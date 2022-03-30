Creating dysfunctional generation in Canada
Dear Editor:
I am concerned about the future of Canada. By doing nothing we are turning it into a hopeless socialist state.
We are allowing more government handouts to be added to the list and taking more from the already- burdened taxpayer.
Added to the list is dental care, prescription drugs and affordable housing. Olivia Chow is concerned about a child’s toothache. That can be easily fixed by pulling the tooth. What is a much greater concern is the debt we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren.
They will never be able to repay that in their lifetimes. They are killing the entrepreneurial spirit of this nation. They are even advocating free college education. Get real.
The NDP and Liberals are not concerned about our ailing defence system. It has been underfunded and neglected for years. What is happening in Ukraine should be a wake- up call. Why does a toothache have to trump defense spending? This is how it started in Russia, China and Cuba, with indoctrination and breakdown of resistance in society.
They are teaching our children at school already to be loafers and freeloaders. There is no recognition for the achievers and hardworking kids.
They may hurt the feelings of the nonachievers if they excel.
The message we are conveying to our children is that it is OK to be lazy loafers, you will not be left behind. We are creating a dysfunctional generation.
There is a Chinese saying: if you give a man a fish he will come back to ask for more. If you teach him how to fish, you will make a worthy man out of him.
The government keeps on giving out fish because it is easier on their conscience and it promotes their agendas.
In Canada we should adopt the Singapore model for homelessness. A homeless person has to show proof of at least six hours community service for a free meal and bed at the end of the day.
They work in parks and where needed. We can use them to shovel snow for the city and highway cleanups in Canada.
I also don’t know whom to vote for, the Liberals have become too liberal and I cringe at the way they spend and waste money.
The NDP is totally socialistic and kills initiative and innovation.
The Conservatives are too conservative and harmed their image when they served coffee to the truckers in Ottawa. That is Maxine Bernier’s spiel.
They should have given Erin O’Toole a second chance. He was moderate and attracted people from the left and right.
Libby Berger
Penticton
Good health care more important than military
Dear Editor:
Re: “NDP continues on a fool’s errand,” (Herald letters, March 26).
Paul Crossley states the Canadian military is underfunded. Many people have stated this for many years. Some countries such as Iceland (a member of NATO) don’t even have a military.
What they do have is access to the best healthcare throughout their life. They also have access to affordable housing and good education.
As a result of this, they are amongst the happiest and healthiest nations in the world.
At the other end of the spectrum for military spending is the United States, whose military budget is more than China, India, Russia, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea combined.
The U.S. does not enjoy the health care, education and affordable housing that some countries have because they are shovelling money into their military.
The U.S. is not, for many people, a place that is happy and healthy despite some American claims.
Most people believe that good health care (including dental and pharmacare), education, affordable housing and the phasing out of fossil fuels are not just “nice to haves” or “niceties,” as Mr. Crossley states.
Without these things, we can not have a healthy, vibrant society.
His “niceties” are paramount to a nation’s health and well being and are the strength of a nation — they are not niceties.
These valuable assets are what the NDP is fighting for and certainly cannot be called “a fool’s errand” as he states.
To deny people health care and other necessities because they are unable to afford them, is contemptible.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Cro-Magnons deserve prime minister apology
Dear Editor:
I have recently discovered that Cro-Magnons were exceedingly cruel towards Neanderthals.
As a descendant of Cro-Magnons I feel personally responsible for that and call upon our Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to offer an apology (he is adept at that) and my tax dollars to compensate their descendents,
You know... the anti-vaxers and convoy to Ottawa participants and those people clogging our streets with only chaos in mind.
Michael Stebbing
Penticton
Joe Biden incapable of leading the States
Dear Editor:
Lend Lease: The American people became the arsenal of democracy during the Second World War when they made a lend lease arrangement between British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Theodore Roosevelt wherein the U.S. was able to fund and supply Britain and the Soviet Union with war materiel. This enabled these two countries to continue the fight against Germany and Italy.
First the U.S. Navy sent 50 World War I destroyers to Britain. As the U.S. geared for war lend lease enabled them to rapidly enter the fight at a later date.
The Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 and 24 hours later Hitler declared war on the U.S.
The U.S. was late to that war but early in helping their friends. Today we see the U.S. again standing by as Putin built up a military force of 190,000 troops in preparation for his announced attack on Ukraine.
The weak leadership of the current president Joe Biden is responsible for this mess. Bullies always take advantage of weak leadership. Britain too had weak leadership at the beginning of the Second World War under Neville Chamberlain.
Under Lend Lease the U.S. could have immediately supplied the Ukrainians with their retired F-14s; F-18s and the A10 Warthogs a superb close air support aircraft, famously known as the “Tank Buster.” The A-10 provided close air support for Canadian troops in the Afghanistan war saving the lives of hundreds of Canadian soldiers.
The U.S. has thousands of mothballed aircraft parked in the deserts of Arizona and California that could have been quickly re-serviced and brought back into action under a lend lease program.
President Richard Nixon did this when he rebuilt the devastated Israeli Air Force during the Yom Kippur War of 1973. The USAF logo was covered with the Star of David, the armourers were arming the aircraft while it was being refueled and they were gone on fighting patrol missions within minutes of landing in Israel.
It takes leadership to resolve problems. Biden is incapable. Good as Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin anti-tank missiles are, the Ukrainians need U.S. or Polish MIGS to defend their country. Time could be rapidly running out for not only the Ukrainian people, but also for the free world.
Ernest Slump
Penticton
Nobody worth voting for in federal election
Dear Editor:
Since immigrating to Canada 60 years ago I have voted in federal and provincial elections as I became qualified to do so. As of now, however, I would be unable to find any party to vote for.
The Liberals are led by a scofflaw who they have allowed to break the law of the land. Then they allowed him to ban the RCMP from investigating his misdeeds. I do not like scofflaws of any ilk, so no vote.
The NDP have jumped into bed with Justin Trudeau and his Liberals and a vote for them would be a vote for the Liberals, so no vote.
The Conservatives are so busy fighting amongst themselves and electing leaders to be kicked out almost immediately, they are unable to function. As if this wasn’t bad enough, they decided to support and back the lunatic fringe occupying our capital city. So no vote.
The Greens could never run a country, so why vote for them?
I can only hope that someone will come along who is honest, respectful and sincere to his country and its laws and is a powerful leader, a leader who will earn the respect and support of his whole party. I don’t care which party, just earn my vote.
Derek Coyle
Kelowna