Fond memories of Rev. Virginia Briant
Dear Editor:
Re: The death of Rev. Virginia Briant
She was holy, happy and a healer.
As the leader of the local branch of the Order of St. Luke the Physician attached to Saint Saviour’s Anglican Church in Penticton, Virginia fostered that branch of Christian prayer called intercessory prayer, asking God to intercede for health and healing in all persons.
But, best of all, we went to lunch. The group moved from chapel to restaurant — a group activity.
Seneca said, “It’s not what’s left behind in stone monuments that’s important, but what is left behind in the hearts of men.”
Helen Moore
Penticton
Landscaping staff has done a great job
Dear Editor:
Re: New bike path
Remember the old saying... If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing?
Enough said.
Kudos to the city’s landscaping staff. They have done an outstanding job on their flowerbeds this year.
Gail McCarthy
Penticton
Council wants to ignore crime issue
Dear Editor:
I have lived in Penticton since 1948 and I loved my hometown until this past year.
Thanks to those people who take the time and effort to write about their legitimate concerns regarding our city. I agree with Paul Varga, Rick Wickett, John Ansara, Yasmin and Rick Thorpe, Ron Barillaro, Kim Hoath, Joy Lang and so many others who care about the people of Penticton.
I do not believe our city council listens to — or cares — about our taxpaying citizens.
Council has shown that money matters more than the safety and well-being of our young, middle-aged and senior population.
Crime is soaring partially due to drinking, drugs and theft.
Are we, the citizens, responsible for the rising homeless population?
If we cannot afford more police officers, how can we afford a new outdoor skating rink during climate change?
Does anyone care about or city taxes skyrocketing because of the stupidity of this local government?
Excluding Mr. (James) Miller, this council needs to wake up and get the facts straight first.
Stop ruining our once beautiful city.
Judith Preen
Penticton
Amazing people working at hospital
Dear Editor:
I broke my left femur on Aug. 19, had surgery, then returned home Aug. 23.
During my stay in the hospital, I was looked after by many different professionals in the medical profession — nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, ECG technicians, blood lab technicians, xray technicians and others.
In each, I found highly-professional competence and great caring and compassion.
I want to thank them and to let others know that these are amazing and wonderful professionals.
Judi Harvey
Naramata
Charlie in the sky with drum sticks
Dear Editor:
The passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts marks the end of his great drumming career. His “evening job” with a blues band has seen him travel the world and bring joy to so many.
A lesson for all of is that there are few limits to what we can do, even as we age, reach our retirement age and in his case keep working for a few more decades.
Keep drumming in Heaven.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia
Via email