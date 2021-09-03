Ryga decision was rushed by council
Dear Editor:
Re: “Ryga finally getting his arts centre,” (Herald, Aug. 28).
On Aug. 23, Summerland council unanimously approved the renaming of the building at 9525 Wharton Street to the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre. The renaming was accomplished in approximately 18 minutes with no opportunity for public input, no background information or recommendation by staff or consideration by a council advisory committee.
The Summerland arts council board of directors requested that it be called “The Summerland Community Arts and Culture Center” as expressed in a letter from arts council president Janet Peake. Council considered the renaming because Peake’s letter was included in the correspondence to council which forms part of the agenda. It was not a separate agenda item.
There is a well-defined procedure for the naming of streets, even the smallest, in Summerland, but there is none for municipal-owned buildings of importance to the community.
I would like to recommend strongly that a procedure be developed that would include review by an advisory committee and opinions solicited from the public. Such a procedure would encourage public engagement and support.
The naming of buildings is sometimes linked to substantial donations.
The David E. Kampe Tower at Penticton Regional Hospital is a recent local example. When considering the name of a building, the possibility of any potential financial benefit should be explored.
Any possibility of this occurring with the Wharton Street building was precluded by the Aug. 23 decision by council which was based on the premise that a building or school should be named after a particular person, George Ryga.
I am submitting this letter as a private citizen and not as a member of the board of the Summerland Arts Council.
Susan McIver
Summerland
Re-examine our own lifestyles, priorities
Dear Editor:
Who knows how affordable housing might be delivered by government. To date, government has only provided residential housing on isolated military bases and indigenous communities.
This was a statutory and practical measure because of lack of access to commercial housing. Military housing was a powerful incentive to buy one’s own home.
Everything is relative.
In 1976, I purchased a three-bedroom home with a 9% mortgage which would cost 10 times as much today. My pay today would be 10 times more than in 1976. Inflation was higher back then, and mortgages are only 2% today.
A home buyer is probably further ahead today, if housing was considered in isolation. Lower mortgage interest rates make a big difference.
But other things have changed too. Tax Freedom Day in 1976 was on April 19. Now it’s June 20. More government means more taxes. And higher taxes remove purchasing power for other things, including housing.
People now carry huge non-mortgage debt loads compared to 1976. Except for vehicle purchases, personal debt was much less. Expectations were lower, and people were prepared to wait and do without instead of buying on credit. Financing vacations and consumer goods were the exception. Dining and socializing was mostly done at home. Life was still pretty good and debt related stress was a lot lower.
Now we’re hearing howls about affordable housing and promises to fix things from all political parties. Instead of looking for salvation from politicians, people ought to examine their own lifestyles and priorities, and look within for solutions. It’s often a matter of sorting out needs and wants.
Non-mortgage debt loads are a huge obstacle to home ownership. Should nanny government intervene to save people from personal debt as well? We sure don’t hear anyone campaigning for higher interest rates to suppress housing prices and borrowing in general.
We’ve got a debt driven economy, a debt addicted society and a debt and tax addicted government. An affordable housing crunch was the inevitable product of our larger debt and taxation crisis.
Politicians say lots of things during an election, but the only sure bet for housing is to work and save for a home instead of voting for one. Living large is nice, but it’s always a choice on when and how to do it. People who front end this are at greater risk of claiming housing distress in their senior years.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Doing business with family is often complicated
Dear Editor:
I would like to respond to the letter from Mike Hawley criticizing Mayor John Vassilaki over his decision to sue members of his own family over non-payment of funds in a business deal (Herald, Sept. 1).
It was apparent in the original article published by the Herald that the issue while not yet proven was a claim of unresolved longstanding financial abuse in a business deal with a family member.
Financial abuse occurs when someone tries to take or control what belongs to you for their own benefit, not yours. This can include your money, your property, or your personal information.
Financial abuse is an issue in some families and can be heartbreaking for the person put in the position of finally saying no more. When it is an issue of just lending money it is comparatively easy to stop.
But when it is part of a business deal it becomes harder to resolve.
In this case, Vassilaki apparently compounded the issue by letting his share of the profits slide for years in this business partnership which had a healthy monthly income: Quite common issues as family members try to help other family members. If it continues for years relying on goodwill it becomes abusive and much harder to resolve.
Attitudes can turn from gratitude and empathy to aggrieved righteousness as the abused finally puts a stop to it. Financial help when needed should always be given to family; but with that should come expectations of it being temporary. Money problems of this nature are more common than you think and once the ‘owe me’ attitude starts it never stops until you finally say no more.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Getting vaccinated only way out of this
Dear Editor:
Choices have consequences and freedom comes at a cost.
It’s time someone spoke up for the silent majority.
I’ve had it with the self-entitled vocal minority who are now shouting down political leaders and threatening large, loud protests outside Kelowna General Hospital with nothing more to offer than screaming “My body, My choice” and ‘Freedom!”
The silent majority of folks who have been sacrificing their social well-being on behalf of the general community by staying home, wearing masks and getting vaccinated are being held hostage by these anti-vaxers.
I’ve had enough.
They are causing things to go in the wrong direction. These public health measures are the only way we will get our social freedoms back.
We want to go to a hockey game. We want to go to concerts. What about our freedoms?
The hospitals are filling up with non-vaccinated people. They are putting an unfair burden on hospital workers and denying hospital beds for conscientious people who need to have non-COVID-related and/or emergency procedures for their health and happiness.
These avoidable, unvaccinated cases also cost taxpayers a huge amount of money and scarce resources.
Choices should have consequences. I believe if they use their “freedom” to choose not to get vaccinated or follow public health guidelines and they subsequently contract COVID-19, they should pay for all related healthcare costs incurred out of their own pockets.
Why should the vast majority of civic-minded sacrificers pay the price socially and financially for their selfish choices?
The only exemption for not being vaccinated should be health-related. There should be no religious exemption. One’s own religion is a choice as well.
Get vaccinated or pay the price.
George McDonald
Summerland
