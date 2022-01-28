Most Canadians disagree with convoy
Dear Editor:
It is with significant puzzlement that I observe the supporters and drivers of the “Freedom Convoy” currently operating across Canada. One would have to be completely uninformed to deduce that vaccination mandates are in any way contributing to the supply chain crisis currently being experienced globally.
The assertations that vaccine mandates could lead to empty shelves and a food crisis are ludicrous, to say the least. Nobody is going to go hungry because of vaccination mandates. Yes, there may be a shortage of some edibles due to the supply chain impediments, but we will survive, and comfortably.
The supply chain problems have been greatly increased by the Omicron virus which is fast spreading and is keeping more people from the workplace. People have more money to spend after the lockdowns and thus increased demand is exacerbating the supply problems.
The truckers’ vaccination mandates were announced in November 2021 by both Canada and the U.S. Truckers have had plenty of time to prepare and 90% of international truckers have been vaccinated and agree with the policy. Their protest “convoy” is just contributing to transportation problems.
The Canadian Truckers Association does not support this convoy — and neither should we. These truckers are simply anti-vaxxers who happen to be truckers. They are not only putting their fellow truckers at risk, but all North American citizens. They are encouraged by the Conservative leadership across Canada, and the Trumpsters in the U.S. simply for political reasons.
Continuing to work unvaccinated is, without a doubt, going to contribute to the spread of the virus and thus increase the workforce and supply chain problems.
Unfortunately, what we see and hear in the media is the convoy and its supporters, and not the vast majority who care for their family and neighbours and support vaccine mandates. It is time for the silent majority to speak out.
This is not about politics — it is about the health of our communities.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Solar project will be an election issue
Dear Editor:
I'm going to go out on a limb here by saying good luck and maybe goodbye to any Summerland councillor who votes to have local taxpayers contribute $980,000 to the Summerland solar boondoggle.
Enough already!
See you at the polls in October.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Infantile conduct by anti-vax protesters
Dear Editor:
Went for a drive last Sunday and had to navigate a crowd of COVIDiots on all four corners of Main Street and Warren Avenue.
I could not believe that mature adults would conduct themselves in such an infantile manner.
Jumping up and down, hooping and hollering, dancing, waving flags, banners and silly placards and attempting to hand out their hyped disinformation brochures.
Their ranks seem to be expanding and I would suggest those with plenty of time on their hands and insufficient brain matter consider the Flat Earth Society.
I would think they are always looking to expand their membership.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Political correctness, is it good for us?
Dear Editor:
Rants and raves. Is it the pandemic that gets us hot under the collar, when we digest certain information.
Take for example the Kelowna Girls/ Ladies Ringette tournament, cancelled because of COVID, a big money maker for them. I watch English football (soccer) on TV and there are thousands in the stands. Where’s the logic?
When I came to Canada in 1975, there was a radio program in Winnipeg, the title escapes me, perhaps “Boos and Bouquets” People phoned in with their comments to Rafe Mair, it was very entertaining.
When I moved to Penticton in 1981, Jack Webster had a similar show on BCTV, he was never shy to call a spade a spade. Have things changed because we now have to be kind and politically correct? Maybe that’s why I love reading the letters to the editor in the Penticton Herald.
Which brings me to the fool in the White House, who states, “The border has to be secured.” He’s talking about the Russia/Ukraine border, where he intends to send American troops, never mind the Southern U.S./Mexico border, where every Tom, Dick and Harry are coming in, illegals, human and drug traffickers. Cartels shooting at border guards. Trouble is the Americans have another three more years of Joe Biden.
Which brings me to local government, our city council. A recent letter to the editor referenced time spent on council. The author suggested a return of three-year terms. I would suggest two years, and each councillor has a different two—year period, for continuity, and less time for screw ups.
In fact this fall, other than Councillors Frank Regher and James Miller, we need to get rid of the rest. The City is over- building, too many high rises, bike lanes, buildings that do not fit on the lot such as 602 Lakeshore.
And another point, all councillors must live in Penticton. Take a previous mayor and councillor who lived in Trout Creek. What has he ever done for Penticton? Not too much, maybe some photo ops. Remember the famous hockey dorm?
Watch the mayoral race this fall.
Now my thoughts go back to school days.
Morning assembly, hymns, national anthem, Catholic students went to the Catholic church. Then there’s Christmas, “Happy Holidays”, stores open on Boxing Day, spending all you can. Is all this political correctness good for us?
Just asking. That’s enough of my ranting tonight and to quote American comedian Rodney Dangerfield, “No respect,” as he straightens his tie.
Keith W. Sollitt
Penticton