Let’s set the scene, first. A country long considered a satellite state, almost a colony, of a nuclear superpower changes its government. The new government rejects its former connections with the superpower, and tries to build an alliance with an opposing superpower.
The first superpower feels threatened. It masses its armed forces close to the offending nation. It threatens to restore the previous status quo by force.
Meanwhile, the other nuclear superpower, that the vassal state hopes to ally with, ships heavy weapons to its new ally.
Tempers flare. Nuclear war seems imminent.
You probably think I’m writing about the current situation in Ukraine, where Russia has apparently gathered 100,000 soldiers along Ukraine’s northern border. (Although after the Iraq “weapons of mass destruction” debacle, I’m skeptical about any claims from military intelligence sources.)
But no, I’m not describing the crisis in Ukraine. I’m referring to the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Of 1962.
There are strong parallels between the two international confrontations, 60 years apart. They’re not perfect parallels, of course. But they do identify similarities.
Prior to the two crises, both Russia and America launched attacks on their former vassal state. Last year, Russia successfully seized Crimea. On the other hand, the U.S. attempted invasion of Cuba, at the Bay of Pigs, failed miserably.
But the U.S. has not – so far – installed nuclear weapons on Ukrainian soil; the Russians did install missiles in Cuba. Only 90 miles from Florida, missiles from Cuba could have carried nuclear warheads into any American state.
The Cuban Crisis was resolved when President Kennedy talked with his counterpart Nikita Khrushchev in Moscow. They negotiated a stand-off. Khrushchev agreed to pull out his Cuban missiles, in return for Kennedy’s promise not to invade Cuba. (And, less publicized, Kennedy’s promise to remove U.S. missiles from Turkey.)
In the present crisis, Biden and Putin have also talked. There’s no indication that either of them backed down. Putin demands a guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO.
After all, if Ukraine were to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, does anyone seriously doubt that the Pentagon would want to set up bases there? The U.S. currently operates about 750 bases in at least 80 overseas countries.
Missile sites in northern Ukraine would be a mere 800 km from Moscow — as close as Havana is to Jacksonville’s naval base.
No wonder Russia doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO.
I wish I had studied more history during my university years. I didn’t, mostly because I saw history as being primarily a record of an endless succession of wars. Who beat whom, and how.
History books say next to nothing about what life was like for the peasants who served as cannon fodder — collateral damage — in those wars, or how they survived when they weren’t at war.
But I suspect the Ukraine standoff, and the Cuban one, have numerous prequels.
I’m too young for any personal memory of Hitler massing his troops along the border with Poland. I know Hitler and Neville Chamberlain had talks.
I’ve read that Chamberlain came home declaring, “Peace for our time.”
By some unintended irony, Chamberlain repeated the exact phrase used 60 years before him, by another British Prime Minister — Benjamin Disraeli — after his talks with German leaders, in 1878.
They were both wrong.
In war games, supremacy does not always favour the superpowers. Underdogs have a surprising staying power.
Poland survived invasion, although its lands hosted for a while the worst of the Nazi death camps set up to exterminate Jews, Communists, and Roma.
Vietnam survived 20 years of war, with two sides backed by America and China.
Afghanistan, one of the world’s least developed nations, survived two invasions and occupations – first by Russia, and then by the allied forces spearheaded by the U.S.
Cuba survived 60 years of a brutal trade embargo — an economic war. The same kind of economic sanctions, incidentally, that NATO nations expect to change Russia’s mind about invading Ukraine.
A quote commonly attributed to Albert Einstein says, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
Ukraine has already survived the infamous Crimean War of the 1850s. And the 1932-1933 Russian attempt to starve rebellious Ukrainians into submission — the Holodomor, which killed more people than the Nazi Holocaust.
The question is not whether Ukraine will survive a war. Like the Cuban crisis, it’s whether any of us will survive if the confrontation is allowed to escalate into full-fledged nuclear war.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca