized someone, there is a good chance we will feel badly — as if we are the one who has been attacked. Carlson believes we feel that way because we are really saying to others, and to ourselves, that we have a need to be critical. And we usually are not proud of our actions.
Carlson believes that the solution is to be able “to catch ourselves” when we are about to be critical; to be aware of how often we do it; and how bad it makes us feel.
As he writes, “What I like to do is turn it into a game. I still catch myself being critical, but as my need to criticize arises, I try to remember to say to myself, ‘There I go again.’ Hopefully, more often than not, I can turn my criticism into tolerance and respect.”
Even though Carlson wants us to “resist the urge to criticize”, he himself finds it hard to do.
But he offers us some helpful ideas. Hopefully, we can become less critical in our relationships with others.
May it be so for us!