EDITOR'S NOTE: In recognition of St. Patrick's Day, we are running this excerpt from a novel by Penticton writer Russ McDevitt. McDevitt was born in Ireland and is proud of his Irish heritage.
CHAPTER ONE
Danny Quigley’s life had changed…suddenly.
Initially, he wasn’t quite sure how he felt about it. The flight and destination that he was presently on could be described partly as an interim step to re-focus his life and move on.
To what though?
The changes were totally unexpected, and in some ways, even disturbing.
His close friend and mentor, Rebecca Fullerton Smythe, Director General of MI5, the UK’s domestic Intelligence agency, had been caught in a political grinder, and had been relieved from her post. She had happily turned her back on the mess and turned back to her one love, breeding horses.
Danny had resigned immediately as an MI5 agent, and through Rebecca’s dwindling influence, had managed to extract a generous settlement that took care of his finances for the next twelve months. Their friendship would survive but at a different level and category, and both looked forward to it.
His American friend Naomi Richards, whom Danny had helped locate her missing husband in Coronado, California, had visited him the year prior. Primarily to meet his daughter Allison but also to re-visit some English areas that she had failed to see when she was posted there in as a US Military Policewoman.
She had barely arrived when she was called back to the US to start training for 6 months as a civilian policewoman at the Academy. This was a total surprise, as one normally waited years to even get an initial interview.
They both speculated that it was probably the intervention of Superintendent Cole Ranger and Inspector Mike Collins of the Coronado city police, in California, who had met Naomi when Danny was chasing down her missing husband. At that time, she had shared her ambition to get back into police work, and now couldn’t afford to ignore this gift horse staring her in the face. He recalled that when they said good-bye, it was one of those partings where strangely, both felt it was an end to what could have been, a more meaningful relationship.
His daughter Allison, now fourteen, had surprised him by opting to go to a girl’s boarding school, situated down near the South coast. She explained that her best friend was going there, and this was the main reason for her decision. Danny felt that witnessing the shooting to death of her mother, in her presence, was still too fresh in her mind, and she wanted to get away from the tainted London memories.
He was maintaining his flat and planned to be back for the next school break and continue to provide a home for her. He accepted that he might return much sooner, depending on his rather vague plans at the moment.
When he had first left the military (SAS, UK Special Forces), he had dabbled in becoming a financial planner, but that ambition had dropped quickly when MI5 had made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. At the moment, his mind couldn’t cope with the thought of returning to a desk job. He had come to accept that he only felt truly alive, when he was involved in what he had been trained to do for the past number of years…
The excitement, the thrill, and adrenalin-buzz of combat., in some form or another.
There was a certain irony in the fact that the military spent Millions of Dollars training people to take out a perceived enemy- to kill them in other words- and on discharge remind them not to try this out in civilian life, or they would be locked up, and the key thrown away.
A difficult situation for highly trained ex-soldiers, to turn and walk away from any potential trouble, where they could quite easily hurt someone and end up paying the price… a lengthy jail term. He knew personally of two ex SAS types, who had been drawn into a fight, not of their own making, and ended up doing ten years in jail each. One was a situation where the soldier stepped in to help out a senior who was being assaulted by two men. One of the men that he shoved away, fell and struck his head on the ground, killing him. The other had been attacked in a parking lot by three men and in the flurry of defending himself, struck one of them in the throat, killing him also.
Danny had accepted that he would only use deadly forces where he was fighting to prevent his death or serious injury, to himself, his family or a weaker individual, such as a senior or child under threat of assault.
Walking away or talking yourself out of a fracas, for a highly trained veteran, was the best option, if at all possible.
He hoped he could maintain that attitude in the country he was flying into, where violence was a byword, and weapons either legally carried or readily available:
The United States of America.
CHAPTER TWO
Danny had changed planes in New York and was now coming into Detroit in Michigan. He knew his friend Rory Hanlon, was planning to collect him and was delighted to see his grinning face after he had gone through customs and emigration and collected his one suitcase.
“As I live and breathe, it’s Danny Quigley in the flesh!” said Hanlon, as he embraced him.
Danny returned the hug; looking down at the shorter, slim, ex Delta member, shaking his head.
“Man, you look shit hot Rory! So, fit you could be heading out on an op right now in the Stan mountains.”
“You should know my man… after all, you set me up in my new business Delta Defense, and I spend most of my time in the Dojo, doing just that…. showing people how to defend themselves… AND I’m dying to hear this new idea you’re here to tell me about.”
“Time enough for that Rory, let’s go and have some grub… I couldn’t eat that airline food it was lousy. Oh, and as you’re of Irish extraction, I remember you told me your parents were originally from Donegal, lets drown the shamrock while we’re at it… old Irish custom you know.”
Hanlon’s face fell. “Shoot, I forgot that you had an Irish background, came over from Waterford at age eight, as I now recall, to Wales…I forgot completely about the old custom because there is someone at home right now who is dying to get reacquainted with you and has an excellent lunch waiting… oh, and a few packs of beer to boot. So, I’m under instructions buddy, so let’s go!” he said, grabbing Danny’s bag and marching determinedly off through the milling crowd.
Danny fought his way through the crowd after him and grabbed his shoulder. “Re- acquainted with me! Who the hell are we talking about?”
Hanlon chuckled, still moving ahead until they reached his auto in an adjoining building, where he threw the suitcase in the trunk.
Nothing more was said until they had cleared the airport at which time Danny turned to him. “Come on who are we talking about Rory here? I’m racking my brains right now mate.”
Rory roared laughing. “You’ll find out soon enough… and bye the way try dropping the ‘mate’ thing over here or you’ll get yourself in a heap of shit with the wrong people.”
Danny groaned, settling back, as he recalled how a couple of years previously, himself Rory and an Ex-CIA lady called Dianna, had attacked and taken out an organization in Buffalo, New York State, who were responsible for murdering some of Danny’s SAS regiment troopers. At that time, ex Delta member Rory Hanlon, had shown what a one-man battle tank he was in combat, against huge odds. (The Quigley Mission).
When he followed Rory through his front door an hour later, and looked past him, he did get a shock.
“Jennifer, for God’s sake, I don’t believe it!”
He swung around to Rory. “What’s going on here?” He had just gazed in astonishment at a dark haired, young woman with long silky hair who had opened the door and then shocked him further.
” Why don’t you ask me that Danny?” she asked, her face a huge smile and enjoying the moment
“But could only speak two words when I last saw you, ‘Yes’ and ‘No’,” he gasped.
Jennifer had experienced some traumatic events as a child, which resulted in her not speaking at all after that. Danny had been instrumental in her uttering those first two words by bringing her into a self-defense course with her nephew Kieran, which led to an event that somehow eroded the blockage.
Now she moved forward and hugged him for a long time.
Finally, she released him and moved back a pace.
“Those two words Danny led eventually to a whole torrent of words, just ask Rory.”
He glanced at him. “You two are?” he queried.
“Married as of a year ago.” He answered proudly. “Oh, and she’s right about the torrents of words Danny. I can hardly stop her talking now!” he exclaimed.
Danny was still shaking his head in amazement. “Hey, how come I never got an invite to the wedding?”
“Remember your old friend Dianna, Jennifer’s sister? Well she sent a query to MI5 in London, and she got a note saying you were unavailable… some sort of covert mission or something. The only reason they even mentioned this was that you had previously told the MI5 director of Dianna and her previous CIA connection.”
Danny looked thoughtful. “Huh!... a year ago? … OK, I think I got it… I was into something around that time. Well, sorry I missed it Rory… anyway best wishes a trifle late to both of you. What’s happening in Dianna’s life right now? I recall she had some cop sniffing after her when I was here last.”
“Oh, he’s long gone since then… got fed up waiting.”
He grinned slyly.” He didn’t like the competition.”
It was Danny’s turn to smile slightly.” How about that, now how about that meal you mentioned and of course THE BEER!”
And so, the shamrock was drowned, well and truly.
Which resulted in memories being revisited of the Delta/SAS operation back in the mountains of Afghanistan, or ‘Stan’ as they called it.
They touched briefly on the Buffalo operation, which still had some raw areas, so they moved onto the present.
Rory’s Delta Defense had come on in leaps and bounds and surprisingly, Jennifer, who had shown extraordinary progress in the brief two day self-defense training run by Danny, had taken to developing and raising her skill level to the extent that she was now an instructor in the Delta Defense programs. The women loved her.
With too many beers, and a massive meal under his belt, coupled with Jet lag, Danny decided to leave any further discussion on the business proposition until the following day.
When he hit the sack, he was out of it in minutes.
E.J. "Russ" McDevitt is a Penticton author. He was born in Ireland. For more on the author visit: www.russmcdevitt.com