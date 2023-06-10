Fire-fighting needs expansion
DEAR EDITOR:
Back in 2010, over 1100 wildfires raged in B.C.
At that time, I wrote a letter to both the prime minister in Ottawa and the premier in B.C. suggesting that they needed to get their act together to fight those fires. Of course, Harper was doing his own thing and completely ignored my suggestion as did the incoming premier of B.C., Christy Clark.
I proposed then, that we needed a combined effort by both offices to fight wildfires here in this province as well as the rest of Canada.
My recommendation at that time, and you may have read others now repeating it, is that instead of putting billions of dollars towards the purchase of obsolete fighter jets (and with missiles and drones already being used along with more sophisticated military ordinances, they really are outdated,) Canada should be putting its money into waterbombers and a military style fire-fighting militia.
This fire-fighting militia can be operated as an army. I’m sure you will find a more willing number of recruits than is presently willing to join our armed forces. When not needed here in Canada, they can serve in other fire-prone areas of the world.
The water bombers could be converted from the thousands of military transports now sitting idle in Arizona deserts. Americans would be more than happy to see them being used for this purpose.
We need a collective effort to get Ottawa and Victoria politicians off their butts to ward off this devastation of our natural resource.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Unwanted crowd bad for business
DEAR EDITOR:
I [write on behalf of] Lana Tarasewich, owner of Sir Barbershop and myself, an employee of Business Finders Canada.
For the last while the homeless have decided to congregate onto Pandosy in front of the City Pizza store and have spread almost to the doorway of Sir Barbershop.
This week, the police were there but didn’t make any of [the homeless] move.
This year is the first time in the last seven years that I have worked on Leon and Pandosy, that the homeless have decided to spread out wherever they wish.
Every morning we have to wash the urine from our front entrances before we can open for business.
Our customers mention all the time about how this area has deteriorated and how they don’t want to park and walk to our businesses.
Can’t anyone help us to keep the homeless from congregating in front of businesses in this area?
Angela Bokis
Kelowna
Lofty thought on climate change
DEAR EDITOR:
I suggest an idea for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on how Canada can become a global leader in the battle against climate change.
Park your personal aircraft and tour the world in a hot-air balloon because there’s certainly enough hot air in Ottawa’s political porko arena to stay airborne forever.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Help those using clean energy
DEAR EDITOR:
Instead of giving $1,500 to motorbike buyers (whether it’s gas or electric powered, it’s a motorbike), the same amount, if not doubled, should be given to those who use truly clean energy for transportation.
Year round, I use my pedal bike and expensive footwear to commute to work, to get around the city, for errands, for exercise and for travel.
Give the regular hourly wage earner, the no-car-owner, the renter (that’s me!) the $1,500 instead.
Bonnie Reszel
Saanich