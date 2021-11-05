Miracle workers at Penticton hospital
Dear Editor:
On Nov. 1, I managed to get an early morning ride via ambulance to the miracle garage known as Penticton Regional Hospital.
The staff who welcomed me were nothing short of amazing considering the months they have worked in an overloaded environment.
From CAT-scan to many tests, ending the day taking an MRI, the strange machine made me feel a bit like Captain James T. Kirk when the motor fired up and my journey started.
I wonder what the world would be like if the dedicated Earth Angels decided not to care for people who become instant believers after getting sick with the very disease they protested about, even near hospitals.
I felt very lucky and will always marvel when thinking of the people who perform miracles at PRH.
Thanking you amazing people is only a word that tries hard to convey the feeling from the hearts of many.
TOM ISHERWOOD
OLALLA
Strange use of punctuation marks
Dear Editor:
Mary-Anne MacDonald commented about payments to the “victims” of (residential schools) in a recent letter to the editor (Herald, Oct. 22). I wonder what the quote marks around the word “victims” is supposed to mean.
She stated: “Mr. Trudeau’s claim that the Catholic Church has a ‘moral ‘ responsibility is like calling the kettle black. How about his government taking ownership for the problems that they created.”
I don’t understand the question, as she stated that Stephen Harper’s government closed the residential schools before Mr. Trudeau’s government was elected.
The writer of that letter claims that the Catholic Church has paid $50 million in reparation. From what I have seen, there are a great number of survivors (no quotation marks) of those institutions who believe that the Catholic church has not been honest in its claims about that payment. The Government of Canada has paid more than $3-billion since 2007.
Neither Mr. Trudeau nor his government degraded, abused, molested, raped, and buried thousands of children in Cultural Annihilation Centres. This was done before his government was elected. Catholic priests and nuns did it for decades.
MARIE SORGE,
PENTICTON
Fixed-income earners screwed
Dear Editor:
While politicians and bloated bureaucrats jet to Glasgow on taxpayers’ dimes for COP 26, enjoying luxury hotels and fine dining while they pontificate on how to make the little people pay for their grandiose plans on saving the environment, I couldn’t help but think how screwed those of us on fixed incomes or those just making ends meet are.
With escalating carbon taxes increasing the costs on driving, heating our homes and every product we purchase that needs to be transported, we are witnessing runaway inflation. Dairy products are expected to rise 8-14% and meat prices have reached ridiculous levels.
So now, with the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse, we are seeing municipalities looking at huge tax increases. It’s almost unconscionable that our political leaders are totally putting the economic boots to us at this time after going through the last two very difficult years.
But, you know who won’t be impacted? Those same politicians and bureaucrats with indexed raises and pensions. Oh, and don’t forget those billionaires flying other billionaires into space for kicks.
ANDY RICHARDS,
SUMMERLAND
Councils should return to three-year terms
Dear Editor:
Who in their right mind voted to approve the recovery-based-focused project on Skaha Lake Road? (Herald, Page 1, Nov 3).
BC Housing has done nothing to address any issues of the out-of-control homeless they created. Not a damn thing. They lied about Victory Church. They have done absolutely nothing to address any issues.
Why is this not being built on the Penticton Indian Band land? This council has stated it is to serve indigenous clients. Where do they go after treatment? There is no housing.
The four councillors who voted in support of the project are delusional.
Coun. Katie Robinson says it is a “huge step in the right direction.” A piece of paper saying we will be a good neighbour. That’s all it took.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield says it’s a fair compromise. A useless promise from BC Housing. Look at the mess this city is in due to their last broken promises.
Coun. Bloomfield, you are not even a resident of Penticton, so you don’t have a problem destroying our city.
Coun. Judy Sentes and the “it is dear to my heart” comments gave us the Victory church mess, the bike lane mess and now a social housing mess.
Bloomfield is the genius who said let’s spend another $4.7 million on more bike lanes. How about a referendum on the bike lanes — it’s our money.
On one hand, there is budget shortfall, yet bike lanes appear to be a top priority.
How about this council sending a letter to the UCBM asking to go back to three-year terms for councillors. It’s the only way you can prevent the devastation that this council has brought to this city.
MIKE HAWLEY,
PENTICTON
The future will be painful
Dear Editor:
We must curtail the use of fossil fuels immediately and prevent the looming global catastrophe. Why won’t politicians get off their collective butts and make courageous, innovative, science-based decisions?
Wait a minute! Whenever a politician pledges to do something drastic, which will inevitably affect the pocketbooks of voters, shouts of outrage echo off the wildfire-scorched mountain tops. “Filling up my ($80,000) vehicle is now costing me $25 more per week! This is crazy!”
The environmental do-gooder’s political opponents self-servingly seize the opportunity to tap into the local vocal anger with whitewashed, science-defying arguments and then get elected. It’s an age-old game of footy: kicking the can down the road.
The nations of the world and the citizens of those nations are divided into “have-lots and have-nots” and the gap is getting ever wider. Autocratic China, the world’s greatest producer of greenhouse gases, has a long-term plan for global industrial dominance.
Given those two facts alone, the odds on meaningful fossil fuel reductions actually being mandated worldwide, after the COP26 talking heads release their joint-communique, are about the same as Santa Claus giving everyone an electric vehicle this Christmas! Pogo (a comic strip character) said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
How prophetic!
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
--
Write: Herald letters, 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Penticton, B.C., V2A 1N4.
Email: letters@ok.bc.ca
NOTE: Letters may not exceed 400 words. A daytime phone number must be included for verification purposes. The Herald will not publish anonymous submissions.