COLUMN: By Jim Taylor
For the past week, I’ve been learning a little about what it means to be a refugee. Refugees, by my definition, are those forced by circumstances beyond their control to leave their homes and live in an alien space.
They may be forced out by civil wars, as in Sudan or Yemen. Or by ruthless autocrats, as in Syria.
Or by natural disasters, like the floods, landslides, and earthquakes.
Or – increasingly as global overheating and drought that turns fields and forests into tinder – by fires: Greece, California, Quebec, Northwest Territories, Maui …
The scale of disaster in Okanagan Centre where I live doesn’t measure up to any of those calamities. But it still forced me out of my home on 15 minutes notice.
I thought it would be over in a couple of days.
To be honest, I thought it was a false alarm. But I went, anyway.
With my computer, my medications, two days’ underwear, and my cat.
I moved to my daughter’s house, about half an hour away. Where I shared the space with three teenagers, two more cats, and a big black Labrador-St. Bernard cross.
That’s a far cry from refugees who have to live in tent camps in the desert with many thousands of other refugees. I had food, shelter, a real bed to sleep in. They don’t.
But I was bored.
You have to understand – I’m a tinkerer. I’ve done my cars’ oil changes and lubrications for 60 years, because I’d rather do things myself than pay someone else to do things for me.
I built all the bookcases in my house. I do some plumbing repairs. I fix appliances.
Up to first year university, I thought I was going to be an engineer. So I could tinker with machines. I switched subjects in second year. So I could tinker with words, instead.
And none of those options are available to a refugee. Even one like me. I had no tools, no toys, no tasks that needed doing.
I was so bored a read a book by an author I didn’t like, about a hero I liked even less, with a plot I couldn’t follow, dealing with an international crisis that didn’t interest me. All 500 pages of it.
And yet I consider myself lucky.
Because real refugees don’t even have a book to read. They have left everything behind. Literally everything.
How do you pass your time when you have nothing? Nothing at all? When you are entirely subject to the good will of generous individuals and charitable agencies? When you have not even hope?
I certainly had hope still. Several times a day I checked the regional fire exclusion maps, to see if the evacuation order for my neighbourhood had been rescinded.
That’s not an option for real refugees.
What, I wonder, can they have hope for?
Hope is a difficult emotion to define. Mostly, we have hope for something.
As children, we hoped for a little red wagon as a Christmas present. As teenagers, we hoped for an ideal partner. As adults, we hope for a better job, a bigger house, less contrary grandchildren.
Some deeply religious people hope for
eternal life.
But how do you have hope when you have no hope? You may talk about going home, but you know it won’t happen.
When the Hebrew people were exiled from their homeland, they put together their history, so they wouldn’t forget who they were, how they got there. They created most of what Christians now call the Old Testament from myths and legends and half-remembered stories.
I’m guessing that millions of people in refugee camps around the world are doing the same right now. They have no future they can plan for. They have no present worth remembering. So they will tell their story to each other, over and over again.
Who knows what will come out of this worldwide diaspora?
A few refugees, in utter desperation, will risk everything to get to a promised land. Perhaps crossing an ocean in leaky, unsafe, overcrowded boats. Perhaps to Greece or Italy. Perhaps, even, across the Pacific to North America.
Or across a border defended by barricades, dogs, and guns.
They risk their lives because they have no lives left. If they stay where they are, they have no future, no hope of anything better.
“Better,” for them, means anything other than what they have.
No, I was not reduced to that extremity. But I understand a little better, now, why some refugees seem so foolhardy.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca