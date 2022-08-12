I have often thought, in a perfect world, the Royal Canadian Legion would go “out of business.” If Canada had no veterans involved in conflict, there would be no wounded, disabled or traumatized veterans to look after. Sadly, this is not likely to be.
My thinking is faulty. Legions do so much more. I will use my local Legion, Branch No. 22 in Summerland as an example.
Each and every year this is what the Legion means to our community, and I suspect most other small-town Legions perform the same events.
Of course, everybody knows Legions manage the annual Remembrance Day event and the Poppy Drive fundraising in the first weeks of November. They are usually the keepers of the knowledge for the local Cenotaph, although the municipality likely owns the memorial itself. The monies raised by the Poppy Drive, must be used in aid of veterans or their immediate families, and cannot to be used to support the branch. Any money not spent locally, goes to veteran care homes in larger B.C. centres.
The pandemic has been brutal on all businesses. It has been especially hard on those organizations dependant on volunteers to operate. Not all of those volunteers have come back. Many non-profits have fallen through the cracks, and did not qualify for government hand-outs, mostly because they operate with volunteers. Legions are hurting and need your help.
If the Summerland Legion closed, these programs would likely disappear:
• VE Day Candle Lighting on Veteran’s graves, first Sunday of May
• Canada Day Picnic
• Summer golf tournament open to the public
• Memorial Crosses on every veteran’s grave in all four cemeteries
• Head stones for veteran’s graves through the Last Post Fund
• Five bursaries for graduates of Summerland Secondary School
• Legion participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies offered to all local schools
• Support for Summerland Pipes and Drums
• Friday 13th Motorcycle event
• Lunch with Santa, a Sunday in early December
• Over $20,000 distributed yearly from B.C. Gaming proceeds.
• Banners of the Fallen displayed every year during the Remembrance period
• A free venue for funerals of veterans
• Sponsorship of Air Cadet Squadron 902 Nighthawks
• A low-cost or free meeting place for local clubs
• Free Remembrance Day dinner for veterans
What can you do to help?
Join. Legion membership is only $50 a year. There are many benefits offered by Legion business sponsors, that if taken advantage of will more than offset the cost. In the past, membership was restricted to veterans and their families. Now, anyone, 18 years of age and older may join.
Socialize. Legions offer licensed “canteens” with reasonable meals and usually dining specials on certain days of the week. Legions survive on the profits from the bar and the kitchen. Consider going to your local Legion next time you head out for a meal or drinks. Legions are not just a place for “old geezers’ to go to drink.
Participate. Many Legions have informal leagues for darts, cribbage, pool or shuffleboard. There are also fun events such as “horse races”, meat draws, special occasion dances such as Valentines and New Years and music bingos.
Joni Mitchell wrote, “You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”
Columnist John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur from Summerland and past-president of Legion Branch No. 22.