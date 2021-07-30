Clarification on Farmers’ Market
Dear Editor:
There seems to be some confusion regarding the announcement by the Downtown Penticton Association that the Downtown Community Market will not be operating again this year.
Traditionally, their market is situated in the 200-400 blocks of Main Street and Front Street on Saturday mornings.
Our market is the “Penticton Farmers’ Market” which opened on April 17 for the season and will remain open until Oct. 30. As a member of the B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets we strictly adhere to the “make it, bake it, grow it” rules and all of our vendors must meet this standard.
Since the recent Public Health Orders of July 1, the Penticton Farmers’ Market has been open completely with no restrictions, although we still do health checks and have sanitizers, masks available for shoppers who want them.
Our attendance at the market each Saturday has been growing steadily to at least 8,000 customers shopping through 70-plus vendor stalls. The vendors are experiencing record sales at every market and customers are happily purchasing fresh produce, meat, eggs, prepared food and crafts.
We also have a pop-up Interior Health vaccination tent set up on Link Road from July 24 through to Aug. 28.
Check out all our amazing vendors on our website: pentictonfarmersmarket.org
Linda Van Alphen, Manager
Penticton Farmers’ Market
Cyclists need more rules and regulations
Dear Editor:
The BC Human Rights Tribunal ruled that because bicyclists refuse to stop for blind pedestrians trying to get on buses at floating bus stops that Victoria must install audible crosswalk signals at all floating bus stops.
This ruling will likely cost Penticton taxpayers millions due to the lack of regulations and enforcement governing cyclists.
The court action taken by the Canadian Federation for the Blind because bicyclists won’t cede right of way to pedestrians clearly indicates that need.
Results of a cyclist/pedestrian collision can be catastrophic. Stats show that old people sustaining broken hips rarely survive more than a year. There must be adequate compensation and insurance coverage. Cyclists should carry bike driver licenses and bike insurance with points and fines attached.
With the advent of motor vehicles license plates; annual fees were used not only as a method of identification, but also to regulate use on roadways ensuring accountability and safety of pedestrians of all ages and condition. Insurance became the norm as a way had to be found to protect the innocent from actions causing others bodily harm.
The supporters of the bike paths claim a massive influx of cyclists from tourism and residents: With the advent of electric bikes maybe. There is an old saying, if you build it they will come.
However, as bikes become road vehicles with roads built to serve their interests: and Penticton taxpayers spending $32-million to serve bicyclists; regulations must come into place that protect all that use the roads: pedestrians; motor drivers and cyclists.
License plates on the rear of bicycles: Fees and taxes to ensure recompense to taxpayers; Cyclist vehicle insurance and written tests and driver’s licenses and a course in road safety are needed before cyclists are allowed on the road similar to motorists.
There must be a means of identifying bike riders the same as motor vehicle drivers and there must be adequate compensation for the injured party. Insurance to ensure whether it is pedestrian; cyclist of motorist; an error causing bodily harm is covered. While motor vehicle driver ignorance in many cases is to blame; cyclist’s irresponsible actions cannot remain unregulated.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Apocalypse Now redux in the States
Dear Editor:
America's internal decay and disintegration honed by the truly Unholy Trinity of Trump, McConnell, McCarthy, their Quisling Congress and their Legion of many incredibly low IQ southern U.S. states who support Trump has all led to the demise of the United States.
America’s Apocalypse invites China’s ascension.
9/11 and a 20-year devastating war in the Middle East.
1/6 by America's own. Mocked by the Unholy Trinity, the Quisling Congress and Legion.
The Evil One, Bin Laden, and the Evil One’s apprentice, Trump and his Legion, in ecstasy, celebrating America's Apocalypse Now.
Mission accomplished.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Nowhere to run to, nowhere to hide
Dear Editor:
Penticton is experiencing a devastating climate emergency. Fires nearby are producing toxic smoke and ash, record heat is causing illness and structural damage to homes, roads, and more, agricultural crops and vegetation are stressed and dying, people are falling ill and are in danger of evacuation with nowhere to run to.
We have a Community Sustainability Advisory committee. What are they doing to advise the city departments and council about mitigation and adaptation to protect residents now and in the future? What is the city doing to work with the committee to develop policies to protect our children and our future? Have any solutions been presented? Have any solutions been implemented?
What plans does the city have to protect us? Is there a Community Climate Action Plan? Why don’t we have it available? Where are the policies to deal with emission reduction, anti-idling, water retention, fire retardation, flood prevention, development regulations for new builds and retrofits of existing commercial and residential buildings, transportation, composting, and preservation of wetlands and other sensitive nature areas that we need to survive?
Why were the May and July CSAC meetings cancelled as we face the worst climate year ever?
Penticton taxpayers rely on our council to keep us safe. This climate crisis is not going away. Our city has to move immediately to address the issues of climate and protect us.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Postal workers are pampered by union
Dear Editor:
On Wednesday, while the rest of Penticton went to work and play, Canada Post decided to give its employees a day off. I wonder what they did with their time. Did they go to the beach? The beaches were full. Did they go shopping? The shops were full.
In short, while the rest of us got on with our lives, notwithstanding the smoke and the heat, the precious dears at Canada Post did, well, not much or nothing at all.
This is all the more curious because the inside workers have the benefit of air conditioning. Ditto for those in delivery vehicles. And the posties I see delivering mail around my neighbourhood, Wiltse-Valleyview, are a picture of health, tanned, trim, wearing short pants and short-sleeved shirts. Were they at risk from local air conditions? I think not. Did anyone think of offering them a mask? Heaven knows, there are plenty of those around these days.
It is long past time for Canada to rid itself of Canada Post. There is a reasonable argument to be made for publicly supported mail service to remote and rural areas. But in urban and semi-urban areas, where most of us live, mail delivery should be in the hands of the private sector, particularly parcel delivery.
Though its importance is declining, happily, mail service in this country remains an essential service. Seniors, particularly, rely on regular, dependable mail delivery. They, and all of us, deserve better than the whims of Canada Post and its pampered unions.
Peter Maser
Penticton
Kampe estate great spot for a cul-de-sac
Dear Editor:
Re: “Kampe estate back on market,” (Herald, July 29).
Apparently this property is for sale again. The last owner submitted plans for eight storey apartments, but was turned down by City. He resubmitted a revised plan for six storey apartments, but was turned down again. In my opinion this property would be a great spot for a cul-de-sac. The homes built there should have similar appearance to the surrounding neighbourhood.
Robert Kingdon
Penticton
Great service by Penticton Toyota
Dear Editor:
My 2021 Toyota Corolla saved my life yesterday.
I was southbound on Highway 97 when a van with Alberta plates pulled sharply into the lane ahead of me and came to an abrupt stop in order to turn across double solid yellow lines in to Wright’s Beach campground.
The accident avoidance feature on my Corolla activated and brought me to a full stop before I slammed into the back end of the van. I had applied my brakes but there was no way of stopping without this amazing safety feature.
Thank you to Chris Wood, Larry Pidperhora and Penticton Toyota for years of amazing service.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
Bike Lane design has too many flaws
Dear Editor:
As per Richards Hunt’s letter on plenty of misinformation on the bike lanes (Herald, July 28), I feel a response should be voiced.
Hunt makes it sound like the bike lane is a year-round asset to Penticton. Do people use bikes or cars in extreme heat and sun, pouring rain, smoke, snow, cold and night time?
No, they use their cars.
While a simple bike lane may be of seasonal value, Hunt has overlooked reality of the necessity for cars year round.
And to go shopping? What can you carry on a bike beyond a backpack?
What if your dog needs to accompany you on an errand or to a social occasion?
And to go to work, arriving all sweaty?
I agree with his statement on E-bikes. There will be more bike traffic seasonally, but to choke out vehicle traffic year round for elaborate bike lanes that are excessive is clearly not in the best interests of the majority.
The Martin Street bike lane portion is again a planning disaster. Why do you need these ridiculous metal rails, posts and concrete barriers on a busy street when the Government Street bike lane for years has had none?
The railings and curbs reduce road width at least one foot and in the 100 block, the posts and rails mounted on a curved road surface lean inwards, probably one foot at tops of posts. Hence now, a two-foot loss of useable space. Cyclists may even hit the Leaning Towers of Pisas. Remove the eyesores and gain one or two feet hence safer.
Now, let’s talk about delivery vehicles and fire trucks trying to negotiate corners or driveways with these massive waste of taxpayers money — railings and curbs and vastly-narrowed intersections which are not safe or vehicle friendly. There has already been broken off or bent white posts, broken off black parking posts because of this dream idea from an artist’s rendering where on streets with no turning traffic or large volume pedestrian crossings the railing may work. But on Martin Street they do not.
What are the repair costs of white posts, black posts and railings? And to narrow Martin Street to one lane in the 200 block for the sole seasonal benefit of a few establishments makes one question who the city represents to make this block so unsafe and congested. It does not appear its citizens or safety are favoured.
To say this is a disaster is an understatement, yet city planners and politicians will never admit fault for their bad ideas and instead blame the public as renegades against city-approved bad ideas.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Treat foot-dragging fools criminally
Dear Editor:
Re: “Time to get tough with COVID vaccine evaders,” (Herald, July 29).
Thursday’s editorial from the Los Angeles Times that states they, “don’t support corporal punishment, even for those who foolishly put the lives of others at risk by going maskless and unvaccinated.”
Foot-dragging fools who assail the lives of all right thinkers should be treated criminally, period. No nonsense about infringement on personal freedoms.
Paul Crossley
Penticton