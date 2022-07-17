RUMOUR DU JOUR:
The next premier of British Columbia will be… Jagmeet Singh.
Don’t shake your head, it’s plausible.
Singh is leader of the federal NDP, presently the No. 4 party in Ottawa. The chance of ever becoming prime minister is slim at best. The BC NDP, meanwhile, are in power.
Singh’s young family lives in the Lower Mainland. Commuting back and forth to Ottawa can be exhausting as any MP from Western Canada will tell you. Singh has recently been photographed several times with outgoing Premier John Horgan. Singh’s approval rating is high.
There’s an old saying in politics. The worst day in power is better than the best day in opposition.
Political parties — all of them — pick the right leader about once every five nomination cycles. I think Singh would be winnable, certainly more so than anyone presently in Horgan’s cabinet.
————
ADAM FITZPATRICK, FILM CRITIC: For this week’s movie plug, I invited Fitzpatrick, a former Ultimate Elvis finalist in Memphis, who spent his formative years in the South Okanagan, to offer his take on the new “Elvis” film.
“Elvis was heartwarming, heartbreaking, exciting and really all-round just incredible. I have a new favourite movie since this came out. It was so well done and the cast was absolutely amazing,” he wrote.
I agree with Adam, go see it. It’s that good.
————
TIMES HAVE CHANGED: I never thought I’d live to see the day when Elvis Presley was cooler than Justin Timberlake with young people.
Teenagers have discovered Elvis — thank you Austin Butler.
Meanwhile, middle age and a bulging waistline caught up with the Sexyback singer, just like the rest of us. A video of the once-cool Timberlake dancing on stage, dressed in khakis has gone viral. To describe it as “cringe worthy” is charitable.
One commentator said the king of wardrobe malfunctions reminded him of “a high school vice-principal encouraging everyone to get up and dance at a high school dance.”
————
MILESTONES: Here’s one you don’t read about very often. Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary this past week.
————
SO LONG FAREWELL: Best wishes to my colleague and friend Dave Trifunov who leaves The Daily Courier today. He has accepted a writing position with UBC Okanagan. Also, good luck to his successor David Wylie who has since taken over the managing editor’s position in Kelowna. Trifunov has been with The Courier on and off for the past 16 years and was a pleasure to work with. Our loss is UBCO’s gain.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald