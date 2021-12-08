COLUMN: Editor's Notebook, James Miller
Originally published in print: Friday, December 3, 2021
Garry Litke, a retired English teacher, is best known for being a long-time city councillor and mayor of Penticton.
Those days are now in the rear-view window and in what’s now his “second retirement,” Litke is making a name for himself in the literary world.
“Once Upon a Time in Camelot,” a 1,500-word short story, recently won top prize at the Surrey International Writers’ Conference besting 162 entries from four continents.
Litke’s piece of historical fiction is told through the eyes of an autistic boy who works at the Texas School Book Depository where Lee Harvey Oswald allegedly fired the fatal shot that killed President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963. In Litke’s story, the boy foils the shooting, changing history and the whole narrative of the Vietnam conflict.
The head of the selection committee, Diana Gabaldon, described Litke’s work as “beautifully imagined.”
“Peace returns to Camelot,” Litke said in an interview. “There’s so much bad news going on, I wanted to write some escapist fiction. Life’s depressing for a lot of people, so I thought, let’s have some fun.”
According to Litke, the narrative implies a conspiracy.
Additionally, Litke won second place at the Okanagan Wine Country Writers Festival for his short story called “Fat Friday.”
That story is included in an anthology of winning submissions now available for $18 at WCWFestival@gmail.com.
He also received an accolade as Travel Writer of the Year from the B.C. Retired Teachers Association.
His stories about his travels to Morocco were published in Postscript Magazine and the weekend edition of this newspaper. They can be found on the B.C. Retired Teachers Association website.
“When I get up in the morning, I write for three hours,” Litke said. “I believe after retiring, the brain needs to be kept active. It needs to be rewired to pursue something different and challenging.”
The project he’s proudest of has yet to be published. He’s optimistic that winning the Surrey prize will enhance his chances of finding a publisher.
“The Fenian Raiders,” is a true story of a young man ripped from his studies in Toronto and sent to defend Canada against an invading horde of Irish Americans.
“I wanted to tell this story to honour the 15 young men who died at the Battle of Ridgway in Southern Ontario in 1866. Their sacrifice is often forgotten when we recognize our veterans on Remembrance Day. These boys affected the creation of Canada.”
Litke may have a long writing career ahead.
“Writing is a natural progression,” he says. “After being an English teacher and writing dozens of articles and op-ed pieces about politics and education, I expect it’s something I’ll be able to do well into my 90s.”
Do yourself a favour this weekend and go see “Belfast,” director Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age film. It’s told through the eyes of a nine-year old (newcomer Jude Hill is stellar) at the times of “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland in 1969.
It has its flaws — the constant use of Van Morrison’s music seems out of place — but it’s filmed beautifully in black-and-white and features a stellar ensemble, many who were born in Belfast. (Unlike “Dallas” where Larry Hagman was the only Texan in the cast.)
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.