V2A project grateful for local support
Dear Editor:
Over the past couple of months, we ran our sixth annual V2A Project, selling small hand-made clay ornaments to raise funds and awareness of homelessness and poverty in Penticton.
We were once again overwhelmed by everyone’s support and interest in this project, raising more than $4,600 for those less fortunate in our community.
Although the minimum donation was $5, many paid considerably more. This brings the six-year total to more than $20,600, all of which has been donated to our local Salvation Army to assist them with their efforts to help others in Penticton.
We appreciate all who supported both V2A Projects this year and in the past, with special thanks to the Penticton Potters’ Guild and The Lloyd Gallery for their help.
The spirit of giving and concern for those less fortunate is truly heartwarming, particularly during another difficult year.
Dave, Viv and Heather Lieskovsky
Penticton
BC Housing facility isn’t the right fit
Dear Editor:
The headline of the December 29th edition of the Herald reads, “there’s no rush to start critical supportive housing project.”
Do you think BC Housing has finally come to their senses and realizes this facility does not fit?
One could only hope so.
Why anyone with half a brain does not recognize the colossal blunder in establishing this facility in a well-established neighbourhood is a conundrum.
It is downright painful to observe the great minds of those charged with establishing feasible solutions to our homeless and addicted populations.
Will someone get a grip?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Horgan taking step in the right direction
Dear Editor:
As required by law, I was sent to St. Eugenes Mission (a residential school) in Cranbrook when I was six-years old and for each successive school year until I was 13-years old.
To avoid being sent back to residential school, I began working in orchards and packing houses in Washington State when I was 14. Unfortunately, my freedom cost me an education. Residential school felt like a jail for native kids.
First Nations people throughout Canada were all victimized by Colonial rule and the Indian Act. The Residential School System was only one bad outcome of Colonial Rule. There are many other acts of discrimination that need to be addressed if Canadians are to truly move forward on reconciliation.
Throughout Canada, there have been Treaties with First Nation signed by chiefs who had no understanding of what they were actually signing. The government of the day clearly took advantage of uneducated First Nation’s People to take their land. Here in B.C., First Nations people have never surrendered their land and do not recognize “Crown Lands” derived from Colonial Rule.
The majority of First Nations in B.C. have no Treaties with any government and yet for generations, corporations and governments have been extracting valuable resources from First Nations Territories to enrich themselves without reconciliation to First Nations.
To achieve true reconciliation, the provincial government and corporations must consult with the duly elected First Nations leaders to find ways and means to reconcile past and present infringements into their territories, which continue to generate vast amounts of revenue for government coffers through taxation, governments are collecting from unceded First Nation lands.
Both sides have a responsibility to their people to reach a fair and just outcome which will create certainty for investors to help grow an economy that will include First Nations.
I believe B.C. Premier John Horgan is taking a step in the right direction by his formal recognition of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
We can start from there with the expectation of a fair share of the revenue generated from our territories.
Joe McGinnis
Okanagan Nation elder
More consultation needed on bike lane
Dear Editor:
I refer to Sheryl Ann Wilson letter to the editor of Dec. 22 and my own of Nov. 25 regarding the partnership with the Penticton Indian Band and City Hall.
Once more the council has completely ignored the approved intent and objectives of the Recreation Master Plan in a cavalier and amoral fashion affecting the partnership with the PIB. Without repeating verbatim the email reply (July 13, 2021) from a long-serving councillor questioned why the PIB Channel was not even considered in the Lake-to-Lake bike way, mentioned that the PIB was not on city land, despite the fact that it is referenced in the Master Plan, and that 32.4 acres of PIB is on city land as mentioned in Ann Wilson letter. Furthermore that councillor mentioned to me “that it is time to let this idea go.”
This is considered an insult to my integrity and a blatant attempt to interfere with freedom of speech, which cannot be tolerated and deserves an apology.
A non-resident councillor pushed through council a frenzied $4.5 million budget line item to complete Phase 2 of the bike lanes, with complete disregard for the PIB parallel bike lane linear section and their responsibility as mentioned in the Master Plan previously approved by Council.
Council unilaterally rejected Coun. James Miller’s wise and prudent position to take a pause, review the mistakes made in Phase 1, establish priorities by council and suggesting a referendum to determine the demographic support of the 35,000 citizens of Penticton, which council is quite reluctant to pursue for obvious reasons.
The slim approval by council (one vote) of the $4.5 million in the 2022 budget shows a divided council and that this matter should be revisited, with the two councillors abstaining or recusing themselves because of their in grained position to push their “pet project” at all cost, benefitting very few except mainly the cycling community and ignoring the partnership with the PIB as approved in the Recreation Master Plan.
Council has the moral obligation to reverse course and have an independent review conducted of the whole Lake-to-Lake project from its inception to its
projected completion to determine its fiscal and demographic viability including the partnership with the PIB.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Ignore the tinsel, look for the real stuff
Dear Editor:
"God chooses to be born in us, as us.” Thank you Jim Taylor for the first words I have heard or seen written this Christmas that are genuinely thoughtful and speak of the only meaning of Christmas that should matter.
What possible meaning do gifts and tinsel have if we are ignorant or uncaring of the meaning of this man's life and what it should be teaching us about ourselves, our meaning and potential?
If you are curious, or something stirs in your heart to want more, “The Untold Story of Jesus, a modern biography from the Urantia Book” is available from Amazon books.
So too is the entire revelatory publication of the Urantia Book. Living in this complicated world is so much easier if you know “what you are, who you are and why you are.” However, it does take guts to ignore the tinsel and look for the real stuff buried below these layers of meaningless nonsense.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Join the revolution, get rid of your cell phone
Dear Editor:
I see there is a new Tesla phone coming out soon. I guess Elon — or whatever his name is — wants to build some more cruise rockets for the obscenely rich.
What a scam.
These gadgets are made with built-in obscurity just to keep you burning up your hard-earned cash. Well folks, this is where the revolution begins. Don’t get duped. Income inequality is fed by such as this.
I retired my cell phone in October and amazingly, if anything my quality of life improved. Land lines are still available with answering services included. You will be amazed at how soon you manage to function without being glued to a mobile device.
Join the revolution lemmings and set yourselves free.
Oh yeah, Happy New Year as well.
Gord McLaren
Penticton