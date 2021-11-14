I took my wife to London, visiting our favourite spots, Trafalgar Square, the National Gallery, and then dinner in Soho.
We parked the car just a few minutes away and walked to the restaurant; we were excited to see the theatre production of Blood Brothers close by.
After the show, we looked out at the pouring rain, “You stay here, I’ll grab the car,” I offered.
Forty-five minutes later, I returned, unable to find a quick way out of the traffic because of all the one-way streets and diversions. My fellow drivers attempted to do illegal U-turns, determined to beat the system.
Finally, I made it; my wife was concerned.
“Sorry, darling, I had to take the long route.”
Doing the right thing in life often slows us down and is a lot harder, although it seems that those who break the rules get ahead and get what they want. But at what cost?
I sat at the airport in Amsterdam, having flown in from Canada, waiting for my connection.
Jetlag had kicked in, and I heard the dreaded announcement. “Ladies and gentlemen, we are overbooked, and we have no spaces. Those passengers still waiting will have to wait for the next flight in three hours.”
A chorus of groans ascended. A well-dressed man next to me asked what I did for a living. I explained I was a minister. “Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m getting on that flight. Watch this.”
He puffed his chest and marched to the desk; a torrent of cursing flowed from him, accompanied by exaggerated hand movements as though he was guiding a plane into the terminal.
Five minutes later, he sat down with the boarding ticket, proudly letting me know, “That’s how it’s done.” By a good three hours, Mr. Angry was going to be in London before me, sipping his expensive Cappuccino in Leicester Square.
I decided to try it, but with a difference, walking up to the desk, I said, “Madam, I would be grateful if you would let me on the plane; I have family waiting,” She assured me she would do her best to help.
Shortly after, I waved goodby to Mr. Angry as he boarded, while I waited another painful five hours; yes, the next plane was late as well. The man had got what he wanted, and his lousy character reaped a boarding pass.
I sat on the late flight, considering who I genuinely wanted to be in life. I was late, but I took the correct route and made the right decision because my character was intact, and it is better to be kind than right.
As Jane Austin said, “Angry people are not always wise.” The wisdom of Solomon always wins, “Fools give full vent to their rage, but the wise bring calm in the end.” (Proverbs 29:11).
Your character counts, I believe it is better to be wise and to bring calm, I’m thankful that my wife has patience; she needs it married to this guy.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This column appears regularly in our weekend edition.