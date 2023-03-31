The term “mission creep” refers to the gradual or incremental expansion of a project or mission beyond its original scope.
In Summerland, like most cities and districts, we have “consultant creep.”
The District engages consultants to advise on various projects where district staff either do not have expertise or time to create a report. Although expensive, it usually makes sense. Recent projects have been re-vitalizing parts of town, including Memorial Park, the Rodeo Grounds and the Lower Town Lakeshore.
The consultants and district have been very good about public engagement on all of these projects. Many consultant reports are funded by grants.
But there are unintended results.
In what appears to be justification of their fees, the consultants have champagne tastes while Summerland has a beer budget at best. In fairness to the consultants, public input has no budget restraints, so why not add them to the report?
In the report to make Memorial Park more attractive, the report included the pie-in-the-sky proposal moving of the bandshell and installing an artificial ice surface (I am sure council is not considering doing this). I have been told the overall budget if the plan came to fruition would be nudging $20 million.
A bit more than a few more flowers, paths and trees. (Proof readers note: If the bandshell were to be moved it would eliminate any shading of the audience by the existing magnificent trees).
The big-ticket item for the waterfront plan is the replacing of the Kiwanis Pier, which is the subject of tons of social media traffic this month.
First some history. The original pier was built around 1910 and was actually used to load and unload both cargo and passengers onto boats, north/south roads being inadequate at that time.
This pier was replaced in the 1980s with the existing pier, referred to either as the Kiwanis or Rotary Pier in honour of the two service clubs that raised funds for the rebuilding.
It has been a source of great delight to generations who come to play and jump or dive off or just puddle underneath it.
It reflects the innocent culture Summerlanders cherish.
Sadly, in 2017 the pier was deemed unsafe and needs to be replaced. The waterfront plan estimates the cost to demolish and replace the pier to be in the range of $750,000 to $1 million. Yikes!
Consultants do not just offer to replace the dock with a similar dock. It’s proposed to add a floating section, a ramp, extra seating, a rope swing tower, swim area buoys, and lighting (for those who swim in the dark?)
The public wants the pier replaced. The consultants seem to want to earn their money by adding a lot of extra stuff.
I guess it’s go big or go home.
So, we creep from just a pier to a pier with lots of other stuff. Let’s have a contest to name it.
My suggestions are “Waterman’s Wharf, Perrino’s Pier or Boot’s Boat Berth” in honour of one of our previous Mayors. (Sorry could not think of an appropriate alliteration for Mr. Holmes.)
That is “consultant creep.”
The District needs to instruct consultants to return two versions of their future reports. An affordable plan as well as the “This would be nice” one if someone else is paying for it.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.