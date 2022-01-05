Never visits Pathways, then IH defunds it
Dear Editor:
In its year-end “By the Numbers” the Penticton Herald published that Carl Meadows of Interior Health (by his own words at a July 4 city council meeting), had visited Pathways Addiction and Resource Centre a grand total of zero times before it was defunded (Herald, Dec. 30).
This makes sense and fits with the level of ineptitude the government has shown towards addiction in this country. You can’t be bothered to respond to your wrong-headed decision to close Pathways during the OD crisis (and replace it with nothing comparable) because nothing can justify this decision. Admit your failure and correct it.
James Carter
Penticton
2022 is a fresh start during confusing times
Dear Editor:
Thank you for the Herald during the frantic year 2021. My guess is Father Time has no idea what the yet-truly-unknown fear factor creating COVID and variants have done to nearly cripple our world.
Father Time’s job is to keep the clocks ticking correctly in all the different time zones.
Yet, only time will tell the future as the past is now history and there’s no turning back time. It’s gone, bye bye.
Time has once again provided the year 2022 with a brand new year giving mankind yet another chance to at least soften the stains and shame in and when 2022 enters recorded history.
New Year’s 2022 can enter history by proving mankind had listened and the entire world is starting to heal together.
History will record that 2022 was indeed a turning point for mankind.
Let’s all pull together. Parking all violence would be a good start.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Studying the changes in finch population
Dear Editor:
On Dec. 31, David Buckna noted that I have not read the technical books on evolutionary biology he recommended earlier (Herald, Dec. 4).
I do not have the foundations in biology to understand university texts. I may be mistaken, but from what little I could understand, these texts are based on evolutionary theory. He stated that they are used in university courses. Those courses, in mainline universities, will be firmly rooted in the Theory of Evolution.
Buckna makes reference to macroevolution, but I am not certain he understands the concept and will address this issue in a separate letter.
He cites a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Beak of the Finch: A Story of Evolution in Our Time.”
Barbara and Peter Grant, award-winning evolutionary biologists at Princeton University, spent 20 years studying changes in the finch population of a small island in the Galapagos.
In 1977, severe drought caused a food supply change. The population evolved: smaller birds died and larger birds quickly dominated. Between 1983 and 1985, rainfall and drought caused another significant change in the food supply, and the population evolved: larger birds died and smaller ground finches quickly dominated.
Buckna dismisses their findings as “minor variations.” Scientists, however, refer to these adaptations as “microevolution.”
In this study, the Grants showed that natural selection can be observed and repeated in a natural environment, it can move in different directions, it is influenced by the environment, and it causes evolutionary change.
Further attempting to discredit evolution despite its overwhelming acceptance in the scientific community, Buckna cited bloodletting and tonsillectomies, practices that had been generally accepted for some time.
After scientific evidence emerged that these were ineffectual or harmful and research showed more effective alternatives, things changed. The coelacanth was thought extinct. Evidence proved that opinion wrong.
This is science: evidence changes the game. Current scientific theories, including evolution, face constant scrutiny and challenge. The Theory of Evolution has been impugned many times in many different ways, and still stands, supported by an ever-growing body of evidence.
In 1973, evolutionary biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky stated, “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution.”
Mr. Buckna, what is your proposed replacement for the Theory of Evolution?
Marie Sorge
Penticton
Why so much negativity over bike lanes?
Dear Editor:
Recently, I have read some very negative comments about the new bike lanes in Penticton which I find discouraging.
They are also infuriating as they indicate a serious lack of understanding of the need for us to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels for transportation; i.e. get out of our cars and trucks.
Some of these comments seem also to show serious disregard for people who use other forms of transportation such as wheelchairs, scooters and “shanks pony” and need a safe accessible means of so doing.
Yes, we call them “bike lanes,” but in fact, they are useful for a variety of non-automobile forms of getting around.
If this past year in B.C. hasn’t made crystal clear what awaits all this planet’s inhabitants if our one species doesn’t very quickly end our addiction to fossil fuels and general overuse of the earth’s natural largesse, then there’s no hope, I have heard the term “luxury” applied to the bike lanes.
The true “luxury” with regard to transportation is the personal automobile/truck, and that includes electric ones, and the endless services that such “luxury” requires.
I am looking forward to weather when I can ride my bike into Penticton from the West Bench and ride the new lanes to local shops and services in safety.
City Council is to be applauded for their vision and refusal to cave in to those who seem blind to reality.
Eva Durance
Penticton
Who speaks for Indigenous nations?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Premier taking step in the right direction,” by Joe McGinnis (Herald, Dec. 30).
The relationship between Indigenous peoples and the federal government is actually with the Crown — or as a nation-to-nation relationship.
What this relationship means in practice is going to be a challenge for this and future Canadian governments.
Canada’s Supreme Court has already shaped the jurisprudence regarding the honour of the Crown and a duty by the Crown to consult Indigenous rights holders and to accommodate them.
But reconciliation is not just about revenue-sharing, to which Indigenous peoples are entitled. It is more. There are Indigenous leaders calling for greater input into the process of developing legislation before it is adopted, and Canada must be prepared that with their participation will come attempts to expand their ability to block initiatives.
Ultimately the courts are likely to be invited to rule on whether “the duty to consult” applies to legislatures and not just to the executive branch?
Where Indigenous people fit in will not be straightforward. There are 615 bands across the country. The biggest question is what body will speak for Indigenous peoples? The internal struggle between heredity chiefs and elected band councils must find a way to include and accept differing Indigenous governance and legal structures as part of the agreements. The issue can be tricky.
Some indigenous voices are the actual rights-holders. Others are essentially advocacy organizations representing the interest of various national provincial or regional Indigenous communities.
Other advocacy groups claim to speak for the large share of Indigenous peoples who do not live on reserves or within self-governing nations, but in towns and cities.
Should the federal government treat these Indigenous organizations as governments? Should the organizations be invited to meetings with provincial and territorial governments? If so then which ones? For every meeting or just issue specific agenda?
Provincial governments are not unanimous about the rules of engagement. Specific protocols for engagement need to be set out to begin the process of dialogue. At the end of the day, sharing revenue is pretty simple, but the ultimate question, yet to be answered is which one and how much political leverage will indigenous organizations have on cabinet and legislature?
This is a big question for every Canadian and will dominate government discussions for decades.
Jon-Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Residents, please shovel your driveways
Dear Editor:
On Monday, Jan. 3, I got stuck in many places around the city, in my wheelchair, trying to cross streets, intersections and navigating on city sidewalks.
The majority of Penticton citizens are considerate, however, there are some citizens who are not at all considerate. And that, in my opinion, just plain violates freedom of movement for those with disabilities such as myself who is mobility challenged.
Especially trying to access bus stops in the City of Penticton.
Please do me a favour and shovel the sidewalk in front your residence or business. Persons with disabilities depend on clear pathways to get to their destinations safely.
Thank you for giving this your utmost consideration.
James HC Brown
Penticton
City councillors have some explaining to do
Dear Editor:
When you open your B C Assessment letter, don’t have a heart attack. These increases in assessed values are excessive but will not translate into a similar increases in your 2022 property tax billing.
Council needs to set up a special meeting and explain to the residents, exactly what an average 29% increase in property assessments means in dollars out of your pockets.
Many factors come into play, business assessments increases and the business tax multiplier are examples of items that council needs to consider in setting the various property tax rates.
Call your favourite council member and get their reaction to the tremendous increase in the 2022 property assessments.
Each council member needs to write articles in the press, in order to educate the residents of the eventual 2022 property tax increases. Find out where your favourite council member stands on the allocation of property tax billings between residential and business property tax rates.
Have a great day, your homes have increased in value. You need to check out lake front property assessment increases.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Clarification from local teachers’ union
Dear Editor:
Cleary, misinformation has played a role in the COVID era.
I feel compelled to clear up what appears to be more incorrect information in Joy Lang’s letter to the editor (“Shocked by union’s response,” Herald, Jan. 4).
Lang states that teachers have chosen not to get vaccinated. While I don’t have specific local data, in speaking with my colleagues here in Okanagan-Skaha, I can say that a vast majority of teachers are vaccinated. In fact, in a survey conducted in October, teachers around the province reported that 94% had been fully vaccinated.
While the BC Teachers’ Federation has stated that they would not oppose a vaccine mandate for all teachers, they did raise concerns about how privacy would be protected. All Canadians have the right to privacy regarding their medical status.
Perhaps Ms. Lang was referring to the Dec. 18, 2021 article on the front page of The Herald. This article covered a situation in Kelowna regarding the School District insisting that all staff, including teachers, disclose their vaccine status.
As pointed out in the same article, the entire situation could be resolved by the provincial government and the health authorities. It appears they are reluctant to do so.
Finally, I want to say that although this pandemic has been hard on all of us, it has been especially difficult on all frontline workers, including teachers.
They’ve had to continue to bring the joy of learning into a classroom while dealing with an incredible number of health and safety measures and hoping they don’t bring COVID home to their families nor into their classroom.
Kevin Epp
Local President 67
Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union