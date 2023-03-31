If you had to, could you?
Dear Editor:
A few years ago, my first wife and I, after getting scared and tired of the Lower Mainland, sold our house in New Westminster and bought a waterfront cabin on a lake in the Cariboo. We were there a few years and it was the best time of our lives. We were in our early 60s and life was good.
The cabin had been empty a while and was semi-run down. The first night in bed (a mattress on the living room floor) we were kept awake by squirrels in the wall.
I found out where I thought they were getting in an secured it. It was futile, they were unstoppable, I ended up shooting them dead with an air rifle.
Later on, me wanting to fit in with the local boys, went hunting and shot and killed a stag... my first and last wild animal kill which brings me to my real query.
If you had to, could you?
If your life was in dire peril or your family was in imminent danger from a dog or a person could you, if your life depended on it, kill something or someone?
Would you kill to protect your loved ones?
As for me the answer is a resounding yes. Just asking you polite Canadians.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Tough choice, Review or Times
Dear Editor:
This week I was given two media offers. Online Summerland Review for $1.01 a week and the New York Times for 50 cents a week.
Hmm. What would Justin do?
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Sports seem to take precedence
Dear Editor:
I am a Summerland resident with very close ties to Penticton. I’ve lived in this area most of my life.
I am writing in regards to municipal grant funding decisions. Cutting the Penticton Art Gallery’s grant by $70,000 is a slap to the face of Paul Crawford and the hard- working board of the art gallery.
Meanwhile, arts and cultural advocates in Penticton (who are working under the leadership and expertise of the art gallery), are busy fulfilling the mandate of the grant. But yet, funding reduction is shown as by more than half the amount requested. Please do reconsider this position.
The Penticton Art Gallery has been an important cultural institution for 50 years, and attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year while running numerous exhibits and events annually. One such activity is Ignite the Arts, an ambitious 10 day festival that celebrates both arts and music. Only two years old, this festival highlights many different art forms and brings people out to local businesses.
This festival — only one example of the gallery’s importance — demonstrates the degree to which the arts can fill our heart and soul, improve quality of life, elevate mood, give our brains a boost in cognitive function, and open our minds to new ideas. Sports engages a lot of people; the arts reaches every single person, often in ways not even realized.
I am aware that sports activities in Penticton bring in an incredible amount of money to the local economy. Ironman and Granfondo are revenue generators and as such are valuable assets to the city.
They are are not local organizations and are both brief events. It seems they are granted exceedingly generous amounts of taxpayer money while it seems penurious to deny the Penticton Art Gallery the entirety of their funding request, a local not-for-profit, charitable organization which provides year long pleasure and education for our citizens.
The Arts is important and it’s been proven that cultural events generate a great deal of revenue as well.
Marcia Stacy
Summerland
Pick between needs and nice
Dear Editor:
The federal government has conceded in the new budget that bureaucracy is out of control and that they intend to try to save $15 billion by cutting its tentacles.
This unbridled growth is also a problem at provincial, municipal and regional governments.
Let us implore our politicians that the time is nigh to get at this onerous problem.
When will they realize that “nice to have” instead of “need to have” is now beyond our fiscal capability?
J.F. Logan
Courtenay