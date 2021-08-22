Taliban wants to conquer the world
Dear Editor:
It ought not be any surprise that the vile Taliban have overrun Afghanistan with claims that this is just the beginning of their quest to convert the entire world over to their backwards way of life.
Where is the religion?
Anyway, methinks it is time to dust off a couple of “Fatman’s” and “Little Boys.”
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Development will displace people
Dear Editor:
Re: “Resort-style development pitched for El Rancho site” (Herald, Aug. 19).
So we might get another 300-plus units and displace another 75 people from where they now call home. I will go so far as to call this developer greedy. Personally, I think most of them are.
Do you ever wonder how someone ends up homeless? I do. Many of us are between two and four paycheques away from serious financial difficulties, if not being out on the street.
People with money continue to build extravagant places to live with zero regard for the majority who cannot afford to rent, let alone buy.
There is a major housing crisis for people who might be called the working poor and another wealthy person wants to become wealthier. The strongest words I can think of don’t begin to describe how sad this truly is.
Heather Jackson
Okanagan Falls
Penticton RCMP showed kindness
Dear Editor:
I am a resident of Langley and straight out want to give a great shout out to the officers with your Penticton RCMP detachment for the effort, compassion, support and humour they extended to my family and I during a very stressful time.
Officers Ryan and Brent of your detachment literally came to our rescue.
Our family has a resident of Merritt who had to be evacuated because of the fire that was threatening his home. He did not want to leave and was encouraged to leave by his stepdaughter. (I am his sister-in-law.) He suffers from early dementia and has other underlying medical issues. She wanted him to take the bus to the coast where we all reside.
Under much persuasion, he went to catch the bus only to find out that the bus is no longer running because of the fires. My niece had previously placed a tracker on his keys so that we would have an idea where he was as he has gotten confused in the past. In an age of cell phones we all take for granted, he finds it difficult to manage and does not want one.
Since the bus wasn’t running, he decided he would drive to the coast, with the evacuation and the closure of the Highway 5 he was not familiar with the detours, he reached Princeton and made the turn to Penticton. He carried on, we watched with the tracker wondering when he would realize and turn around.
My niece reached out to me and asked what she should do. I decided to go “ol’ school” when you really need help who do you call? Fire, police or ambulance. I called the non-emergency line of the Penticton RCMP and explained my situation. Feeling totally helpless being hours away, officers Ryan and Brent did their very best. Nightfall was approaching and we were getting fearful, you read these stories and on the news of persons disappearing never thinking it will be you one day.
With the assistance of the tracker they were able to locate him. We had arranged accommodation back in Penticton for him which we were hearing evacuees were having a hard time finding a place to stay.
Because I have to keep this short and cut some of the details, I will say they made sure he was secure at the motel and filled us in.
We were able to be there early the next day, the only one that got a good night’s sleep was him. Thank goodness this has a wonderful ending.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, your service is much appreciated, though you might not hear it often enough.
Bev McKnight
Langley
Low vax numbers result of the media
Dear Editor:
Very disappointed in the reporting of COVID-19 in our media. The hope and resolution is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
Instead of being responsible we are bombarded with images of people getting needles in the shoulder and comments about getting the “jab!”
If you want to put people off (particularly youngsters) getting vaccinated that is surely the way to do it.
Have to wonder if Trump is behind this reporting.
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
We used to be able to afford a home
Dear Editor:
Yesterday, while in the credit union, a man stated he was upset due to having to pay back his $500 government money that somehow he received.
I may be mistaken, but I thought this payment was for the needy (those of us on GIS) not the greedy. He went on to say it was very difficult for friends of his who had used the money for boats or vacations. Must be nice, I thought. I used my $500 to pay for a levy.
Having said that, I realize how fortunate I am to have a home. Most seniors could have bought a home in the 1960s, 70s or 80s. This was possible, even if you made low wages, particularly if you were male, as they made more money than women who did the same work. In some cases, they still do.
It was once very possible to own your home. Some chose to spend their income on holidays or “toys” such as boats, skidoos, new cars, etc. We chose instead to get an affordable home, which paid off.
This is no longer the case. It now takes two people, at least, working just to pay rent. One cannot save for a down payment when the rents are so high, they defy any savings.
I am so very tired of hearing about “poor” seniors, of which I am one. So many younger people I know who work full time can barely pay rent, unless of course they live with two or three others. They have it much more difficult than we did. Some say they have too high expectations.
Gee, wonder where they got that?
I made a low wage, but could afford to pay rent and live alone way back in the 1960s and 70s.
Joy Lang’s recent letter to the editor, “Things are great for the financially set” (Herald, Aug. 13) was so correct.
People with thinking and reasoning skills are difficult to find.
John Thompson and others of his ilk need to look around. Most parents have to work, we need daycare, etc., etc. Thompson needs a reality check.
Then there was Al Marten's letter-perhaps he would like to see a branded scarlet letter on all of the people who have covid? He does not seem to realize that even those vaccinated can 'carry' this virus and the fact that there is a 98% recovery rate seems to escape him.
Yes, four million in the world have died from this-10 million have died from
cancer and 18 million from heart ailments. Yes, these are not “contagious’ — at least as far as we know — but put things in perspective people!
We are becoming a nation full of fear-this cannot be good for our health-mentally or physically.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Conservatives will move us backwards
Dear Editor:
Erin O’Toole casts himself as an agent for change But what he doesn’t say is that it will be a change backwards to austere mercantile small government that puts profits before people.
The Conservative corporate brain-trust was angry, when the Liberals chose to steer relief directly to Canada’s human capital by keeping ordinary Canadians financially whole during the pandemic, instead of focusing solely on corporations and businesses.
Hence, it was no surprise that O’Toole’s five-point Recovery COVID relief plan promises to do exactly what Liberals chose not to do: give more corporate tax breaks and a new 50% corporate and business subsidy program for new salaries or wages.
And another, rather foolhardy, point in his COVID recovery plan is based upon unrealistic utopian libertarian interpretation about personal freedom; O’Toole’s plan will not require Conservative candidate to be vaccinated, so under his recovery plan the unvaccinated will continue to pose a threat to the health of all Canadians.
The universal $10-per-day child care program the provinces are willingly signing up for will end under O’Toole’s plan and be replaced by a 75% tax credit program that require families to earn enough income to qualify to receive the credit.
This is the kind of typical corporatist thinking that constantly comes from Conservatives — pandering solely to the payers-of-tax, and excluding low income families (40% of Canadians) who do not earn enough to actually pay any income tax.
Conservative scuttlebutt claims Canadians have become lazy from too much CERB-relief and don’t want to work. But what is not mentioned is that jobs like health care, hospitality service staff and agricultural workers are all low- paying jobs that require long hours, come with no benefits and commands little respect from most employers.
What is interesting about the lessons of COVID we’ve learned is that not only did relief help ordinary Canadians financially survive, but it also revealed to them how poorly their labour was valued by their employers, so when given a choice to look for better prospects, is it any wonder they are reluctant to go back to a job that doesn’t value them?
A Conservative government will move us backwards to an outdated corporatist mercantile agenda and end Canada’s progressive march forward started with the Liberals victory in 2015.
Not only does the Conservative plan not address our biggest existential threat, climate change, they don’t even admit its real.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna