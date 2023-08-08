Pay a visit to gift shop at Penticton Art Gallery
Dear Editor
When was the last time you visited the Penticton Art Gallery and Gift Shop? Do you take your “out-of town” guests there?
The location alone is perfect for leisurely walks and beautiful views.
It is one of my sister’s favourite places to go to when she visits from Massachusetts.
There are many talented artists in our community and in the Okanagan Valley.
I hope you will support them.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Thanks for publishing articles on heritage
Dear Editor
Not having grown up in the Okanagan, I am delighted the Penticton Herald has been publishing articles submitted by Okanagan Historical Society Penticton Branch these past couple of weeks.
Not only do they provide information on the past, but enable one to see how our city has developed to what it is today.
They are delightful and informative. Keep them coming.
Klaus Neumann
Penticton
Lots of great music, no word about hockey
Dear Editor
On July 3, myself and three other friends travelled to Powell River to take part in the Kathaumixw Choral Festival. What a spectacular event — seven days listening to choirs from around the world.
Each day there were two concerts, one at 3 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.
If you love choral music, I highly recommend it.
By the end of the week, we were filled with music from head to toe. There were more than 1,000 singers performing for an international jury. The choirs ranged from school children and young adults to a choir called En Cor where everyone was over 50... and guess what?
Not a word about hockey. One of the highlights for me was a walking tour of the heritage part of Powell River. This was led by the ex-mayor and the chief of the local group. The heritage homes are preserved and used rather than tearing them down.
I think that our council should invite the ex-mayor to come here and do a workshop on preservation rather than destruction.
Alice DeRoche
Penticton
Give your heads a shake city council
Dear Editor:
Senior’s city…
Bike lanes in
Bus stops out
Give your head a shake Council…
Barb Setterfield
Penticton
Trump victory brings thoughts of revulsion
Dear Editor:
Re: “U.S. treason, delusion hard to ignore,” (Herald, Aug. 5).
Jim Taylor, I too am sick to death of Donald Trump and, hush my mouth, wish some untoward event would cause him to cease and desist.
It is bewildering that he has avoided to date, some serious vetting and so many Americans are prepared to put up with his sundering of their country.
The horror of his bastard existence cannot be overlooked when selecting the right person to govern the good old U.S. of A. The fear of electing him again has got to bring about revulsion and abhorrence to most sane thinkers.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
19 year prison sentence reminiscent of old joke
Dear Editor:
Seeing the valiant Russian Navalny getting 19 more years in prison reminded me of the old Russian joke. A prisoner asks a newcomer, “What are you in for?,” and the reply was “10 years.”
“What for?,” asks the first man.
“Nothing,” replies the newbie.
“That’s B.S.” was the reply, “nothing is 15 years!”
Elizabeth Campbell
Summerland
Alarming housing report by Globe & Mail
Dear Editor:
Penticton City Council recently received a report from staff that said the city needs 400 additional new residential units over the next three years, over and above normal construction, to meet Penticton’s future population needs (Herald, Aug. 3).
In the Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 real estate section of the Globe & Mail, the story titled “Penticton presale buyers bet on rate decline over two years,” paints an alarming picture of who might buy some of this new housing.
The article is about a unit in Kerkhoff Development’s Sokana development on Riverside Drive at the north end of the community. A six-storey, 96-unit building will be the first of two built on the site.
During a recent pre-sale offering, the entire building sold out in 72 hours.
The suite featured in the article sold to a couple from Toronto.
The property’s listing agent quoted in the story says the bulk of the building’s buyers were investors from the Lower Mainland and Toronto. He said the unit featured in the article will be a vacation rental when not being used by the owners.
The listing agent is also quoted as saying it makes sense financially because Penticton doesn’t regulate vacation rentals of less than 30 days while nearby communities have such policies. He is further quoted: “They aren’t living here today but it’s not out of the question in a few years.”
We need housing for seniors, families, workers, young people starting out and other permanent residents.
It is incumbent upon our City Council to urgently enact a vacation rental policy that ensures new construction is not scooped up by well-heeled investors creating vacation rentals. Instead, give local residents a path and hope that they will have a place in Penticton to call home.
Wendy Stewart
Penticton
Lots of people support the bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Clearly some people want safe bike lanes because many area drivers are not courteous around bicycles despite “share the road” signs.
Some drivers may hate cyclists, as cyclists may hate drivers, as both may be hated by pedestrians who are at the most risk especially when drivers speed into right turn lanes, stop without warning or block pedestrians from crossing when they drive through yellow or red lights.
I do not like the City Hall-approved design, but it at least protects cyclists from dangerous drivers.
Please stop printing anti-bike headlines or editorializing on an issue that, I imagine, even newspaper staff may not be in the know on.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Canada’s competition bureau has no game
Dear Editor
At the risk of sounding like the proverbial broken record, it really is time to replace our so-called competition bureau.
Prime example, early last week regular gas in Kelowna went from around $1.61 a litre to $1.79 overnight at every station.
The highest price in the valley... even Osoyoos was lower. The price of oil didn’t go up. Yet, our Competition Bureau folks can’t find any collusion.
Is there something else going on or are they just that incompetent?
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
E-bikers need bells to alert pedestrians
Dear Editor:
Many cyclists — mostly, in my experience, e-cyclists — motor by at alarming speeds and pass without warning. I often feel unsafe and I can only imagine what it is like for pedestrians being passed.
While I appreciate the general benefits of e-bike use on a societal scale, our trail infrastructure was not built to accommodate motorcycles – gas or electric.
So, what to do? We could widen the trails, but this would be a costly solution that would simply accommodate rather than address the problem of unsafe cycling.
Alternatively we could ban e-bikes from the trails and direct them onto the road with their moped brethren, but this would needlessly penalize those who ride their e-bikes responsibly.
The best approach might be to post speed limits to the trails, require the use of bells when passing, and police compliance.
Andrew Komlodi
Victoria
Direct action needed for homeless, drugs
Dear Editor:
Re: Eliminate drug laws that don’t work, (Herald letters, Aug. 4.)
In his recent letter to the editor, Al Janusas wrote that everyone needs to read and acknowledge that this is the real solution to our homeless and drug addiction problem.
The homeless need permanent housing (to curb) the drug addiction problem.
They need safe drugs. The government could partner with the large drug companies to provide legal drugs in safe injection sites thus eliminating the criminal elements that prey on some of our most vulnerable population.
The Okanagan has many businesses looking for employees, but you can not show up for a job interview without having access to a shower, clean clothes, and proper safe sleeping conditions.
The new rebate program for vandalism is another example of not addressing the main problem, but throwing more money and resources after the fact.
Ask yourself how much you could contribute to society if you were homeless, drug addicted, unclean, and felt hopeless.
We all know the answer is we need more social housing and more addiction treatment.
No more million-dollar condos where people are afraid to walk the streets at night.
Stop putting a tiny bandage on a gaping wound and make the Okanagan Valley a safe place for everyone.
We can do it if we just address the main problems now.
Jody Lafontaine
Lake Country
Government is not protecting interests
Dear Editor:
The recent death of 19-year-old firefighter Devyn Gale of Revelstoke is tragic and heartbreaking. I can only imagine her family’s grief.
Firefighters risk their lives to protect the rest of us. But is our government doing enough to protect them?
B.C. is experiencing extreme drought conditions, exacerbated by global warming.
The primary cause of global warming is the burning of fossil fuels, which emits greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
“We are hurtling towards disaster, eyes wide open,” said Antonio Guterres (United Nations Secretary-General) in a speech last month calling for a phase-out of fossil fuels and an acceleration of the transition to a renewable energy economy.
Karyn Woodland
Colwood