PACE, unheralded group in Penticton
Dear Editor:
I want to say a big thank you to the folks at the PACE program in Penticton.
I have an older microwave, and recently, one of the wheels fell off the ring that sits under the rotating glass plate inside the microwave, making it unstable. I did not want to buy a new microwave for such a small thing, and looked in second-hand shops, where I was told that donated microwaves can’t be resold, and they go into the trash.
Then I chatted with the lovely folks at PACE, a program which recycles electronics. Within a week, I had a call that they had a replacement ring for me — which is perfect, and will extend the useful life of the one I have.
Lovely folks, providing a wonderful and unsung service to our community service.
I thank them.
Elmie Saaltink
Kelowna
The cycling lane is about useability
Dear Editor:
I’m not a member of any cycling organization, but I do cycle and drive in Penticton. There have been letter writers to local media complaining about the location of the bike lane, suggesting it should be on the bypass/Indian band land.
It’s about useability folks. I have used the current cycling track (often) to access goods at the plaza. I have used the cycling track to get to the grocery store, drug store, dollar store, and liqour store. The more recent addition to the track takes you to the front door of Safeway, I’m shocked by the level of convenience. I have ridden the opposite direction, into the downtown core. I have personally used the track to access banking and insurance downtown, and head on down to Okanagan Lake.
If we had the cycling track on the bypass, or native land (it’s not our land to put a cycle track on) the useability changes.
We could use the cycling track to access a gas station, a hot dog stand (in summer months) and a car dealership.
Big Whoop, not exactly accessing the essentials or getting us out of our cars.
George Murai
Penticton
Question period part of democracy
Dear Editor:
Re: “Question period won’t be silenced,” (Herald, Jan. 19).
I agree with Elvena Slump in her letter to the editor and others that neophyte councillor Isaac Gilbert’s proposal that council rescind question period and move to the odd open house instead is considered myopic and dangerous for democratic rights. Gilbert and other unnamed councillors do not seem to appreciate timely questions opposed to their view during current council meetings
Gilbert proposes a trial balloon of public meetings, some months after the facts where informed residents can voice their opinions, long after council has confirmed their decisions in a dictatorial manner.
This is simply strangulating citizens free speech and a hoax, better left to autocratic regimes, and a crass denial of accountability to the citizen.
His stand is wrong and immoral and Gilbert should at least publicly apologize to the citizens for his stand. The same applies to his position on bike lanes, supported by the other council naysayers, to finish the bike lanes at all cost without any input from concerned citizens through a referendum.
Once again the citizens’ voice has been strangulated long enough on this and other matters in the past.
How long are the citizens going to suffer four more years of this apparent abuse of citizens’ rights?
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton