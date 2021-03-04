Summerland will have power surplus
Dear Editor
Every tonne of greenhouse gases associated with electricity from the proposed solar project is an unnecessary contribution towards our climate emergency.
This is because the large amount of power Site C will produce puts us into a surplus position. All official forecasts are that we will have this surplus until at least 2031. (Please note, I put forward the experts’ official position.)
As a result of this surplus power, our solar project will create pointless GHGs, duplicating those produced by our hydro sources and negating all our other GHG reducing efforts.
Someone please show me this isn’t true, because I would like to think we are doing our part in fighting the coming environmental crisis, not contributing.
I did not fully appreciate this point previously, but now that I do, I feel compelled to share it.
The difference between emissions from solar and the emissions from hydro are not important if all the solar emissions are in addition to the existing and continuing emissions from hydro.
Vague statements about resiliency and distributed generation are made, but nothing specific or meaningful that justifies millions of dollars, especially if the most important goal is to reduce GHGs.
There are other aspects to this project as well.
Former Summerland Mayor David Gregory recently wrote to The Herald stating I was quite correct to revisit and question the “cost benefits” of the solar project. He says he had questions at the time which were never answered.
As a CPA, I felt it was essential for Council to consider the value of the land the solar farm would go on.
The appraisal is not the whole cost benefit Dr. Gregory rightly says is necessary, we should be calculating the opportunity cost for housing, but it is a start.
Before the solar project, Council had received two different proposals for development of that site.
One had 77 modular homes and one suggested 44 detached homes with 25 multi-family residences.
Some will argue against housing there, others will support it, but you cannot say it isn’t developable and that it doesn’t sit between two already developed parts of town. What do you think? Let Council know. I don’t think we ever asked before.
I am still learning about the financial aspects of the solar project. It is complicated and reasonable people can disagree, but it should be examined.
Richard Barkwill
Summerland
Richard Barkwill is a two-term municipal councillor in Summerland.
What if the bag is wet or damp?
Dear Editor
Penticton Herald staff reported Feb. 26, a pleasant reminder, “Yard waste pickup begins next week.”
However, there was no mention of the paper bags.
When damp or wet, while waiting for pickup manually, the bottom of the paper bag may fall out.
Placed out by the road since 7 a.m. as asked to do, actual pick-up time is between 11 a.m. and noon here in Olalla.
Yard waste can get quite yucky and sticky as yard clean-up isn’t always done on a bright summer day.
So, are paper bags out and bins are in just for Penticton or also for ooo la-la?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
City has no other space to grow
Dear Editor
Thank you John Dorn for your educated comments in your Herald column of Feb. 25.
Mr. Dorn suggested one of the primary reasons the city council of Penticton rejected the Vinterra proposal on Spiller Road was because people do not wish to see development on hillsides, scarring the area for those of us already here.
I would suggest most people agree and do not wish to see more development like what has been built in Naramata. Highly-visible development blasted into the hillsides. Here is a photo of Hillside development currently going on in Penticton above the agricultural lands near Princess Margaret school.
Unfortunately, Penticton has a very small land base suitable for development. According to our Official Community Plan, there are only about 260 acres of developable land within the entire city classified as Detached Residential, city-sized lots. The Spiller Road block accounts for nearly 50% of all development land within city boundaries classified as Detached Residential, not as Hillside Development land. Penticton has nowhere else to grow.
The remaining development land is broken into four or five parcels which are not contiguous, easily developed.
The entire Vinterra development proposed by Canadian Horizons were city-sized lots, suited for family homes constructed in areas where the slope of the land would be more similar to the Columbia/Duncan area in Penticton. Vinterra would not be mega mansions on huge lots blasted into steep hillsides somewhere on the approximately 960 acres of Rural Residential or “Hillside Development” areas, within Penticton city boundaries.
The Vinterra proposal was entirely within the area classified on the OCP as Detached Residential, which is primarily on a large bench, not visible from across the valley or from Naramata Road.
Mr. Dorn also suggested, based on his homework that any areas to be developed should be nearly 50% commercial development, which could easily be accommodated within the 300 metre buffer, which accounts for more than 40% of the total parcel, between Vinterra and the landfill.
This buffer land could accommodate large commercial agricultural operations such as the recently applauded Agricultural grow operation on the old Weyhauser site in Okanagan Falls.
Our city council must put their personal agendas aside, or make room for those without personal agendas, and ensure this proposal gets heard by the public, properly reviewed and tweaked to make Vinterra become a top notch development in Penticton.
Gil Szabo
Penticton
Many residents use bikes to get around
Dear Editor
I am one who uses a bike to get around. I lock my bike and shop as long as necessary whether at The Grooveyard or Quality Greens.
My expensive electric bike was stolen from the irresponsible Penticton Public Library in daylight hours and, apparently, no one witnessed the thief who used bolt cutters.
On my file, Penticton RCMP were useless and unhelpful.
I don’t want city hall wasting money, but a bike route is not a luxury and the route is not practical for all Penticton residents.
There is no reason to waste money paving the Channel Parkway dike which is slo impractical as a “catchall” route.
We need simple bike lanes throughout Penticton which need little more than painted lines, signs and police enforcement of lawless drivers.
My current bike has also been targeted by bike thieves despite my efforts.
Fire the Penticton RCMP!
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Tickleberrys, stick with selling ice cream
Dear Editor
Did you know that at the Feb. 16 council meeting under Item 56/2021 on Page 4 of the agenda, was a proposal for selling liquor at the Skaha East concession?
This was put forward to Parks and Rec. Advisory committee. I and others, thought that Tickleberrys got their license renewed.
My question is: has Tickleberrys gone from selling ice cream to children to selling booze on the beach for adults?
The taxpayers of Penticton spent thousands of dollars on the Urban Systems report on Skaha Lake Park and not once, anywhere, was liquor mentioned.
After talking to Mayor John Vassilaki, I also discovered the end game for the marina is to take down the old marina building and rebuild — not just “renew” it.
Renew, I thought meant to give fresh life or strength, not rebuild.
Misleading questions are posted on the feedback forms.
What will happen to the operators of the now existing café and marina? Kicked to the curb like the other folks that were there for years?
For four years, people fought to keep more commercialization out of the park. For years the cry has been “leave our park alone, parks are for people not for profit.”
Sadly, it seems that city hall is trying to get a restaurant , selling liquor, into Skaha Lake Park and change the park forever.
Please, if you share my concerns email or phone: Mayor John Vassilaki, 250-490-1034 (john.vassilaki@gmail.com) and city manager Donny van Dyke, 250-490-2407 (mayorandcouncil@penticton.ca).
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Keep liquor out of Skaha Lake Park
Dear Editor
Penticton City Council is considering liquor sales at Skaha Lake Park.
If Council approves the sale of liquor at Skaha Lake Park, they can expect any referenda on future changes to Skaha Park to fail.
Hannah Hyland
Penticton
Hidden treasures found at thrift store
Dear Editor
The other day my first wife and I went to a local thrift store, I was looking for a cardigan vest type of garment without sleeves, something that I could slip on in the evening to help keep me warm whilst I was on the computer in my room.
I found one that was butt ugly. It was made of thick coarse wool from a neglected goat or something that had died and dried.
Nevertheless, it fit like a glove and it was rather comfortable.
The first night I said to my first wife, “I love this thing, but I wish it had two patch type pockets to slip my hands into.”
She said, “No problem love.... I will knit two for you,” and a couple of days later she did just that and sewed them on.
I tried it on again and it was perfect except for one thing, I felt about three-foot tall in it and as wide as a door!
I told my wife as much and she said, “Who cares what you look like in the house.”
Huh?
So, I said to my first wife, “You agree that I look like crap?” She didn’t answer.
I said, “So if you put something on and I told you that you look like crap in it, would you wear it?”
She said, “Er... no, I wouldn’t!”
So, there will be an ugly vest type cardigan going for sale in the thrift store with nice wooly pockets up front.
Bah, women!
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Where is the better place for a shelter?
Dear Editor
I’m wondering when our mayor and city council will provide a list of areas that are acceptable for homeless shelters, supportive housing and hopefully addiction rehabilitation/safe consumption sites.
As it stands, they sure speak out negatively against current sites but seemingly provide no suggestions on what are appropriate areas.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Too many questions still left unanswered
Dear Editor
Re: Proposed BC Housing Development at 3240 Skaha Lake Road
As owners of the property immediately adjacent to the BC Housing property we are currently opposed to the proposed development by BC Housing of this property.
On behalf of our owners, strata council has a number of questions and concerns regarding the proposal to develop the neighbouring property. These are as follows:
What has been the impact to neighbour’s, business neighbourhoods and the City of the current facilities built by BC Housing and being operated in Penticton?
Have BC Housing/Facility operators fulfilled the commitments made to the City and neighbours when the permits were granted for these previous projects?
What has been the cost to taxpayers, and businesses in the areas effected?
What has been the cost of policing related to these facilities (are they being covered by the taxpayers of Penticton)?
Will the proposed facility have professional healthcare on site?
What measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of residents and neighbours?
What measures will be implemented to mitigate against property crime/damage to property?
What will be the impact to the value of our homes adjacent to this facility?
As actual details have been hard to come by, we are sure there will be additional concerns as more information is finally shared. At our attendance at the recent information session, our questions raised were not addressed.
We are a 96-unit strata and are very concerned for the safety and security of our property and of our owners and tenants.
Given the lingering questions and concerns about the existing facilities we believe this is not the time to go ahead with an additional facility.
We encourage a full review of the operations of the exiting facilities and the ramifications of these facilities in and to our community.
Barb Schneiderat
Penticton
What happened to social distancing?
Dear Editor
Today, my wife and I ate at Lachi’s in Penticton. Across from us was a table of school teachers. They arrived one by one with plenty of hugging and kissing.
The ages were between 20 and 30ish, so I doubt if they all lived in the same house (or bubble) and therefore definitely should not have been sitting side by side with no masks.
They appeared to be celebrating a birthday, some gifts came. Occupations like this, especially are obligated to set an example and to the public as well because at least once a week we hear on the news that teachers are upset because there aren’t enough — or strict enough — COVID rules in schools (hand-washing stations, etc.).
We were quite disturbed by the situation.
Richard Hertz
Penticton
Anti-masker confronts a 12-year-old
Dear Editor
My husband and son encountered the anti-mask rally while they were shopping in downtown Victoria on Saturday.
One protester yelled at them to take off their masks.
Another told my 12-year-old son his teachers are lying to him. As his mother, of course I was alarmed and disturbed that my son was confronted with such anger.
I asked him how he felt about it afterward and he said: “I don’t agree with them, but it is their right to protest.”
Based on this, I would say his teachers are doing a fine job. I couldn’t be prouder.
Tracey Hamm
Victoria