Two news stories juxtaposed themselves this past week.
In the first story, the eight-billionth human was born somewhere on Wednesday, according to an estimate by the United Nations.
Maybe not precisely on Wednesday. It might have happened on Tuesday. Or Thursday. But one of the 385,000 babies born during those three days was the eight-billionth member of the human race.
Just 12 years ago, there were only seven billion of us. A century ago, only two billion.
We have, in other words, grown like mould.
That famous “hockey stick” graph of greenhouse gases is duplicated, almost exactly, by the growth of human populations.
Yet we get all upset about one statistic and avoid the other.
The COP-27 conference in Egypt brought together 190 countries; 60 heads of state; about 35,000 representatives of environmental and agricultural organizations. They discussed climate change adaptation, climate finance, decarbonization, agriculture, and biodiversity.
They did not, from what I can see, issue any news releases about over-population. Because that implies the unthinkable — reducing the number of living humans.
“Unthinkable” because, on the one hand, it implies someone deciding which people deserve to live. And which, don’t. Some races, perhaps — Hitler’s solution. Some ages — elderly parasites no longer wanted. Or anyone with a disability. Or with a criminal record…
It’s also “unthinkable” because our economic system is based on endless growth. As far as I know, no economist, no organization, no nation, has yet developed a workable economy based on decline.
Bluntly put, we cannot imagine a situation where we don’t have enough youth and workers to pay off the mortgage we’re bequeathing them.
And yet that day will come. It has to.
The World Council report on the eight- billionth birth offered some forecasts.
Population growth is not stopping, but its rate of growth is slowing. It will take about 40 years for world population to reach 10 billion. By the end of this century, it should level out at slightly under 11 billion.
Then it will start to decline — whether or not our economic systems are ready for it.
Population growth has been fuelled by technological advances. Medicine largely eliminated pandemics. Life expectancies soared. Industrial and agricultural development provided the basic necessities of life for far more people.
There are fewer deaths. The 385,000 babies born today have better chances of living full lives and having children of their own than any of their ancestors did. Access to clean water alone has reduced the incidence of life-threating diseases.
The second factor in the population equation is fertility rates. Traditionally, low-income countries have had higher fertility rates than richer countries. Lots of grandchildren equals a poor society’s pension plan.
But recent fertility rates have been declining, everywhere.
That was the second news story that caught my attention.
An international study analyzed data from 57,000 men in 53 countries. They found that the average global sperm concentration declined from an estimated 101.2 million per milliliter in 1973 to 49 m/ml in 2018 — a drop of 51.6%. Total sperm counts decreased by 62.3% over the same period.
This will not come as news to men of my generation! But it means that fewer and fewer babies will be born.
Previous research had been limited to men in North America, Europe, and Australia. The new study found that men in Africa, Asia, and Latin America are experiencing similar sperm declines.
Other studies have found that sperm are not only fewer, but also less vigorous. They don’t swim as strongly; they’re not as desperate to get to that waiting ovum.
Demographers take a particular interest in fertility rates because these factors drive what will happen to global populations in future.
Even relatively small adjustments in fertility-rates accumulate, explained one researcher. Suddenly a country can end up with 100 million people more — or fewer — than expected.
I’m sure some will read these two stories as evidence that a “higher power” of some kind — a super-intelligence that many will call “God” — has chosen to intervene, to bring rampaging population growth under control.
I’m grateful if declining sperm counts do lead to declining populations. I just don’t think God is doing it. The current research suggests man-made chemicals are to blame.
We are responsible for unchecked population growth, just as we are for unchecked greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the biblical creation story, God told us humans “to go forth and multiply…”
We learned only too well to multiply. Tragically, we never learned to divide.
