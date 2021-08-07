Eh, 90 you say, who would have thought?
Dear Editor:
By cracky, that’s right, I reached a plateau in life not many reach… in July, I celebrated 90 years of age. You know that’s the age where, the hearing gets bad and the word you say the most is “eh,” you can’t see worth a darn and you can’t remember why that good lookin’ neigbour should be interesting to you. That’s not the only thing I can’t remember… like where I put the car keys, for instance… sold my car a year ago… don’t have any keys, but I forgot that.
Ever go into a room and wonder why you went in there? At my age, when I go into a room I can’t remember whether I’m going in or coming out. A memory is a strange thing… can’t remember my present neighbour’s name, but can remember Jack Francis who lived next to me in 1955.
They say our retirement years are golden years… they’re right it takes a pot of gold just to buy a week’s groceries. Speaking of our golden years, really, they’re our metal years… silver in our hair, if we have any, gold in our teeth, if we have any, and lead in your pants.
When I was a young whippersnapper never dreamed I’d ever be 90… some irate husband would probably catch to me before that. Never thought I’d need help to hear, see and walk around… yep, I use a walking stick, fancy name for a cane.
All these things are called “senior’s aids,” I call them a nuisance.
My doctor, a young kid of 65, wants me to keep a list of what I eat. At my age, I don’t need to keep a list of what I eat for lunch or dinner, just look at the front of my shirt and it’s all there. My wife said I should sit closer to the table… I wouldn’t get food on my shirt… if I sat any closer my middle age spread wouldn’t fit under it.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining about getting old, nearly all my old friends took that last flight to the great senior’s home in the sky years ago. I just wish I could dance like no one’s watching, love like I was only 19, remember to do up the zipper in the front of my pants and walk around Munson’s Pond again… without a walking stick.
Can’t help but think… getting old ain’t for sissies.
Bill Peckham
Kelowna
Politicians care about money, not people
Dear Editor:
Wow! Well done Councillors Katie Robinson, Julius Bloomfield, James Miller, and Campbell Watt. You contributed to ensuring that Penticton seems to stay the Crime Capital of the Okanagan. By voting against the mayor’s motion to hire five more additional RCMP officers, you care more about money, than people, and the recommendation of our police superintendent, whom I might suggest has a better knowledge of the needs of our community better than you seem to have.
Then only a few days after that vote on July 29, you succeeded by seemingly contributing to allowing two thugs to attack a 70-year old proprietor of a local business in a robbery resulting in 11 stitches, and world-wide coverage of this attack.
Money obviously, is much more important than people. Why should we have the police, when look at all the money we could save by not having them at all? Crime could run amuck, but look at all the money we could save.
Well done. Save the city’s funds and let the criminals run the city. Just turn the other way and not look as our city goes down the toilet. $13 million funds might be available for more officers, we actually need 44, but why have any?
Just gate your homes like they do in Johannesburg, South Africa and let’s let the underworld run the show.
Keep on this course and that is exactly what will happen.
Couns. Frank Regehr, Judy Sentes, and Mayor John Vassilaki, well done, at least you are on the right track. Four to five additional police officers are better than two. Two when you need, 44 according to the latest RCMP stats.
Penticton has the highest police work load in British Columbia, because Couns. Robinson, Bloomfield, Miller and Watt seem to care more about money, not people. Wow. Unreal.
Report, after report, after report, yes, that solves the problem. Try to buy time, good idea when your crime stats seem to climb month after month. Guess what, the optics do not look good here, no matter what you think.
Perhaps this will ensure that tourists, and business go elsewhere, this place is out of control.I will ensure your public voting record receives most widest circulation The world is watching.
Kim Hoath
Naramata
Rehab treatment centres are needed
Dear Editor:
James Miller, our newest and freshest face on Penticton city council, thinks we need $1 million worth of mental health workers. We may need them for ourselves soon, if we continue to be at the mercy of our street-type people (if the whole province even has $1 million worth of mental fixers!)
However, these would be of no help to addicts. What they need are many rehab treatment centres, complete with follow-up and support, potentially forever.
What they (and we) don’t need is an $8 million (and counting) bike “path,” or an outdoor ice rink, especially when the Penticton Lakeside Resort has one every year for everyone. (Vancouver closed theirs, global warming, etc.).
Which of these tax wasters could help the poor, beaten, senior ice cream lady? Maybe a bylaw officer or two, some auxiliary cops, or the five regular ones we obviously need?
Penticton’s whole situation is so taxing.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Council silent on Kelowna’s crime rate
Dear Editor:
After Lethbridge, Kelowna is ranked second in Canada for reported criminal acts.
I was just reading that B.C.’s anti-gang unit arrested a man who was driving in an unsafe manner. In his car, the RCMP found a smorgasbord of drugs, including fentanyl, an assortment of illegal weapons, including a modified .22 caliber handgun, ammunition and a large amount of cash.
This man was subsequently released pending further investigation. Would the Attorney General explain what is going on. Are the Crown prosecutors so busy counting sheep that they can’t charge this predator immediately. Are Kelowna’s jail facilities so inadequate, they can’t hold such a criminal until trial or bail is granted?
Why is Kelowna city council not outraged over this bungling? Not a peep now or in the past when similar acts have occurred.
The mayor, bless his heart, said he was distressed about a recent shooting. What is he doing about it?
Barry D. Cochrane
Kelowna
Step right up, get your CERB cash
Dear Editor:
People in their 75th year are getting a $500 bribe from Justin Trudeau just for being old and, hopefully, potential Liberal voters.
Last summer, it was $300 for seniors. They’ve upped the bribe as the election gets closer. We old folk are so forgetful and always need reminding (cough).
Anyone who hasn’t gotten a government payment of some sort over the past year-and-a-half, please raise your hand. Only a sucker would go fruit picking or fighting fires when you can get almost as much by drawing CERB and kicking back at the beach.
Get your popcorn, CERB, cotton candy, childcare, stimy cheques and other benefits over here! Maybe there’s going to be cheap housing and free pharmacare too. COVID is diminished, so this stuff should be ending, right? But, they’re stretching it out to November to cover the run up to the election. Get it while it lasts, because it’s going to be rough when we eventually have to pay for it. It’s a race to the bottom with no winners.
What do we say when our grandchildren ask why Mr. Trudeau, or Jagmeet Singh for that matter, is buying an election with debt, and why they’ll have to work to pay for it until age 50? Is there’s a good answer for that? Greed (payouts) and fear (COVID and climate) are always powerful motivators, and the Liberals and the NDP are both using them very energetically.
The Parliamentary Budget Office says there’s no possibility of returning to balanced budgets until 2070, and warns of an increasing bow wave of debt and debt servicing costs.
We also have a national debt of $1.2 trillion. Lump in the provincial debt and its $2 trillion; all falling on the same taxpayer. That should be alarming.
The Liberal bribe could have been written on tissue paper because seniors have been around long enough to see right through it. OAS supplements are available by application. Those who need more should apply based on circumstances. Those who don’t need it shouldn’t receive money automatically.
The sense of entitlement is strong, and the free stuff army is on the march; like lemmings to the sea. People really don’t believe this foolishness can continue; do they? Seniors can rise up and fight back; at least with their TV remotes.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Banning barbecues ‘hysterical’ overreach
Dear Editor:
Re: Barbecues banned at parks, beaches (Daily Courier, July 24).
Is it so that we are not allowed to cook burgers and hotdogs on the beach in Kelowna currently? I’ve not seen any signage to that effect so I can’t really be sure, but if it’s so, why?
Are people burning down municipal parks with the propane hibachi? Is that what’s happening? Are they concerned that maybe a rogue burger greaser will alight the straw they have allowed our public lawns to become since turning off irrigation, at the very time we need it most?
Just another hysterical overreaction by government bureaucracy, very much becoming the norm in our society.
Jeff Frank
Kelowna
Poor review for Penticton bike lane
Dear Editor:
I rode the new Martin Street bike lane in Penticton on Thursday for the first and what will be my last time.
First, I was the only bike on the whole Martin Street section, either way, at 3:30 p.m. in afternoon. I was riding north in the curb lane.
Second, I was nearly hit by a motorist at the intersection of Padmore Avenue and Martin Street who was turning left (south) on to the one-way Martin Street.
I had to brake hard and take evasive action to avoid being hit. This a design problem with this bike lane as motorist turning left on to Martin Street from the east side are only looking right as Martin is one-way for vehicles.
Accidents are going to happen.
This bike lane is a misuse of taxpayers millions while the local detachment of the RCMP needs more staff for this crime-ridden city.
Shame on you city council.
Rick Wickett
Penticton