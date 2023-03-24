Community is blessed to have Paul Crawford
Dear Editor:
I am writing in opposition to the recent budget decision by Penticton city council to reduce the Penticton Art Gallery's grant funding. First, the Penticton Art Gallery is a jewel in this city. In my years as a local journalist in Penticton I worked closely with the gallery. Penticton's arts and culture community was so endlessly welcoming, friendly, interesting and educational I ended up volunteering for the Penticton Arts Council. Paul Crawford and his team at the gallery were, and always have been, incredible. They achieve things above and beyond the scope of a gallery and a community of this size.
I understand budgetary numbers seem large when we are negotiating services, taxes and cuts for the entire city. But I am writing to tell you the prior art gallery grant funding levels had Penticton getting a big city-quality arts institution for small-town prices. The gallery and its exhibitions are top-tier and the PAG holds its own as one of the best galleries in Western Canada.
We are lucky to have such a dedicated and passionate supporter of the arts in Paul Crawford. I have never met someone so generous and committed, and frankly it is insulting to me the way council has handled this reduction in funding. I don’t recall seeing many members of council at the Ignite the Arts festival last year, so I can understand why you may not see why it is just one of the many value-adds the gallery and its staff bring to the community.
I encourage you to check out the festival, the amazing performances and educational opportunities for young or young-at-heart artists brought to the community by the gallery — you might find the impact the gallery is bringing to Penticton is much more valuable than council's current budget reflects.
There are myriad intangible benefits to supporting arts in the community, and even more tangible economic benefits like the visitors, guests and artists coming to town for the upcoming festival or gallery exhibitions. The gallery also provides crucial arts education for both young and old. These services are needed now more than ever.
As a community we are willing to swallow bitter budgetary pills when it comes to sporting facilities, bike lanes, bylaw services, you name it, but the tone of the conversation always changes when it comes to the arts. Arts and culture institutions are proven to raise social and economic health in any community, and specifically the Penticton Art Gallery has proven in years past that it brings all that and much more to the table every year — getting the absolute most out of its already limited budget.
I feel council has made a poor decision and in an arrogant and uncaring way I might add. Support local arts and I’m sure I will see many councillors attending the various fun and amazing activities and performances at the upcoming Ignite the Arts Festival.
Dale Boyd
Penticton
Council slashes funding in gallery’s 50th year
Dear Editor:
I have lived in this area of the Okanagan for 20 years and friends that I walked with this morning almost three times as long and we were all very shocked about the slashing of funds to the Art Gallery.
Why did we have millions to spend on a bicycle land, thousands on the special equipment to clean it and yet the City Council who is supposed to love this city is cutting the funding to an institution that is so important to the culture of Penticton and to the citizens of all ages and enjoyed by visitors as well.
This is the 50th year celebration of our Art Gallery - how do we celebrate? Council, please reconsider your decision — I voted for you, don’t make me sorry!
Bev Harris
Penticton
Interesting history of The Messiah
Dear Editor:
I was interested in the short item in “Today in History” about Messiah (Herald, March 22). As it said, the first performance was in Dublin in 1741. The libretist was furious — he wanted it in London. It was first performed two years later in a theatre in London, but was not popular. People were against a religious piece in a theatre.
Messiah was hardly ever performed again until the performance in the Foundling Hospital. Then, it was a charity fundraiser. The elite of London came to listen and to donate money for the poor.
It was not associated with Christmas until many years later.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Council listening to small percentage
Dear Editor:
We have a mystery to solve.
In the letter by Pat Deacon it asks, “When did councilors start to speak for their perception of the majority and not for the good of all?” (Herald, March 21).
Yet Frank Fockens’ letter points out, “Staff member JoAnne Kleb is giving consideration to a survey that was taken of 0.8% of Penticton’s population” (Herald, March 21).
The real mystery is, why are four, who sit on council, taking 0.8% of Penticton’s population as their perception of the majority and then trying to hide the true costs in with essential services?
How is this for the good of all?
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Grandmothers for Africa say thank you
Dear Editor:
We, the Grandmothers for Africa, wish to extend our gratitude to everyone who helped make the Thursday Night Jazz concert such a wonderful success (Herald, March 21).
To the incredible musicians who donated their 11th concert to help us raise money for the Stephen Lewis foundation, our deepest appreciation. To the Penticton Lakeside Resort and especially the staff of the Barking Parrot, we are so grateful for your hard work and efficiency.
And to everyone who participated so generously at our fundraiser, helping the grandmothers of the subsaharan countries in Africa to raise their orphaned grandchildren, your support is treasured.
Norma Lippa
Grandmothers for Africa
South Okanagan
Support art gallery, not bike lanes
Dear Editor:
More people use the Penticton Art Gallery than the bike lanes (Herald, March 22).
The bike lane snow plow that was purchased would fund the art gallery for almost three years.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield is on his vibrancy media tour stating we need a “vibrant” community. His media tour needs to be renamed the hot air tour.
Arts is a major component of a vibrant community. This council is not qualified to make accounting decisions. The overpaid senior staff are led by a policy of self-interest and pet projects.
I have worked for large corporations that have brought in outside efficiency experts. They are brought in to assess compensation of employees and their efficiencies. They assess and justify if the job is overpaid, inefficient and/or redundant.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee’s recent comment that, “I see no waste in spending at city hall or staff,” is beyond ludicrous. She is not qualified to make that statement nor are any of the other councillors.
All of you councillors have been asked repeatedly where is the accounting of the $24 million taken from the electrical reserve fund — $24 million removed and spent from Jan 2022 to now.
These councillors are like a “Hogan’s Heroes” episode where Shultz says, “I know nothing, I see nothing.”
Thousands of tourists yearly from all over the world visit this art gallery located on our waterfront.
The cost of $50,000 to $100,000 per year to plow the ill-conceived bike lane would almost fund the art gallery.
The city staff spent $35,000 on a moronic report to put bike lanes on Lakeshore Drive. I have been checking all the tourist biking destination websites for the world renowned status of the Penticton bike lane. I don’t see it anywhere.
The homeless would like to thank city staff and council for creating a fantastic homeless highway for their shopping carts. It is now the homeless tourist season and they are now flocking to Penticton.
Coun. James Miller, you are always citing fiscal responsibility. How about a motion to bring in outside efficiency experts assess the waste?
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Hurry up council, fix the intersection
Dear Editor:
Re: “Dysfunctional intersection will cost $3M more than originally anticipated (Herald, March 23).
Penticton’s “dysfunctional” intersection should have been rectified years ago, now the meter is ticking. Get on with it!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Arts: a good return on your investment
Dear Editor:
Invest in the arts. You get a good return on investment.
A 2007 study commissioned by the provincial government on arts investment found that for every $1 invested in the arts, there is a return of $1.06, in some cases even as high as over $1.30 – that’s a return on investment from 6 to over 30 per cent. That’s pretty wise investing.
Invest in the Penticton Art Gallery and you will get a good return on your investment, and help a community institution provide much needed activities for children during professional days, and spring and summer breaks. Childcare is critical for working parents, particularly if you’re trying to attract a younger workforce to the city. The art gallery’s Creative Camps are among the first spring and summer break camps to be fill up in Penticton.
If you’re thinking that it’s OK to cut more than half of city grant to the Penticton Art Gallery without any prior discussion, you’re missing out on a great return on investment, you’ve made life a little more difficult for working families, and shown that you need to work on your communication skills.
Chandra Wong
Penticton
Everything comes with a price tag
Dear Editor:
There has been a lot of discussion concerning the unhoused in recent letters to the editor. I don’t believe it’s a problem that can be easily resolved. Why? Because there are several factors that should be looked at before any resolution can be reached.
I believe we, as a society, have enabled destructive behaviour that is detrimental to everyone. The theft of shopping carts, the desecration of our streams, lakes, and city park lands by people using them as garbage dumps or as a place to camp is not acceptable behaviour. We seem to have lost our social mores, that sense of what is right and what is wrong.
Yes, some homeless have mental health issues as a result of drugs, while others have made poor choices due to personal circumstances. It is not merely a matter of finding a home for these people because some absolutely refuse to be housed as they don't want the constraints or rules attached to the offer.
A Nelson mayor once said “When did homelessness become a small town's problem?” Questions that need to be asked are, “How did the numbers mushroom exponentially in smaller communities? Were they bussed in and off loaded? From where and why? Who is paying for all their cell phones?”
My concern and the most compelling factor is the hidden costs to the taxpayer, and it is costing us. There is no discussion or disclosure of cost regarding the time, personnel, and equipment required to respond to drug overdoses (sometimes up to three times a day to the same person), the increased number of law enforcement officers, or the increased number of security personnel or systems for businesses required to manage the situation.
Everything and everyone comes with a price tag and you can be assured it’s being passed on to the taxpayer. There will be no quick fix with the government only focusing on four-year terms, as few changes are ever made. The electorate has the power to ask for change. We all make choices. What's yours?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland