I wanted to be the first person to donate blood plasma at the new Blood Donor Centre in Orchard Park mall.
Over the 12 years that my wife Joan had leukemia, she received a plasma transfusion every month. With her white cell counts running wild — they should be about 5, and she hit 350 — she had no immune system left.
So she needed what they called intravenous-immunoglobulin, IV-IG for short. It comes from blood plasma.
Plasma is the clear fluid left after a centrifuge filters out all the solid stuff circulating in your blood stream — red cells, white cells, platelets, etc.
That clear plasma is “fractionated” — if you don’t know what that means, think of an oil refinery separating raw crude into specialized products like gasoline, kerosene, and lubricating oil — to select particular components of the plasma for particular purposes.
In Joan’s case, it meant finding the antibodies that she couldn’t produce for herself. It can take 1,000 donations to get the right mix of antibodies for particular needs.
Twelve years, at 12 transfusions a year, times 1,000 donors, meant that I owed a debt of gratitude to around 144,000 people for keeping my wife alive.
Why didn’t I donate before?
Because until now there was no plasma clinic nearer than Vancouver, a five-hour drive away.
Theoretically, I could have given whole blood, from which plasma could be extracted. But there was a hitch there. I had malaria as a child. After the tainted blood scandals of the 1980s, the possibility of transmitting a lingering malaria parasite blocked me from donating blood.
I wanted to help. But I couldn’t.
But plasma doesn’t include any of the cells that might still be harbouring malaria. So when I heard that Canadian Blood Services was closing their existing whole-blood clinic and opening the interior’s first plasma donation centre, I begged to be the first to donate.
It almost happened.
I was the first potential donor through the doors, the day the new clinic opened. But an unexpected medication conflict meant no go, that day.
I went back a week later. And succeeded.
The new centre is a far cry from the clinics where I first donated blood as a university student. We lay on long rows of lumpy army cots, competing with each other to fill a bag fastest.
What I mostly remember, walking home after donating blood in those early clinics, was how good it made me feel. The sky seemed bluer. The autumn colours on the trees seemed brighter. I had done something worthwhile.
It still feels that way. I’m giving back something that was given freely to my wife.
The new plasma donation system takes a little longer than a regular blood donation. About 90 minutes, to draw blood, separate it, and feed the blood cells back into my arm.
All I lost was some fluid which I can easily replace by drinking lots of water.
With whole blood donations, I would normally have to wait two months before donating again, because my body needs time to create new blood cells. With plasma, theoretically, I can donate every two weeks.
I probably won’t. Just because I’m much older than I used to be, and I don’t recover from anything as fast as I used to.
But, I will try to donate every month. If I live another 12 years, that will let me give back the 144 transfusions that my wife Joan received.
The plasma I donate won’t be used only for IV-IG transfusions. Plasma also contains fibrogen, which helps blood coagulate — crucial for burn victims and hemophiliacs. And albumin, used to treat or prevent shock after serious injuries, surgery, or burns.
And three kinds of globulins. Most importantly, the gamma variety which boosts immune systems.
Older readers may remember getting gamma-globulin injections before international travel. Now it’s called immunoglobulin.
That’s what my wife received in her 144 transfusions.
At the moment, Canada supplies only one quarter of the plasma we need. The rest has to be imported.
In an effort to provide more of our own supply, Canadian Blood Services has opened plasma clinics in Sudbury, Lethbridge, and now in Kelowna.
Let me urge you — phone 1-800-236-6283, (1-800-2-DONATE) or go online to: blood.ca/donate and make an appointment to donate plasma. It won’t hurt you, and you’ll feel good about doing it.
Then make another appointment, to give again.
I’ve started the process of repaying Joan’s debt. Please join me. Do it for Joan. So that someone else can live a little longer.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
Email: rewrite@shaw.ca