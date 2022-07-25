One of the things I find most distressing about political activities in the U.S. is the negative tone of any discussion.
The partisan rhetoric is of such an acrimonious nature that, in effect, it makes reaching any accommodation on most issues impossible.
This unfortunate trend started with the attitude of Republican Newt Gingrich when, as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 1990s, he depicted the Democrats as “the enemy.”
To his mind, they should not ever be afforded any compromise.
The U.S. Constitution, however, was constructed in a manner that forces compromise, allowing for legislation to achieve a high degree of acceptance by a broad majority of the public.
Gingrich’s strategy, based on a goal of total defeat of “the enemy,” made compromise impossible.
In the long-term, this approach makes no sense unless you believe in one party remaining in power in perpetuity. That just does not happen in a free and open electoral process.
Even Social Credit and then the Conservatives lost power in Alberta, as did the Tories in Ontario and both Democrats and Republicans in various states in the U.S..
The intense level of partisan hostility in the U.S. has resulted in a virtual stagnation in the U.S. Congress and a resulting inability to deal with pressing problems in a number of instances (think climate change).
It is with this terrible example in mind that I read a recent statement by Lindsay Cote, executive director of the BC Liberal Party, commenting on the announcement by David Eby of his entrance into the race to replace retiring Premier John Horgan as the leader of the provincial NDP.
Cote claimed that the current NDP government had, over the past half decade, “one of the worst records of any government in
B.C. history.”
That really is saying something. Did he mean worse than the Liberal governments of Campbell and Clark?
Remember, Campbell’s foolish policy of huge tax cuts resulted in the near-destruction of the B.C. civil service as reported in detail in a book by George Abbott.
And who can forget the abysmal failure of the Clark government to understand —much less address — the rapid growth of money laundering and questionable real estate practices in B.C.
Though it could have been that the financial importance of that sector for the Liberals’ election coffers clouded their thinking.
Cote now contends that everything that Mr. Eby has touched has been a failure and that re-electing a government he heads would be even worse for B.C. than the Horgan government.
I can only conclude that Mr. Cote is channelling the party’s Social Credit roots and that the BC Liberal Party is still locked into a policy framework that resulted in their being defeated twice by the NDP in the last decade.
There is another way to approach this.
Rather than attacking Mr. Eby, why not concentrate on showing the voters of B.C. what a Liberal government would do about climate change and the environment?
Or what it plans to do about the crumbling healthcare system, including long-term care facilities for the aged?
Or what creative Liberal policies can help to solve the housing shortage?
The BC Liberals need a reboot. Cleaning out the dead wood in the caucu.s. and recruiting brighter, younger candidates motivated by the desire to deal effectively with problems — rather than ignoring them — should be the BC Liberals’ major focus.
A positive forward-looking image, not a negative campaign aimed at smearing the NDP’s record, could be a winning strategy in the next election.
This seems to be an alternative Mr. Cote just never considered. How sad for all of us.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.