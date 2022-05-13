A random act of kindness by a stranger made her day
Dear Editor:
I was at the grocery store in Penticton and my debit card was malfunctioning. The amazing staff at the grocery store were very friendly and helpful, but because the payment struggle was on my part, I was unable to pay for my groceries.
I was deeply embarrassed and apologetic and then a kind man decided to pay for my groceries. I was in shock, not only by the spontaneous act of kindness, but also by his request to stay anonymous and not wanting anything in return.
It has positively restored some of my deep hopes that our community is strong, loving and caring. I am overwhelmed by the sense of love and care that this stranger had and I will be pursuing the need to “pay it forward” as I feel indebted to this gentleman.
To whoever you are sir, I quote Kevin Heath: “No act of kindeness is too small. The gift of Kindness may begin with a small ripple that overtime can turn into Tidal Wave affecting the lives of many.”
Josie Bedard
Penticton
Thanks for supporting Volunteer Centre breakfast
Dear Editor:
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre would like to take a moment to reflect on 2022’s National Volunteer Week and once again say a huge thank you to everyone who takes the time to volunteer.
We celebrated by hosting the Volunteers Matter Appreciation Event presented by Total Restoration in Gyro Park. Volunteers from across the South Okanagan Similkameen were invited and joined us for a free breakfast including pancakes made by Penticton’s own Mayor John Vassilaki, as well as eggs and sausages served up by Chef Marko Mijilovec from Match Eatery & Public House and the dedicated team from Total Restoration who come out to support so many community events.
This event would not have been possible if it weren’t for some pretty fantastic community corporate sponsors. Total Restoration as well as Travel Penticton ensured that we could pull off the event financially. Betts Electric helped provide the Kids Zone which included a bouncy castle, balloons, and kid’s packs, and Omland Heal and Elevation Woodworks supported us in being able to capture fun memories with a photo booth.
IGA provided both the pancakes and 50 pounds of sausages, The Feedway provided over 30 dozen eggs, and Blenz made sure everyone was warm and awake with coffee. Thank you to local media for getting the word out there, JCI Penticton for a couple of fantastic volunteers and your grills, and all of the businesses who donated items for our giveaway bags and door prizes — the response and generosity was overwhelming, heartwarming, and so long we can’t even list everyone here.
A special thank you to Mayor Vassilaki for making pancakes all morning, Penticton councillor Katie Robinson for greeting every volunteer with a gift bag, attendance from Coun. Frank Regehr and Coun. James Miller, and all of the non-profits who set up booths around Gyro Park to promote volunteerism including: BC-SPCA, CFUZ Peach City Radio, Penticton Rotary Club, Alert, Critter Aid, Elvis Festival, HaHaHa Penticton Kidzfest, The Hamlets, Penticton Woman in Business, Penticton Scottish Festival and South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.
A special thank you to Mat Duffus for volunteering to sing us a few songs during the day.
For everyone who takes the time to volunteer, you truly make a difference in our communities, and in the lives you touch with your generosity, empathy, and goodwill. Opportunities are added daily to the Volunteer Centre website: volunteercentre.info
Subrina Monteith, Executive Director
South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre
Many nurses leaving due to virus, burnout
Dear Editor:
The shortage of nurses is indeed a crisis. It’s not just due to older nurses retiring; the virus has caused burnout for so many nurses that they are leaving too.
I trained as a nurse in a large London (UK) hospital in the 1950s. Our training was a four-year program and was basically an apprenticeship system. We learnt on the job. We still had to come off the wards for a month of study, but were with patients constantly the rest of the time. Our working days were long: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a three-hour break for lunch; and one day off per week.
I also did the one year training as a midwife, so my social life was on hold for five years. If I had had to go to university to train as a nurse I could never have gone into nursing as my parents could not afford the fees, etc.
Looking back I think it was the best training , and I have been very fortunate to have nursed both in Victoria and Penticton after emigrating from UK.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
National solution needed for homeless
Dear Editor:
A growing population of drug-addicted homeless people are ruining public spaces in Victoria.
Some are mentally ill, some are just aimless, some are truly evil people. None of them seem able to look after themselves or follow simple rules. I’m heartened that the province is finally admitting the situation is out of control and unsafe. What discourages me is my belief that no single province or municipality can solve this widespread problem.
Until we have a nationally co-ordinated network of secure institutions where these people can not only get some help but be kept away from functional society, nothing is going to get better.
It will be expensive, just as the mental institutions our grandparents built were, but those institutions existed for a reason and we need them back.
It makes absolutely no sense to try to house these people in the most expensive real estate markets in the country.
Bryan Thonsgard
Victoria
‘Stand your ground’ poor choice of words
Dear Editor:
Re: “Whatever happened to stand your ground?,” (Herald letters, April 30).
Frequent flyer Elvena Slump surprised me by displaying a redneck American attitude in her recent letter.
Doesn’t “stand your ground” mean the “right” for Bubbas to shoot unarmed black men? I’d say, stand back from that one.
Joy Lang
Penticton