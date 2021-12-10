Stop blaming Justin Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has ousted Senator Denise Batters from caucus.
“I will not tolerate an individual discrediting the efforts of the caucus who are holding the corrupt and disastrous Trudeau government to account.”
Blaming Justin Trudeau for the global “cost-of-living crisis, skyrocketing inflation, and supply chain issues” is indicative of the indiscriminate smearing and personal attacks the Opposition resorts to.
Perhaps Trudeau is also responsible for the ship wedging in the Suez Canal, the pandemic, and the world freefall of oil prices? He’s good, but he’s not a god.
Regarding “skyrocketing inflation,” as of Nov. 24, the inflation rate in the U.S. was 6.2%, in the U.K., 4.1%, in Germany, 4.6%, and in Canada, 4.7%.
Thirty-eight OECD countries averaged 4.3%. The average of 27 EU countries was 4.4%
Economic growth in OECD countries in the last quarter averaged 0.6%.
Cost of housing in the U.K., for instance, is up 9.4% since 2020, forecast to rise again by 5.5%, averaging $5,320 per month.
Of the jobs lost due to the pandemic in Canada, 101% have been recovered as opposed to 81% of jobs recovered in the U.S.
Conservative spewing doesn’t change the facts. Their “finance critic” has bravado, a skill for exaggeration and soundbites, but his economic smarts extend only to the benefits of being a career politician. As noted by Robert Giffen in the Economic Journal (1892), when describing three types of the unreliable: “a liar, a damned liar, and an expert.”
As to the hapless Batters, had the Conservatives been interested in true sober second thought, they would have followed Trudeau’s lead when in 2014 he removed every senator from the Liberal caucus, saying at the time, “The only way to be part of the Liberal caucus is to be put there by the people of Canada.”
An independent thinking Senate, any more than a thinking voter, is of no value to the Conservatives.
The Senate is there to drive through Conservative policy on command.
Somebody may be “corrupt and disastrous,” all right, but it’s not the present Liberal government.
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna
Canucks fired the wrong person
Dear Editor:
Re: “Canucks clean house,” (Herald, Dec. 7).
I feel sorry for Travis Green. Players who are not performing should have been fired or made to give back a lot of their salary.
Once again, the poor coach gets it.
Good luck in the future. It wasn’t your fault.
Lawrence Harris
Chilliwack
Do the right thing, cut her a cheque
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton owes Ms. Wilson at least $140,000, as per the Ombudsperson’s recommendation (“Watchdog skewers city,” Herald, Dec. 9).
In a city with a population of only 33,000, surely someone was aware of this woman’s situation.
If not, then the City should do the right thing and issue a cheque.
The city’s shameful action sends the message that you folks aren’t too friendly there.
Do the right thing, Mayor. Include the money in your public relations/tourism budget.
Sandra Hawkes
Chilliwack
Lumps of coal for Penticton council
Dear Editor:
Hello Honourable Penticton City Council.
I am a life-long resident of B.C.
I am a quiet, mild person who does not engage in political affairs.
However, what you folks in Penticton City Hall have done requires all of B.C.’s citizens to stand up for the unfortunate and ask you for a big correction of your big mean mistake (Herald, Dec. 9).
I learned about your administrators doing a dirty deed. They sold Ms. Wilson’s house (valued at more than $420,000 for only $150,000 to recoup unpaid taxes of $10,000.) Ms. Wilson has medical challenges, so cut her a break.
You need to write her a cheque for $420,000, now.
How the heck can you sleep? The tax sale process and City Hall needs to be investigated.
Something smells rotten and your name is attached to it.
Admit your mistake and come clean. Stop taking advantage of people who instead are needing help. Not to be robbed blind and dumped in the street. How would you like it if you were Ms. Wilson?
I am another concerned citizen who feels for the less-fortunate.
It must feel terrible to be the folks in charge of such a cruel act.
Merry Christmas Penticton city council and lumps of coal for all of you.
Jason Mann
Surrey
Be patient during winter deliveries
Dear Editor:
Due to extremely poor weather and road conditions the Penticton Herald and Daily Courier may miss a day’s delivery and we will get two papers the following day.
It’s not the end of the world, so go with the flow as even wise people make mistakes. Just ask me.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Seniors hit hard by GIS clawback
Dear Editor:
In July 2021, many pensioners were reassessed for Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and summarily penalized. I was one of those pensioners who also just “happens” to be attending university full-time.
Last summer of 2020, I was unable to find employment and applied for student assistance. Now, however, someone has chosen to ignore the part of the information stating that I am a mature student and although the provincial government did top me up initially, I am now having to again prove my eligibility as are many other seniors.
Why has nothing changed?
I am not the only senior who has this problem but can someone in authority please help us.
We are in danger of being homeless and for why — so someone in government can feel powerful?
Florence Schultz
Prince George
Personal memory of Pearl Harbor
Dear Editor:
Eighty years ago, on the Island of Oahu, Territory of Hawaii, a small boy and his mother walked to a store to buy the Sunday paper.
While walking they saw and heard planes rising and diving over the naval ships at Pearl Harbor. To the young boy, the planes sounded like angry bees.
So they bought the paper and returned home. A few hours later the mother learned that her husband had been killed during the Japanese attack. She grieved and her sister Edna was there to comfort her.
The little boy never grieved because he never knew his father, he didn’t know what a father was, his father had been at sea all his young five years of life. My story.
James West, age 85
Victoria
Forestry workers need to be heard
Dear Editor:
In an articulate and informative Guest Column (Herald/Courier, Dec 8), Eddie Petryshen says the future of B.C.’s forestry sector should be shaped by the “communities, Indigenous nations and landscapes that make British Columbia so incredible.”
We agree, but also believe other voices need to be heard, including those of the up to 18,000 forestry workers who could potentially lose their jobs if current government policy proposals, which include logging deferrals and tenure reallocations, are fully implemented.
These job losses will have a crushing impact on families and communities through the province.
Indeed, Mr. Petryshen himself cites the devastating impact the closure of the Canfor mill in Canal Flats had on that community six years ago.
According to Simon Fraser University sociologist John-Henry Harter, forestry workers in B.C. were among the first-ever conservationists in British Columbia, with a history of activism dating back to the 1930s. This history has been largely erased, creating an unfortunate divide between those who benefit from our forests, whether it be spiritually or economically.
If more people took the time to talk to forestry workers, they would find that the original passion for the sanctity of our forests still burns brightly.
So how about we put away the placards and bullhorns, stop talking over each other and instead start talking to each other — and discuss how we can address society’s expectations for forest management, have magnificent parks and economic prosperity?
Now that would be incredible.
Bob Brash, RPF
Executive Director, Truck Loggers Association of British Columbia
