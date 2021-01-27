Once you master the online booking system, a trip to the Penticton Community Centre pool is a great way to have some fun during these especially dark days of winter.
Since reopening in August after a five-month closure, the place has taken on the feel of a semi-exclusive health club.
Ten minutes before your scheduled time slot, the centre’s doors open and you’re greeted by a city staffer, who checks your name against a list and asks if you’re feeling well.
That’s it. No more paying a cashier. No more fumbling for your membership card. No more waiting in line. No more dodging packs of wild children.
If you’re going swimming, you head right to the change room to get ready, then take your stuff with you onto the pool deck. Once inside the pool area, you stick to your assigned lane in the lap pool or float around in an empty part of the suddenly spacious leisure pool. You’re also free to take a dip in the hot tub, provided one of six spaces is empty.
Masks are required everywhere, except in the pool. Admittedly, it feels a bit weird to peel off your bathing suit and find yourself standing among strangers wearing only your birthday suit and a face mask, but, hey, these are strange times.
Best of all, a one-hour swim is a bargain at a flat rate of $6.75 (or $7 for the gym). It’s even more of a bargain if, like me, you bring a kid under three who gets in free. (See: wild children).
But the catch, of course, is that space is limited and assigned through an online booking system that harkens back to the heyday of radio call-in contests.
Swimming slots — and the same process is used for the gym — open for booking precisely 48 hours in advance. So if you want to swim at 1 p.m. on Friday, you need to go online at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to get your spot. Not 1:05 p.m.
“With the exception of the leisure pool in the early mornings (6-7 a.m.) and later evenings (8-9 p.m.), the majority of our swim times are fully booked within minutes of becoming available,” Kelsey Johnson, the city’s recreation
manager, confirmed in an email.
The competition isn’t so fierce for gym slots, and there are waiting lists available that Johnson insisted do, in fact, pay off on occasion.
Or, you can try my approach, which involves setting a bunch of alarms on your phone to remind you when to go online and look for a slot. When all else fails, ask the centre’s staff for help.
“We recommend that people contact our friendly reception staff to ensure that their account is set up and ready to go before trying to reserve a spot. Also,
having a credit card on file or account credit on your client portal may also help expedite the registration process,” noted Johnson.
Centre staff is “currently offering the maximum allowable spaces under the restrictions and resources available,” added Johnson, but “prepared to react accordingly” when conditions change.
In the meantime, I can live with the cranky online booking system and the weird masquerade party in the change rooms if it means I can safely visit a public pool when people in many other parts of the world — and even Canada — can not.
Joe Fries is a reporter at the Herald. Email: joe.fries@pentictonherald.ca