The Republican party in the U.S. has, under the leadership of Donald Trump, evolved into a party focused on electoral victory at any cost. The party that, under Lincoln, led the fight against slavery is now solidly white nationalist and given to calling any election result that results in their defeat “rigged.” And in numerous states, the party has taken steps to ensure that Republican electoral officials can overrule the results of elections that do not favour their candidates.
It is particularly shocking that a sizeable majority of self-identified Republicans continue to believe that the 2020 Presidential election was won by Trump even after more than 60 legal challenges were defeated in the courts because of lack of proof of fraud or any other substantive malfeasance. And to match this obvious and willful delusion (the “big lie”) on the part of rank-and-file party members, most of the elected Republican members of Congress support the contention that the election was stolen by Democrats.
It is even more difficult to understand the rabid support Trump enjoys with the majority of self-identified Republicans; the party is now effectively a cult of personality. Look at how the voters of Wyoming treated Liz Cheney in the recent primary where she lost by more than 37% to her opponent who is a strong believer in the big lie. Cheney, who voted for virtually all of the legislative proposals Trump made during his four years in office, was rejected by the Republican primary voters because she was deemed to have attacked Trump for instigating and supporting the riot that threatened the Congress on January 6, 2021. We all saw the riot unfold in real time on TV and relived it in recent congressional hearings – unless we were watching Fox News.
As Cheney said, she put her oath of office to support the Constitution and the rule of law ahead of both her party and her continued service as Wyoming’s member in the House of Representatives and has no regrets. The fact that most of her fellow Republican members of Congress in both the House and Senate put the party ahead of their oaths of office speaks volumes about their disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution.
The important question is: What does all this mean for the future of the formerly great Republic to the south? I believe that, unless those supporting the big lie that the election of 2020 was stolen and that Trump really won, are defeated in the general election it will mark the end of democratic government and the rule of law in the country. Mr. Trump will have destroyed an institution that has survived for more than 235 years despite a major civil war and aberrations such as McCarthyism.
Republicans are a minority party but, because of allocation of Senate seats (two for every state) and House seats (at least one per state) and the fact that Republicans dominate a majority of the smaller states, they are over-represented in terms of total congressional members. Gerrymandering of electoral districts at the state level aggravates the situation.
The Electoral College, in which each state has a specified number of votes, is the body which actually elects the President. This is a problem because it can subvert the will of the voters. If no candidate gains a majority of the College votes, the winner is decided by a vote in the House of Representatives with one vote per state; in such a case there is a guaranteed Republican majority even though the popular vote yielded a different outcome. Worse, if Republican-controlled state legislatures move in 2024 to overturn their states’ actual electoral results and appoint corrupt electors, the College may fraudulently declare the Republican the winner even if he’s not.
State legislatures could also overturn local elections, further alienating urban voters who predominantly vote Democratic; America would no longer be a functioning democracy. It would be run a conservative, white nationalist minority biased towards increasing inequality of wealth and, unfortunately for Canada, increasingly protectionist. Resulting deep divisions would probably lead to a collapse of the Union, with the wealthy liberal states seceding. Not a very happy outcome for anyone.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.