We who live in the enlightened western nations tend to heap scorn on the Hindu caste system. We don’t recognize that we have our own caste systems.
Indigenous communities scattered across the boreal north are our Dalits, the outcastes, the untouchables. “At any given time,” writes the Council of Canadians, “there are drinking water advisories in dozens of First Nations communities across Canada.”
Although the federal government has improved many water systems, 33 communities still have water advisories.
Most recently, Inuvik residents were assured their water was safe, even though it smelled of diesel. Then this week that assurance was reversed — it was now unsafe even when boiled.
Can you imagine an entire city, like, say, Regina, being told its tap water was unsafe for drinking, for cooking, for washing, even for washing your hands in?
There’d be hell to pay. But this is Inuvik, not Regina.
I don’t like to admit it, but we have educational castes. Economic castes. And now, health castes.
COVID-19 has given us a new social division.
There’s a caste that can now attend sporting events, indoor dining, and fitness programs, and can travel on planes and trains. And there’s a second caste, that can’t.
Health castes are not defined by birth or bloodline. They’re defined by choice — sometimes based on religious doctrine, sometimes on misinformation.
The “upper caste” is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 infection. The “lower caste” has chosen -- rightly or wrongly — not to get vaccinated.
My church currently rules that in-person gatherings will be open only to fully vaccinated participants. Do we then turn away old friends and valued colleagues who have chosen to avoid vaccination?
Everyone knows, by now, that COVID-19 is transmitted by airborne droplets. Do you have any idea how many other diseases are spread the same way?
A partial list would include measles, diphtheria, mumps, whooping cough (pertussis), polio, chickenpox, tuberculosis (TB), influenza, and the common cold.
All but two of those — TB and the common cold — have been largely eliminated among western nations by vaccinations. It makes me wonder why anyone would object to vaccinations.
TB can be treated. And the preventive tactics used against COVID-19 — masks and physical distancing — reduced annual flu epidemics by around 90%.
But it wasn’t always so.
In the past, people with communicable diseases were ruthlessly shunned. Some were locked into their homes, to
survive or die alone. Others had to ring a bell wherever they walked, crying out their warning: “Unclean, unclean!”
This week, I happened to read about another disease transmitted by aerosol droplets — what used to be called leprosy, renamed Hansen’s Disease after the Norwegian doctor who first identified the bacterium that attacks human nerves.
It is not communicated by physical contact, as was once assumed; the bacterium cannot penetrate unbroken skin.
Because it is horribly disfiguring, “lepers” were the ultimate outcasts. Because the
disease attacks nerves, its victims could no longer feel pain if rats gnawed on rheir toes or noses during the night.
During his missionary service in India, my father organized some of his students to visit the city slums to bathe the raw sores of local “lepers.” It was a lesson in charity, a way of putting into practice the Christian commandment to love your neighbour.
It broke down some social prejudices against “lepers” and other outcastes. And for many of those “lepers,” it was the first time any outsider had ever risked touching them.
Over a century starting in 1866, the United States banished some 8,000 people to the world’s most famous “leper colony” —Kaluapapa, on the Hawaiian island of Molokai.
Being sent to Molokai was literally a life sentence. No one came out alive.
Not even Father Damien De Veuster, a Belgian priest sent to Molokai in 1873. During 16 years of service, he turned the chaos and anarchy of a quasi-penal colony into a model village with well-kept houses, streets, schools, and churches.
Fr. Damien eventually contracted Hansen’s Disease himself. It was almost unavoidable, given his close contact with other patients. He died in 1889.
Though it can now be treated by drug therapies, there is no vaccination against Hansen’s Disease.
All the more reason to be grateful for the vaccines we do have.
Kaluapapa closed in 1969, but some residents chose to remain. Today, it’s a National Historical Park, with staff to interpret its history to visitors.
Molokai reminds us of the extremes to which segregation can be taken, when we start dividing people into classes or castes.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca