Penticton city council should be recalled
Dear Editor:
I feel the city council should be recalled. There are only three members that in my opinion are critical thinkers and want to serve the citizens of Penticton.
The bike lanes are a joke, nobody uses them. Last week I counted seven bikes and one scooter on Atkinson Street. The mayor should check this out for himself.
Folks let’s start the ball rolling for recall.
Garry Kuse
Penticton
Geriatric presidential race could be coming
Dear Editor:
2024 to be historic. Geriatric presidential election?
Biden vs. Trump.
Decency vs. Decadence.
A Biden 2024 win may see him gradually fade out, resign and allowing V.P. Harris to become the first female American president.
Trump’s female well wishers may provide him with a surprise retirement residence in balmy Guantanamo Bay.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Council, leave South Main Market alone
Dear Editor:
Do you want your legacy on city council to be that you were instrumental in causing the closure of a thriving small business and that insisting on a roundabout at the intersection of Galt and South Main Street you cost city taxpayers thousands of dollars?
Please don’t give a little-used bike lane priority over South Main Market. Even the cyclists wouldn’t want that to happen. The owners of South Main Market work hard. Their fresh baked bread and other baked goodies are second to none.
There is already a well-marked bike lane on South Main Street which is working fine.
Please leave South Main Market alone.
Dorothy M. Percy
Penticton
Unhappy with choice of headline on letter
Dear City Council:
I am grateful to the Penticton Herald for publishing my letter to the editor in Tuesday’s edition. I had written in response to the April 18 headline “Traditional land returned”. I stated that it was a “settler” headline. The land was not returned, it was purchased by the Osoyoos Indian Band. When my letter appeared in the newspaper, my headline was changed to “Huge step in the right direction.”
It was another “settler” headline. I was calling for settlers to take up Chief Clarence Louie’s challenge of taking big steps forward on our reconciliation journey.
We live on the unceded lands of the Syilx Okanagan People. When the OIB purchased land recently, they took a huge step that we should have taken. The stolen land should have been returned without payment. The headline on my piece could have been changed to “Huge steps needed.”
Has The Penticton Herald’s editorial staff considered having an indigenous sensitivity workshop? Words matter on our reconciliation journey. Our local paper needs to be leaders.
Let us hope your headline, “Traditional land returned” was prophetic. We have work to do.
Barb McFadyen
Penticton
Sometime in the future our cars will seem mad
Dear Editor:
I think that would not be a bad idea to do away with cars when you consider the many vehicles, sometimes massive, causing air and noise pollution, most of them, more often than not, carrying only one passenger.
Furthermore, most vehicles are parked 95 per cent of the time (apparently this is a global statistic).
An Australian study ascertains that car drivers spend about 17 hours a year looking for a parking spot.
Certainly, there are situations where
vehicles are necessary such as for contractors, deliveries, emergencies and getting to and from locations outside public transportation.
I envision a future when we can, inexpensively, call up an electric vehicle for those times when we do need one.
In the future, I am certain they will look back at this period as total madness.
Deborah Crawford
Saanich