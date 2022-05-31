Most developers can’t accept this new reality
Dear Editor:
There were two excellent letters to the editor in the May 28 edition of The Herald and I would encourage everyone to read them. Both are regarding smart responsible development. They discuss two concepts that seem to get tossed aside whenever another housing crunch cycles through and panic sets in.
“Kelowna can choose to grow up smart” by Dave Crawford explains very well that cities have a choice, grow out or grow up. And, “Don’t let developers use smoke and mirrors" by Rita Laven, who also points out the pitfalls of unchecked urban sprawl and the erosion of the beautiful hillsides along the Naramata Bench.
Yes, there is lots of pressure to fill our demand for housing but times are changing and we are evolving from being somewhat concerned about climate change to the realization that we are now in a climate emergency. Over the last 10 to 20 years the concept of endless urban sprawl has proven to be obsolete and unsustainable.
But most developers just can’t seem to accept this new reality. They lack imagination and are addicted to the “low hanging fruit” of the outdated subdivision.
Subdivisions are forcing everyone to drive long distances for everyday tasks no matter how small from buying a litter of milk to taking the kids to soccer practice. These subdivisions have also proven themselves to be extremely costly for cities to maintain and efficiently deliver services. Garbage pickup, policing, fire protection, ambulance, snow removal, transit all become too costly for taxpayers to fund.
But most importantly as our cities continue to spread out in all directions we are sacrificing our rural landscapes, our fertile farmlands and the surrounding forests that breath new life into our carbon filled skies while our dependance on the automobile grows with every new triple car garage built into our hillsides.
It is time for us all to grow up, not out. Time for us to ride our bikes to work. It’s time for our children to walk to school. It’s time for us to open our eyes and see clearly through all the smoke and mirrors.
John Bilodeau
Penticton
Words of wisdom from old person with a brain
Dear Editor:
“Better to eliminate the gun than the gun eliminate you.”
Words of wisdom by one of the old people with functioning brain.
Be safe.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Seeing the outcome of a divided Nation
Dear Editor:
We appreciate the acknowledgment from the Oliver Town Council regarding Indigenous territory. We all need to know how Indian bands came to be, including the Osoyoos Indian Band.
Indian Reserve Bands throughout Canada derived from the Indian Act which is the most oppressive Act passed against Our People during Colonial Rule and remains in effect today.
The Indian Act allows elections to be held on Indian Reserves to choose one chief and councillors in accordance with the Act, giving chief and council authority within their band lands similar to that of a Mayor and city council that have authority within their city limits.
We believe the intent of governments creating Indian Bands within a Nation was to divide and weaken a Nation. We see the outcome of a divided Nation with our people to the north of us, where chiefs elected in accordance with the Indian Act are in disagreement with their Hereditary Chiefs and Knowledge Keepers regarding a pipeline going through their territories.
A separation between the elected chief and council and the elders/knowledge keepers of our Nation will complicate the reconciliation process regarding our Okanagan Nation Territory and weaken our position legally and politically.
As we move forward with reconciliation, we must remain united. We also must never forget the strength of our Okanagan language that connects us to the oral histories of our territory.
The Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the strength of language and oral histories in their ruling of the Delgamuuk v. B.C. case (Dec. 11, 1997). We are one Okanagan Nation, not separate Indian Act Bands. As a Nation we collectively hold Title to Okanagan Nation Territory.
Joe McGinnis
Okanagan Elder
Oliver
Naramata Road would be a disaster in waiting
Dear Editor:
Our Society for Preservation of the Naramata Bench has previously expressed major concern about traffic along Naramata Road. Canadian Horizons has now reduced their proposed development at 1050 Spiller Road to 112 lots from more than 300 and have agreed they will no longer need to build a special purpose road directly down to Naramata Road.
Instead, the development will access Naramata Road via Spiller Road and then down Reservoir Road to link up with Naramata Road via a modified intersection. CH and their advisors, Aplin & Associates claim the impact on traffic in the area will be “minor.” This claim, based on a report by CTS Transportation Engineers, ignores the impact of any future developments along the hillsides which could add hundreds more houses.
Even 112 houses can be expected to generate more than 200 additional vehicles requiring access to Naramata Road via this intersection. Reservoir Road is currently utilized almost exclusively by landfill traffic comprised mostly of cars, trucks, dumpsters and heavy equipment from businesses located above the landfill.
It is also understood that RDOS is expecting to use the road for their planned composting facility on Spiller Road. As dangerous as it is now, without the additional traffic that CH’s development will generate and the proposed RDOS facility, the modest upgrades to the road proposed in CH’s application will do little to make Reservoir Road safer and avoid turning the road and the intersection with Naramata Road into a disaster of epic proportions.
The most likely outcome of all this will be pressure on the City to reconsider building a second access road (no doubt at the taxpayers’ expense) from the development snaking down the hillside and emerging on to Naramata Road via CH’s property at 880 Naramata Road, where CH has already left an ugly mess scarring the neighbourhood for more than two years despite repeated demands to clean it up.
This is interesting, because National Fire Prevention Association regulations currently require a second egress from any development of more than 100 houses. Apparently, this will be provided via a goat track down to Naramata Road which will only be used in cases of emergency because CTS themselves say the terrain “is too steep” to allow ingress.
It is frightening to contemplate school busses, cars and other traffic negotiating such a track if a disaster were to occur — especially in the middle of winter.
Ian Hornby-Smith
Penticton
OK Falls is trying to act all grown up
Dear Editor:
Okanagan Falls aspires to be all grown up, be a town and run its own show.
Simultaneously they announced that they could not even run their own water board. And yet they expect their neighbouring
communities to want to be led by them?
The Skaha Estates water board has always been very competently run, and has had the foresight to put away $1 million against the inevitable day when major expenditures will need to be made.
Not bad for a community of 400 people.
Kaleden Water District also has foresight. But not OK Falls which wants to act all grown up, as long as they can continue taxing neighbouring communities for programs which benefit only Okanagan Falls.
Now, amazingly, Okanagan Falls is even eyeing the tax base of distant Upper Carmi. Isn’t it time for the RDOS to show some leadership?
Alan Whitman
Skaha Estates