The District of Summerland council convened a committee of the whole meeting to listen to those property owners (of which I am one) affected by the proposed options for their domestic second service (DSS) water connection.
A brief history.
A total of 240 properties under two acres in size were left out of the initial free meter rollout and have been paying a flat fee (and even no fee for awhile) for unlimited water for more than a decade.
Some on council feel this is unfair to other home owners who have to water at the expensive residential- treated water rate.
Likewise, the 240 owners feel it’s unfair that they have to pay for a meter when properties more than two acres got a free second meter.
A recent, unwelcomed District proposal, was to offer a meter for $3,500 or disconnect the second service. The metered water would be charged at the same residential rate.
Director of Utilities Jeremy Storvold, gave a well-presented brief overview of where we are, followed by a surprise option of a meter installed for only $1,000. This meter would be installed above ground so it would have to be turned on and off with the growing season to prevent freezing, something Storvold likely is loathed to incur the expense. The billing would be the base rate for six months during growing season and usage at the domestic water rate, instead of the agricultural rate.
The following interesting points became known in the Q-&-A portion of the meeting.
There is a line item in the District annual budget of more than $300,000 — mostly for the meters’ maintenance Yikes! (The new meters have fewer moving parts and are more reliable.)
Close to 80% of water usage is for agriculture. The 240 small holding usage must be a mere pittance in comparison. Revenue from those 240 connections was a meager $39,000 last year.
Of those 240 DSS connections, only 25% are connected to untreated agricultural water.
A number of the properties with a DSS have a half-inch supply to the home, but three-quarters for their DSS. If they had to run their irrigation water through the smaller diameter pipe, the output would likely not be adequate to reach the far edges. A household connection would be inadequate to protect properties from a wildfire. A number of the DSS are in the rural areas of Prairie Valley and Garnet Valley in the fire interface zone. In 2017, the DSS saved buildings in Garnet Valley thanks to the pressure and volume of the three-quarter inch DSS.
A meter will be free for those agriculturally-zoned properties with farm status. Unfortunately, income from the property must be at least $10,000 a year to qualify, which is almost impossible on less than two acres. These farms then become uneconomical if water is charged at the residential rate.
The Okanagan Water Basin Board has a policy that all water usage should be metered whether it makes economic sense or not to do so. Summerland does not meter all parks and playing fields. Some sprayer filling stations are unmetered as well. The OWBB appears to be top heavy with bureaucrats and political appointees from the municipalities. Looking at the staff directory online, it looks like only two of the six staff actually propose policy, which gives the pair a lot of power and responsibility affecting valley wide water usage and septic system rules.
Despite the better proposal from Storvold, many present were still not satisfied.
If I am charged the much lower agricultural rate for untreated water, I am willing to pay the $1,000 for the DSS meter. If the DSS is taken away, I would easily spend that much rejigging the irrigation pipes and controls to connect to the house. I look upon the second meter as a property improvement and will get it back when the house sells.
Council was scheduled to discuss this issue at Monday’s meeting and hopefully put this decades-old saga to rest. Any decision is not going to make everyone happy.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.