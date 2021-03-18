Pathways saves lives and families
Dear Editor:
Throughout my life, I have known thousands of people who have wonderful testimonials about Pathways, and the support they or their family has received.
I personally have received on-and-off counselling through Pathways for 20 years, for support as a single parent after my ex-husband became highly addicted to cocaine and crack. I found the support second to none and it was collaborated with victims’ assistance.
I received all-around support for preparation for court appearances when I was twice subpoenaed to testify against my ex-husband. I was under a mountain. I was terrified. I was frozen. I was afraid and my life was at risk.
There was no wait, I was treated with respect and kindness, I was empowered and felt supported. Never once did I feel like a patient or a number. Not once have I ever felt like I was treated as someone with a condition or a medical problem. I do have PTSD, I have anxiety and as a middle-age woman, I continue to seek out the resources and support offered at Pathways.
When there, I’m greeted by my first name, offered tea, coffee or water, a comfortable couch or chair to sit on and I feel heard. I feel like the overwhelm that overcomes me, makes sense.
There is nothing clinical about it.
Without breaching confidentiality, I have other family members who have battled addiction (of all types) and/or needed support and one thing that I cannot explain properly, is that the counsellors go way above and beyond.
Specifically, right now there are seven of us on one of the counsellor’s cell phone list. He meets with all of us together as a group or individually. He comes to our homes, and has done so as scheduled (off the clock) and also when the family member is in crisis.
That is not “normal” and that is something that Interior Health will never be able to provide. There is nothing that IH has to offer that comes anywhere close to the loving, welcoming and incredibly humanizing service that Pathways has and continues to offer for over 47 years.
How dare IH and Carl Meadows approve the cut to their funding.
Pathways saves lives, Pathways saves families, Pathways actually gives a damn about our community and its members.
To the Penticton and area, human beings are priceless and so is Pathways.
Anne Geneva Burton
Penticton
Inconsistencies on masking rules
Dear Editor:
Just so many unanswered questions regarding the flip-flop pandemic rules.
Perhaps one question at a time may be the answer to calm the ongoing fear factor of the unknown.
No. 1: How many other countries fine their citizens for visiting God in their chosen place of worship?
No. 2: Where is God? It’s been said he loves all his children meaning sick, rich, poor, masked, unmasked, Honest Joe and Criminal Hilda.
No. 3: Why no fines for large unmasked crowds, but a few partygoers get the shaft?
I noticed the unmasked Pope on television preaching to a huge audience of unmasked people.
One thing that isn’t going away is the BS found in the bullpen where all the phony baloney can find a new home.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Don’t commercialize Skaha Lake Park
Dear Editor:
I was so relieved when our current city council (2018-present) replaced the former one (2014-2018).
Now we have a mature group who appear to be on the side of the majority this time. I thought. Has our current mayor’s bout with Housing Minister David Eby gone to his head? If he plans to destroy Skaha Lake Park, then it to seems he cares little for the majority of those who put him into office.
Skaha Lake Park is the last of the untouched parks in the Okanagan. Look at what’s more important to Kelowna these days — massive Detroit towers with terrific views ... for the few wealthy people who can afford them. Look at Kaleden and that poor little sanctuary, Sickle Point, stripped bare.
It’s true Penticton does have its north beach — but it’s like any beach in Europe: busy, slick, nice view, but noisy with vehicles and motorcycles roaring by.
Skaha Beach is “yer” old fashioned beach with nothing fancy. Can you find another one anywhere in the Okanagan or B.C. for that matter?
Kudos to the people who have done their homework, like Karen Brownlee (“Rules and zoning laws and guidelines”), Hannah Hyland (“I would like this city council to honour the policy they adopted in 2018 ... without policies like this in place to protect our parks, we will lose them”) and Linda Knowles (“Don’t let developers decide how our city should look”).
I felt a cold chill when I first heard Jake Kimberley had resigned so someone can fill his space. Fill his space? Who? He was a “for-the-people” kind of guy.
Skaha Lake Park is the last bastion that once proudly stood for the very name of this city — “A place to live forever.”
Dump the park/dump the name of this city because this park is the legacy to that name.
The impression I got watching CHBC’s city hall’s alternative to “saving” this last piece of the old, original Penticton, goes like this ... with apologies to the song, “It’s All About the Bass” by Meghan Trainor.
“Because you know it’s all about the money
Bout that money, that money
We’re all about that money, that money, that money — that’s all!”
Jack Killough
Penticton
Rezoning request contradicts OCP
Dear Editor:
I am writing this follow-up letter to express strong opposition to the proposed rezoning at 8709 Jubilee Road in the District of Summerland.
In accordance to Summerland Official Community Plan Blaw 2014-002 section 7.4.4.12, it is clearly specified that:
“The appropriateness of new Low Density Residential (intensification) should be based on the following criteria:
1. Minimize visual impact and maximize integration with the existing neighbourhood character.
2. Design and locate buildings to minimize any loss of privacy or sunlight on neighbouring homes.
3. New designs should incorporate features that promote walkability.
I strongly feel that all the points above indicate the proposed rezoning together with the requested variances definitely does not meet the criteria.
I am most definitely in agreement with low- cost housing initiatives, however there is no question this is not a suitable location.
I strongly believe that the property that has an old building housing the badminton club and an unmonitored (despite a notice board on the property stating parking restrictions) parking lot which is rarely utilized with the exception of some residents living nearby appear to store unused or rarely-used vehicles.
J.R. (Bob) Todhunter
Summerland
Most homeless are likely from elsewhere
Dear Editor:
Re: Our current homeless-addicted problem.
Penticton doesn’t have a “crisis of leadership;” most of us are behind our mayor on this issue.
Housing Minister David Eby has a personal crisis of leadership.
What happened to the “wrap-around supports” for three supportive buildings we have?
Regardless of what some say, many here are “elsewhere” people. (I have spoken to many homeless to ask where they are from.)
If the Province has all that money for homeless housing, what about some for affordable housing for working poor, single parents, disabled and seniors, all greatly in need in Penticton?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Speak up now on timber cut plan
Dear Editor:
What will happen to our forests over the next 10 years?
The Okanagan Timber Supply Area Review is happening now, and the discussion paper is not pretty. Even though we are told by international experts that our actions over the next 10 years will be critical to the environment, and healthy forests are part of a resilient and healthy planet, the discussion paper says nothing to address this.
Already there are reports of areas destroyed by fires or clear cuts that are not growing back (see: “Is this the end of forests as we know them?, the Guardian. March 10) especially in our dry forests, because it is now too hot and the biodiversity destroyed.
The projections for the “allowable annual cut” all assume that all the old growth will also be progressively removed and replaced by “sustainable” regrowth new trees only.
Last year’s B.C. Old Growth Strategic Review recognized the value of not destroying what old growth we have left, and offered many recommendations, including “The province should declare that managing for ecosystem health and minimizing biodiversity risk are key priorities of its provincial land management framework”.
Clearcutting in the Okanagan affects other use, such as recreation and habitat, and it damages small streams and makes flooding worse. Already Peachland has had to redo its water system due to such damage, and a protest is planned for Friday, March 19, Forest March BC Day, at noon at the IGA parking lot in Peachland.
It is past time that B.C. stop its approach of removing natural resources until the profit is gone, and leaving environmental devastation in its wake.
You can make your concerns known to Forests.OkanaganShuswapDistrictOffice@gov.bc.ca up to March 18.
Khati Hendry
Penticton
Questions column’s historical content
Dear Editor:
Re: “Benefits to public ownership” by John Dorn (Herald, March 16).
In his column, Dorn wrote the following: “In 1984, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (the worst in my opinion) privatized the Canadian Development Corporation, the then-owner of Connaught. Now it belongs to Sanofi Pasteur of France. Sadly, Canada no longer has any vaccine production capability and relies on uncertain supplies from other countries.”
First, Connaught Laboratories was privatized in 1987, not 1984. The reasons for the privatization were described in a 1989 Maclean’s article by Ann Walmsley, reasons that ranged from Connaught’s management sacrificing “research and development programs for short-term profits,” to its inability to “sustain the level of spending required to remain competitive in the pharmaceutical industry.”
Second, the assertion that Canada no longer has any vaccine production is simply false. In particular, Connaught Laboratories is now the Connaught Campus of Sanofi Pasteur, is located in Toronto, and supplies 20% of all vaccines manufactured and sold by Sanofi Pasteur worldwide. The Connaught Campus is the largest biotechnology facility in Canada.
In 2018, Sanofi Pasteur announced it would double its vaccine production capacity in Canada by 2023, by constructing a $431.5-million, 150,000-square foot bulk biologics facility at the Connaught Campus, and will create or maintain 1,250 Canadian jobs.
The 2018 announcement followed on the inauguration in 2011 by Sanofi Pasteur of its $100-million state-of-the-art vaccine research and production facility at the Connaught campus.
Third, on Sept. 22, 2020, Sanofi Pasteur announced it had signed an agreement with the federal government, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline, to supply up to 72 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in 2021.
This announcement highlighted the fact that the Connaught campus would be providing process and analytical development along with clinical manufacturing in support of that effort.
Finally, it seems inconceivable to me that the problems the world faces today with COVID-19 vaccine production could have been solved by entrusting them to an underfinanced, badly run company that sacrificed research and development programs for short-term profits.
Particularly, since today it has been replaced by a strategic Canadian asset for the protection of public health.
Michael O’Shea
Montreal
Teachers in the 50s could often be cruel
Dear Editor:
Now that I am no longer a spring chicken at the age of 79, I have a tendency to look back on life so much so that I reminisced about when I was kid going to school in Northern England in the 1950s.
Recently, I joined an online blog put out by some folks in the town where I once lived, and after being accepted, I penned a letter asking if anyone in town went to a certain school, and if they did, did they recall a certain teacher?
This particular teacher in question had to have his daily fix... he had to punish a kid almost daily.
I was one of a few kids from the wrong side of the track and I was a regular target. On one such occasion, I was writing a “composition,” I had written the word “you” and it didn’t look right so I crossed it out and wrote “yuo,” but my pen had a blob of ink on it from the ink well and I made a blob on my page.
I was unceremoniously dragged by my shirt collar, hauled to the front of the class and painfully caned on both hands. I remember it well, it’s not negotiable, somethings you don’t forget, I was crying as were a couple of other kids in sympathy.
Like I said, I penned this to the group in the UK and the response has been mind boggling. People like me writing in telling of how they hated going to school in fear of a teacher... not just my school, but many other schools throughout the region.
This particular teacher is now long gone, of course, and since writing the letter, some other facts have come to light. It turns out he was devoutly religious, and also some people wrote in to say he was their best teacher ever, whilst others wrote in to say that the nuns in certain schools were very cruel too.
That this was the norm back then, I ponder would I have done better at school had I not been going in fear of being hit and hurt.
I have also read with interest the letters submitted by the old goat (Tom Isherwood) in “Hoo’lalla” who has stories to tell of the cruelties dished out by the system where he lived, was it the same in Canada?
Don Smithyman
Oliver